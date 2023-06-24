FLORENCE, S.C. -- Pee Dee couldn't play Friday because its opponent, Evans (Ga.) didn't have enough players. Then, Saturday's game against Jacksonville was postponed an hour because not all the umpires showed up on time.

But after Saturday's first pitch was thrown at Florence Christian School, coach Josh Guthrie's Pee Dee Gold outlasted Jacksonville for a 7-6 win.

"We didn't fall apart," said Guthrie, whose team improved to 4-5. "It was back and forth. Usually, we're not in tight games."

Outside of 2-0 and 1-0 losses to state power Florence Post 1, Pee Dee was either on the winning end of a decisive game -- or on the losing end.

"I was more impressed with our tenacity today, mentally, more than anything else in the game," Guthrie said.

Pee Dee took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth when a Jacksonville pickoff attempt went awry, and Lucas Fields scored for a 5-4 lead. Blue McKnight followed that with a two-run single to make it 7-4.

"(McKnight) had a really big hit in the middle of the game; I was impressed with his approach at the plate on that at-bat," Guthrie said.

Pierson Gray was the winning pitcher, striking out five batters during his six innings. Jackson McGregor took over in the seventh and recorded the save.

Pee Dee took a 1-0 lead in the first when Josh McNeil scored on an error. After Jacksonville tied it, Tanner Lewis put Pee Dee back on top with an RBI single in the second. This pattern continued as Pee Dee's third run happened on a double steal that scored Evan Frank in the third. And in the fourth, McKnight scored on Lewis' sacrifice fly.

But Jacksonville kept up amid Pee Dee's six errors.

"Easily, you can get frustrated if you're on the offensive side and you score seven runs and we give up only one earned run, yet they wind up with six runs," Guthrie said. "We keep shooting ourselves on defense a little bit, and we give up too many walks. But for our offense to keep scoring while that's happening, that says a lot about our mental toughness getting better and better."

Like many other teams, Pee Dee has not played much recently because of weather. And to play a game in the middle of the day when Saturday marked the first summer-like conditions since summer began, Gray was also happy with his team's mental toughness.

"We just mentally stuck together and got the job done," Gray said.