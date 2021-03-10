Pee Dee Pitch-Off set to begin at new site with new format

EFFINGHAM, S.C. — When circumstances forced South Florence softball coach Bobby Jones to find an alternative site for this year’s Pee Dee Pitch-Off, one immediately popped into his mind.
The Bruins had participated in a 16-team scrimmage at Savannah Grove Park two weeks ago, and it was just about that same time that Jones learned Freedom Florence’s work on its fields would not be completed in time to host the tournament, he said.
“We appreciate it,” Jones said. “If it hadn’t been for (Savannah Grove), we probably would have had to cancel.”
That won’t be the case as the Pee Dee Pitch-Off, which has be played for more than 30 years, will kick off its 2021 edition Thursday at the Effingham complex at 2614 Alligator Road.
With only four fields available, the tournament now spans three days and will conclude Saturday.
Not having a tournament this year would likely have been a tough blow considering the circumstances of the last year as the COVID-19 pandemic forced an end to everyone’s season not long after the 2020 Pee Dee Pitch-Off was complete.
“Everybody’s excited,” Jones said of this year’s tournament. “They just want to play and to have the chance to play. …We appreciate Savannah Grove and their board. They went out of their way to help us out.”
The format of the tournament will be a little different this year. Aside from the extra day, there will actually be two champions crowned. The 24-team field is divided into two brackets and eight different pools of three teams each.
Thursday and Friday will determine the top seeds from each pool that will then play Saturday in the semifinals and finals. Pools A and B will compete in one semifinal and then take on the winner of the semifinal between Pools C and D.
The same is true for the other bracket featuring Pools E and F and G and H. The championship games are slated for 6 p.m. on Saturday evening.
“It gives four different teams a chance now to either win or be runner-up,” Jones said. “…Most of the teams in the field are very strong. I’d say six to eight of them have won state championships already. I think (that level of competition) is going to help us more this year than in the past because this year we were only able to have two scrimmages.
“So this is going to help us sort us different things – who needs to be at what position in the field and in the lineup – before we get started (with the regular season) on March 15.”
South’s pool includes Marlboro County and Sumter while West Florence will face Branchville and Lake View. Dillon, East Clarendon, Cheraw, Darlington and Hannah-Pamplico are just a few of the other area teams in the mix.
Games will have an 80-minute time limit (although innings must be completed) and any three-way ties will be determined by (1) fewest runs allowed, (2) runs scored or (3) coin flip.
There will also be two hours on Saturday (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.) when the complex will be shut down to allow for COVID-19 sanitizing and cleaning. Teams and fans must leave during these times.