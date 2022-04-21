Pee Dee Prep Baseball & Softball Leaders, April 21, 2022

BASEBALL
BATTING
Player (Team) Total Hits Avg.
Kendall Moore (CB); 7; .583
Cam Cannarella (HART); 18; .563
Landon Williams (CB); 5; .556
Zack Hunt (LV); 22; .524
Luke Price (LV); 24; .500
Walker Sowell (CHES); 24; .486
Zander Poston (HP); 17; .447
Jace Avant (JOHN); 15; .441
Gage McKenzie (DAR); 9; .429
Michael Crawford (CHES); 28; .424
Kason Herlong (LV); 24; .421
Michael Norris (MC); 25; .417
Spencer Watts (CB); 5; .417
Tristan Hunt (MC); 22; .415
Jamarcus Williams (HP); 17; .415
Kevin Diggs (CHES); 24; .414
Jayce Cook (JOHN); 11; 407
Shemar Simes (DAR); 13; .406
Stephen Tippett (JOHN); 15; .405
Brody Cook (WF); 18; .400
Devin Phillips (LAM); 17; .395
Jonathan Westby (MC); 21; .389
Collin Minshew (LAT); 22; .386
Seth Minshew (LAT); 17; .386
Markeis Hudson (LC); 18; .383
Taevin Herring (LC): 15; .366
Parker Winfield (SF); 16; .364
Javon Walker (CB); 4; .364
Reid Baxley (JOHN); 12; .364
Tucker Bas (LV); 12; .364
Shamontae Burgess (LC); 18; .360
Trey Bright (LC); 14; .359
C.J. Barr (LC); 15; .357
Lawson Singletary (EC); 5; .357
Parker McCormick (LAT); 21; .356
Brock Shelor (WF); 12; .353
W.J. Allen (MC); 20; .345
Josh Jones (HART); 11; .344
Ethan Lee (LAT); 13; .342
Roddi Morris (HART); 16; .336
Noah Matthews (SF); 11; .333
Pierson Prosser (JOHN); 7; .333
Kyler Odom (EC); 10; .333
JR Williams (SF); 14; .333
Wes Ard (EC); 11; .324
Markey Purvis (MC); 15; .319
Jake Hardee (SF); 14; .318
Dylan Shelley (LAT); 13; .317
Gage Brown (EC); 10; .312
Ty Keith (DAR); 7; .304
DOUBLES
Player (Team) Total
Zander Poston (HP); 8
Devin Phillips (LAM); 6
Kevin Diggs (CHES); 6
Walker Sowell (CHES); 6
Collin Minshew (LAT); 6
Parker McCormick (LAT); 6
Brody Cook (WF); 6
Stephen Tippett (JOHN); 5
Jace Avant (JOHN); 5
Taevin Herring (LC); 5
Gage McKenzie (DAR); 5
Landon Matthews (SF); 5
Markey Purvis (MC); 5
Michael Crawford (CHES); 5
Jamarcus Williams (HP); 4
Michael Norris (MC); 4
JR Williams (SF); 4
Shmaontae Burgess (LC); 4
Chris McGill (LV); 4
Luke Price (LV); 4
Tucker Bass (LV); 4
Zack Hunt (LV); 4
Kyler Odom (EC); 4
Milijah Holt (DAR); 3
Chase Watson (DAR); 3
Parker Winfield (SF); 3
Javon Walker (CB); 3
Spencer Watts (CB); 3
Jake Hardee (SF); 2
Roddi Morris (HART); 2
Cam Cannarella (HART); 2
Aydin Palmer (SF); 1
Josh Jones (HART); 1
TRIPLES
Player (Team) Total
Parker Winfield (SF); 4
Cutler Norris (MC); 4
Dylan Shelley (LAT); 4
Reid Baxley (JOHN); 3
Zander Poston (HP); 3
Blayne Edwards (LC); 2
Justyce Graham (LC); 2
Michael Norris (MC); 2
Walker Sowell (CHES); 2
Luke Price (LV); 2
Zack Hunt (LV); 2
Kyler Odom (EC); 2
Jamarcus Williams (HP); 2
Devin Phillips (LAM); 1
Jake Hardee (SF); 1
HOME RUNS
Player (Team) Total
Kevin Diggs (CHES); 5
Michael Norris (MC); 4
JR Williams (SF); 4
Zack Hunt (LV); 4
Markey Purvis (MC); 3
Brody Cook (WF); 3
Jayce Cook (JOHN); 2
Dylan Sheeley (LAT); 2
Luke Price (LV); 2
Parker Winfield (SF); 2
Aydin Palmer (SF); 2
Shemar Simes (DAR); 1
Luke Miller (SF); 1
Roddi Morris (HART); 1
Cutler Norris (MC); 1
Tristian Hunt (MC); 1
Walker Sowell (CHES); 1
Kyler Odom (EC); 1
Devin Phillips (LAM); 1
RBI
Player (Team) Total
Michael Norris (MC); 27
Michael Crawford (CHES); 25
Luke Price (LV); 22
Dylan Shelley (LAT); 21
Collin Minshew (LAT); 20
Brody Cook (WF); 19
Zack Hunt (LV); 16
Kevin Diggs (CHES); 16
Walker Sowell (CHES); 17
Jonathan Westby (MC); 15
Markey Purvis (MC); 15
JR Williams (SF); 15
Devin Phillips (LAM); 15
Jayce Cook (JOHN); 14
Jace Avant (JOHN); 14
Kason Herlng (LV); 14
Kyler Odom (EC); 13
Parker Winfield (SF); 13
Cutler Norris (MC); 12
Gunner Johnson (MC); 12
Wes Ard (EC); 12
Tucker Bass (LV); 12
Tyler James (LV); 11
Seth Minshew (LAT); 11
Tristan Hunt (MC); 11
Jake Hardee (SF); 11
Shemar Simes (DAR); 10
Roddi Morris (HART); 10
Cam Cannarella (HART); 10
C.J. Barr (LC); 10
Reid Baxley (JOHN); 10
Stephen Tippett (JOHN); 10
Ty Daves (HP); 10
Zander Poston (HP); 9
Chris McGill (LV); 9
Thomas Smith (MC); 9
Luke Miller (SF); 9
Shamontae Burgess (LC); 9
W.J. Allen (MC); 9
Phillip Black (EC); 9
Parker MCCormick (LAT); 9
Gatlin Johnson (LAT): 8
Justin Stutler (LAT); 8
Raulston McKenzie (EC); 9
Gage Brown (EC); 8
Landon Todd (HP); 8
Jake Truesdale (JOHN); 9
Baine Stone (JOHN); 9
Landyn Cribb (JOHN) 8
Andrew Bryant (LAT);7
Eki Jones (LAT); 7
Logan Bass (HP); 7
Jamarcus Williams (HP); 7
STOLEN BASES
Player (Team) Total
Shamontae Burgess (LC); 21
Bryson Graves (WF); 19
Cutler Norris (MC); 16
W.J. Allen (MC); 15
Reid Baxley (JOHN); 15
Jace Avant (JOHN); 14
C.J. Barr (LC); 14
Stephen Tippett (JOHN); 13
Jonathan Wesby (MC); 12
Trey Bright (LC); 11
Michael Norris (MC); 11
Jamarcus Williams (HP); 11
Zander Poston (HP); 11
Zoom Jackson (LAM); 11
Roddi Morris (HART); 10
Cam Cannarella (HART); 10
Mylel Croker (LC); 9
Camren Jackson (JOHN); 9
Pierson Prosser (JOHN); 9
Gatlin Johnson (LAT); 9
Zori Pierce (LAM); 9
Logan Bass (HP); 9
Patrick Stubbs (MC); 8
Tristian Hunt (MC); 8
Ty Daves (HP); 8
Wade Poston (HP); 8
Parker Winfield (SF); 8
Jake Hardee (SF); 8
Ty Keith (DAR); 7
PITCHING
WINS
Player (Team) Total
Michael Norris (MC); 5
Layton Hardee (MC); 5
Zack Hunt (LV); 5
Aydin Palmer (SF); 4
Hunter Munford (LAM); 4
Mykel Croker (LC);4
Luke Miller (SF); 3
Jase McKnight (LC); 3
Collin Minshew (LAT);3
Christian Brigman (LAT); 3
Ty Suggs (WF); 3
Luke Haselden (LAT); 3
Gatlin Johnson (LAT); 3
Wyatt Smith (JOHN); 3
Payton Farmer (HP); 3
Gage McKenzie (DAR); 2
Shemar Simes (DAR); 2
Dylan Wiegel (SF); 2
Trey Bright (LC); 2
Gavin Fennell (JOHN); 2
Gavin Davis (JOHN); 2
Austin Burns (HP); 2
Bazen Locklair (HP); 1
ERA
Player (Team) ERA
Aydin Palmer (SF); 0.68
Mac Sawyer (WF); 0.76
Blayne Edwards (LC); 0 .78
Mykel Croker (LC); 0.85
Collin Minshew (LAT); 0.91
Jake Hardee (SF); 1.14
Trey Bright (LC); 1.50
Zack Hunt (LV); 2.27
Bazen Locklair (HP); 2.13
Wyatt Smith (JOHN); 2.28
Christian Brigman (LAT); 2.61
Luke Haselden (LAT); 2.72
Jase McKnight (LC); 3.06
Layton Hardee (MC); 3.12
Hunter Munford (LAM); 3.13
Michael Norris (MC); 3.23
Gavin Fennell (JOHN); 3.56
Dylan Wiegel (SF); 3.63
Jayzon Purnell (LAM); 3.94
Gatlin Johnson (LAT); 4.00
Zoom Jackson (LAM); 4.13
Luke Miller (SF); 4.13
Austin Burns (HP); 4.15
Shemar Simes (DAR); 4.32
Gage McKenzie (DAR); 4.91
Payton Farmer (HP); 6.30
STRIKEOUTS
Player (Team) Total
Aydin Palmer (SF); 71
Zack Hunt (LV); 59
Trey Bright (LC); 57
Hunter Munford (LAM); 51
Michael Norris (MC); 50
Shemar Simes (DAR); 33
Austin Burns (HP); 29
Luke Miller (SF); 28
Dylan Wiegel (SF); 22
Mac Sawyer (WF); 25
Wyatt Smith (JOHN); 25
Payton Farmer (HP); 24
Jayzon Purnell (LAM); 22
Luke Haselden (LAT); 22
Mykel Croker (LC); 21
Collin Minshew (LAT); 21
Gatlin Johnson (LAT); 20
Bryson Graves (WF); 20
Ty Suggs (WF); 20
Gavin Fennell (JOHN); 18
Bazen Locklair (HP); 17
Gage McKenzie (DAR); 16
Gavin Davis (JOHN); 15
Zoom Jackson (LAM); 14
INNINGS PITCHED
Player (Team) Total
Hunter Munford (LAM); 47.0
Christian Brigman (LAT); 45.2
Michael Norris (MC); 43.1
Layton Hardee (MC); 34.2
Aydin Palmer (SF); 34.0
Zack Hunt (LV); 34.0
Trey Bright (LC); 32.2
Jase McKnight (LC); 32
Austin Burns (HP); 28.2
Ty Suggs (WF); 25.2
Mykel Croker (LC); 24.2
Payton Farmer (HP); 23.1
Shemar Simes (DAR); 22.2
Wyatt Smith (JOHN); 22.0
Zoom Jackson (LAM); 20.1
Luke Miller (SF); 20.1
Bazen Locklair (HP); 19.2
Gavin Fennell (JOHN); 19.2
Mac Sawyer (WF); 18.1
Luke Haselden (LAT); 18.0
Jayzon Purnell (LAM); 16.0
Gage McKenzie (DAR); 15.2
Collin Minshew (LAT); 15.1
Dylan Wiegel (SF); 15.1
Gavin Davis (JOHN); 14.0
Gatlin Johnson (LAT); 14.0
Jake Hardee (SF); 12.1
SOFTBALL
BATTING
Player (Team) Total Hits Avg.
Alyssa Poston (HART); 30; .566
Hallie LeBiedz (MAR); 13; .565
Jaden Lee (HP); 22; .564
Elizabeth Brown (LAT); 14; .560
Jayla Jackson (LAT); 31; .544
Chloe Cooper (HP); 19; .514
Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 19; .500
Averi Lovell (LAT); 18; .474
Myah Harvey (HART); 25; .472
Maliyah Williams (MAR)l 13; .464
Jena Stutler (LAT); 23; .469
Ali Meeker (WF); 5;.455
Jashya Page (MAR); 9; .450
A.C. Stone (HP); 15; .429
Summer Holland (WF); 19; .388
Riley Calcutt (HP); 15; .385
Anna Grace Page (MAR); 10; .385
Caydon Thompson (HART); 20; .377
Isabella Davis (HP); 6; .375
Anne Ruth Ellison (WF); 12; .353
Abigail Gibbs (WF); 13; .342
Mia Boykin (WF); 11; .333
DOUBLES
Player (Team) Total
Jayla Jackson (LAT); 10
Jena Stutler (LAT); 8
Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 7
Jaden Lee (HP); 6
Alyssa Poston (HART); 5
Myah Harvey (HART); 5
Caydon Thompson (HART); 5
Annie Ruth Ellison (WF); 4
Sheteria Bethea (MAR); 4
Ava Gainey (WF); 3
Isabella Davis (HP); 3
Chloe Cooper (HP); 3
Riley Calcutt (HP); 3
Anna Grace Page (MAR); 3
Mia Boykin (WF); 2
Summer Holland (WF); 2
Taryn Weatherford (WF); 2
Logan Moore (WF); 1
Kendra Howle (WF); 1
Abigail Gibbs (WF); 1
TRIPLES
Player (Team) Total
Jena Stutler (LAT); 4
A.C. Stone (HP); 4
Jaden Lee (HP); 3
Jayla Jackson (LAT); 3
Katelyn Johnson (LAT):3
Maddie Berry (LAT); 3
Sheteria Bethea (MAR); 3
Ragan Bethea (LAT); 2
Mia Boykin (WF); 2
Summer Holland (WF); 1
Taryn Weatherford (WF); 1
Madi Dubose (WF); 1
Savannah Owens (HP); 1
Claire Nettles (HP); 1
Chloe Cooper (HP); 1
Olivia Martin (HART); 1
Kindon Dawson (HART); 1
Caydon Thompson (HART); 1
Myah Harvey (HART); 1
HOME RUNS
Player (Team) Total
Kaniyah Davis (MAR); 3
Kennedy Jenkins (MAR); 2
Averi Lovell (LAT); 2
Mia Boykin (WF); 2
Caydon Thompson (HART); 2
Jena Stutler (LAT); 1
Emily Smith (LAT); 1
Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 1
Taryn Weatherford (WF); 1
Meredith Stone (HP); 1
A.C. Stone (HP); 1
Chloe Cooper (HP); 1
Olivia Martin (HART); 1
RBI
Player (Team) Total
Jayla Jackson (LAT); 29
Ragan Bethea (LAT); 22
Jena Stutler (LAT); 21
Caydon Thomspon (HART); 20
Averi Lovell (LAT); 18
Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 17
Abigail Gibbs (WF); 14
Anna Grace Page (MAR); 13
Alyssa Poston (HART); 13
Sheteria Bethea (MAR); 12
Kindan Dawson (HART); 12
Olivia Martin (HART); 12
Annie Ruth Ellison (WF); 11
Riley Calcutt (HP); 11
Jaden Lee (HP); 10
Mia Boykin (WF); 10
Kaylee Windham (WF); 10
STOLEN BASES
Player (Team) Total
A.C. Stone (HP); 13
Chloe Cooper (HP); 13
Jena Stutler (LAT); 12
Alyssa Poston (HART); 12
Madi Dubose (WF); 11
Summer Holland (WF); 10
Maddie Berry (LAT); 9
Averi Lovell (LAT); 8
Hallie LeBiedz (MAR); 8
Myah Harvey (HART); 7
Kendra Howle (WF); 5
PITCHING
WINS
Player (Team) Total
Alyssa Poston (HART); 14
Annie Ruth Ellison (WF); 9
Jayla Jackson (LAT); 5
Maddie Berry (LAT); 5
Erika Roberts (LAT); 4
Isabella Davis (HP); 3
Ali Meeker (WF); 2
Kadence Poston (HP); 2
Hallie LeBiedz (MAR); 1
Kennedy Jenkins (MAR); 1
STRIKEOUTS
Player (Team) Total
Alyssa Poston (HART); 157
Annie Ruth Elison (WF); 127
Jayla Jackson (LAT); 43
Kadence Poston (HP); 41
Isabella Davis (HP); 40
Maddie Berry (LAT); 39
Erika Roberts (LAT); 36
Hallie LeBiedz (MAR); 25
Kennedy Jenkins (MAR); 24
Ali Meeker (WF); 21
ERA
Player (Team) ERA
Erika Roberts (LAT); 0.00
Maddie Berry (LAT); 0.59
Isabella Davis (HP); 0.80
Kennedy Jenkins (MAR); 0.89
Jayla Jackson (LAT); 0.91
Alyssa Poston (HART); 0.98
Annie Ruth Ellison (WF); 2.23
Kadence Poston (HP); 3.07
Ali Meeker (WF); 3.18
Hallie LeBiedtz (MAR); 3.87
INNINGS PITCHED
Player (Team) Total
Alyssa Poston (HART); 93.0
Annie Ruth Ellison (WF); 66.0
Kadence Poston (HP); 41
Isabella Davis (HP); 40
Jayla Jackson (LAT); 30.2
Hallie LeBoedtz (MAR); 25.1
Maddie Berry (LAT0; 23.2
Ali Meeker (WF); 22.0
Erika Roberts (LAT); 17.0
Kennedy Jenkins (MAR); 15.2
TEAMS THAT DID NOT REPORT STATS: Wilson (Both); Darlongton (Softball); South Florence (Spftball); Lake City (Softball); Manning (Softball); Dillon (Both); Cheraw (Both); Chesterfield (Softball); Mullins (Both); Kingstree (Both); Lee Central (Both); McBee (Both); East Clarendon (Softball); Carvers Bay (softball); Hemingway (Both); C.E. Murray (both); Lake View (Softball); Johnsonville (Both); Timmonsville (Both); Lamar (Softball); Laurence Manning (Both); Trinity Collegiate (Baseball); Florence Christian (Both); Carolina Academy (Both); Dillon Christian (Both); Lee Academy (Both); Pee Dee Academy (Both); Williamsburg Academy (Both); The King’s Academy (Both); Marlboro Academy (Both).