Pee Dee Pitch-Off set to begin Thursday

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Pee Dee Pitch-Off is back – in more ways than one.
Circumstances last season forced the long-running softball tournament to move to Savannah Grove Park and encompass three days instead of two.
This year’s rendition will also be three days, beginning Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at South Florence High School with three games. However, the rest of the tournament will once again be played at Freedom Florence, tournament organizer and Bruins coach Bobby Jones said.
“Their fields are ready to go,” he added. “…That’s the key to our tournament is everything sort of going back to normal. Hasn’t been a whole lot of that, but we’re trying to make it as normal as you’re going to get right now.”
This year’s field includes 22 teams from across the state and a number of recent state championship winners and contenders. Defending 1A champion Lake View plays Cheraw on Thursday and Friday will see 3A state runner-up Dillon compete. Darlington, last year’s 4A state runner-up, is in the mix as well along with several teams who were in their respective lower and upper state brackets a year ago – including SFHS.
The Bruins enter as defending champions along with Darlington, who captured their bracket’s championship a year ago as well.
Only one champion will be crowned this year, though.
“It’s a very strong field,” Jones said. “Just look at our region with Darlington, Hartsville and West Florence being in (the field).”
The early competition is the main goal as the tournament provides matchups against quality teams that you might not get in the regular season, Jones said. But another added benefit is seeing which players will step up in game situations.
“We’re still trying to figure out which nine we’re going to go with,” he said. “…We can only do two scrimmages now, so that kind of hurts us. So basically we’re still looking to see who’s going to be in our top nine and how we’re going to go from there.”
The Bruins will open play at 5:30 p.m. on Friday against Carolina Forest. West will also open up Friday against Wilson Hall at 5:30 p.m. Darlington, Hartsville and Dillon have 5:30 p.m. openers set for Friday as well.
Saturday will feature the championship bracket with the title game slated for 4 p.m.
All pool games will be limited to an hour and 30 minutes long, but the current inning will be completed if time runs out. Top three seeds in each pool will be determined by record, runs allowed, runs scored and then a coin flip.