Pee Dee Pitch-Off set to begin Thursday

Only one champion will be crowned this year, though.

“It’s a very strong field,” Jones said. “Just look at our region with Darlington, Hartsville and West Florence being in (the field).”

The early competition is the main goal as the tournament provides matchups against quality teams that you might not get in the regular season, Jones said. But another added benefit is seeing which players will step up in game situations.

“We’re still trying to figure out which nine we’re going to go with,” he said. “…We can only do two scrimmages now, so that kind of hurts us. So basically we’re still looking to see who’s going to be in our top nine and how we’re going to go from there.”

The Bruins will open play at 5:30 p.m. on Friday against Carolina Forest. West will also open up Friday against Wilson Hall at 5:30 p.m. Darlington, Hartsville and Dillon have 5:30 p.m. openers set for Friday as well.

Saturday will feature the championship bracket with the title game slated for 4 p.m.

All pool games will be limited to an hour and 30 minutes long, but the current inning will be completed if time runs out. Top three seeds in each pool will be determined by record, runs allowed, runs scored and then a coin flip.

