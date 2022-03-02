 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pee Dee Pitch-Off set to begin Thursday
PREP SOFTBALL

Pee Dee Pitch-Off set to begin Thursday

SOUTH FLORENCE.jpg

The South Florence softball team looks to defend its Pee Dee Pitch-Off championship as the 2022 tournament kicks off Thursday. The Bruins won their bracket last year while Darlington captured the title in the other bracket.

 JUSTIN DRIGGERS, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Pee Dee Pitch-Off is back – in more ways than one.

Circumstances last season forced the long-running softball tournament to move to Savannah Grove Park and encompass three days instead of two.

This year’s rendition will also be three days, beginning Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at South Florence High School with three games. However, the rest of the tournament will once again be played at Freedom Florence, tournament organizer and Bruins coach Bobby Jones said.

“Their fields are ready to go,” he added. “…That’s the key to our tournament is everything sort of going back to normal. Hasn’t been a whole lot of that, but we’re trying to make it as normal as you’re going to get right now.”

This year’s field includes 22 teams from across the state and a number of recent state championship winners and contenders. Defending 1A champion Lake View plays Cheraw on Thursday and Friday will see 3A state runner-up Dillon compete. Darlington, last year’s 4A state runner-up, is in the mix as well along with several teams who were in their respective lower and upper state brackets a year ago – including SFHS.

The Bruins enter as defending champions along with Darlington, who captured their bracket’s championship a year ago as well.

Only one champion will be crowned this year, though.

“It’s a very strong field,” Jones said. “Just look at our region with Darlington, Hartsville and West Florence being in (the field).”

The early competition is the main goal as the tournament provides matchups against quality teams that you might not get in the regular season, Jones said. But another added benefit is seeing which players will step up in game situations.

“We’re still trying to figure out which nine we’re going to go with,” he said. “…We can only do two scrimmages now, so that kind of hurts us. So basically we’re still looking to see who’s going to be in our top nine and how we’re going to go from there.”

The Bruins will open play at 5:30 p.m. on Friday against Carolina Forest. West will also open up Friday against Wilson Hall at 5:30 p.m. Darlington, Hartsville and Dillon have 5:30 p.m. openers set for Friday as well.

Saturday will feature the championship bracket with the title game slated for 4 p.m.

All pool games will be limited to an hour and 30 minutes long, but the current inning will be completed if time runs out. Top three seeds in each pool will be determined by record, runs allowed, runs scored and then a coin flip.

+1 
Bobby Jones

Jones

PEE DEE PITCH-OFF SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

at South Florence

BLUE BRACKET

POOL C

Cheraw vs. Carolina Academy, 5:15 p.m.

Cheraw vs. Lake View, 6:45 p.m.

Carolina Academy vs. Lake View, 8:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

at Freedom Florence

BLUE BRACKET

POOL A

West Florence vs. Wilson Hall (FF3), 5:30 p.m.

Dillon vs. Washington (FF4), 5:30 p.m.

WG#1 vs. WG#2 (FF4), 9 p.m.

LG#1 vs. LG#2 (FF2), 9 p.m.

POOL B

Hartsville vs. Marlboro County (FF6), 5:30 p.m.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs. Sumter (FF6), 7:15 p.m.

WG#1 vs. WG#2 (FF6), 9 p.m.

LG#1 vs. LG#2 (FF7), 9 p.m.

GOLD BRACKET

POOL A

Darlington vs. Waccamaw (FF1), 5:30 p.m.

Lamar vs. Pee Dee Academy (FF2), 5:30 p.m.

WG#1 vs. WG#2 (FF1), 7:15 p.m.

LG#1 vs. LG#2 (FF1), 9 p.m.

POOL B

Aynor vs. East Clarendon (FF5), 5:30 p.m.

Lewisville vs. Clarendon Hall (FF5), 7:15 p.m.

WG#1 vs. WG#2 (FF5), 9 p.m.

LG#2 vs. LG#2 (FF5), 9 p.m.

POOL C

Carolina Forest vs. South Florence (FF9), 5:30 p.m.

Rock Hill vs. South Florence (FF9), 7:15 p.m.

Rock Hill vs. Carolina Forest (FF9), 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

at Freedom Florence

BLUE BRACKET

POOL D

Pool A #1 vs. Pool B#1 (FF2), 9 a.m.

Pool C#1 vs. Pool B#1 (FF2), 10:45 a.m.

Pool C #1 vs. Pool A#1 (FF2, 12:30 p.m.

POOL E

Pool A#2 vs. Pool B#2 (FF5), 9 a.m.

Pool C#2 vs. Pool B#2 (FF5), 10:45 a.m.

Pool C#2 vs. Pool A#2 (FF5), 12:30 p.m.

POOL F

Pool A#3 vs. Pool B#3 FF4, 9 a.m.

Pool C#3 vs. Pool B#3 FF4, 10:45 a.m.

Pool C#3 vs. Pool A#3 FF4, 12:30 p.m.

POOL G

Gold Pool A#4 vs. Blue Pool A#4 (FF9), 9 a.m.

Gold Pool B#4 vs. Blue Pool B#4 (FF9), 10:45 a.m.

Winner Game B14 vs. Winner Game B15 (FF9), 12:30 p.m.

Loser Game B14 vs. Loser Game B15 (FF9), 2:15 p.m.

GOLD BRACKET

POOL D

Pool A#1 vs. Pool B#1 (FF6), 9 a.m.

Pool C#1 vs. Pool B#1 (FF6), 10:45 a.m.

Pool C#1 vs. Pool A#1 (FF6), 12:30 p.m.

POOL E

Pool A#2 vs. Pool B#2 (FF7), 9 a.m.

Pool C#2 vs. Pool B#2 (FF7), 10:45 a.m.

Pool C#2 vs. Pool A#2 (FF7), 12:30 p.m.

POOL F

Pool A#3 vs. Pool B#3 (FF8), 9 a.m.

Pool C#3 vs. Pool B#3 (FF8), 12:30 p.m.

Pool C#3 vs. Pool A#3 (FF8), 2:15 p.m.

POOL G

Gold Pool A#4 vs. Blue Pool A#4 (FF1), 9 a.m.

Gold Pool B#4 vs. Blue Pool B#4 (FF2), 10:45 a.m.

Winner GM#14 vs. Winner GM#15 (FF1), 12:30 p.m.

Loser GM#14 vs. Loser GM#15 (FF2), 2:15 p.m

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

Blue Pool D #1 vs. Gold Pool D#1 (FF4), 4 p.m. (Championship Game)

Blue Pool D#2 vs. Gold Pool D#2 (FF5), 4 p.m.

Blue Pool D#3 vs. Gold Pool D#3 (FF7), 4 p.m.

Blue Pool E#1 vs. Gold Pool G#1 (FF7), 4 p.m.

Blue Pool E#2 vs. Gold Pool E#1 (FF5), 5:45 p.m.

Blue Pool E#3 vs. Gold Pool E#3 (FF4), 5:45 p.m.

Blue Pool F#3 vs. Gold Pool F#1 (FF8), 5:45 p.m.

Blue Pool F#2 vs. Gold Pool F#2 (FF9), 5:45 p.m.

Blue Pool F#1 vs. Gold Pool G#2 (FF7), 5:45 p.m.

Blue Pool G#4 vs. Gold Pool E #2 (FF1), 5:45 p.m.

Blue Pool G#3 vs. Fold Pool F #3 (FF2), 5:45 p.m.

