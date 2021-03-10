Pee Dee Pitch-Off set to begin at new site with new format

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The format of the tournament will be a little different this year. Aside from the extra day, there will actually be two champions crowned. The 24-team field is divided into two brackets and eight different pools of three teams each.

Thursday and Friday will determine the top seeds from each pool that will then play Saturday in the semifinals and finals. Pools A and B will compete in one semifinal and then take on the winner of the semifinal between Pools C and D.

The same is true for the other bracket featuring Pools E and F and G and H. The championship games are slated for 6 p.m. on Saturday evening.

“It gives four different teams a chance now to either win or be runner-up,” Jones said. “…Most of the teams in the field are very strong. I’d say six to eight of them have won state championships already. I think (that level of competition) is going to help us more this year than in the past because this year we were only able to have two scrimmages.

“So this is going to help us sort us different things – who needs to be at what position in the field and in the lineup – before we get started (with the regular season) on March 15.”