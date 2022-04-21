 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pee Dee Prep Baseball & Softball Leaders, April 21, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
baseball logo

BASEBALL

BATTING

Player (Team) Total Hits Avg.

Kendall Moore (CB); 7; .583

Cam Cannarella (HART); 18; .563

Landon Williams (CB); 5; .556

Zack Hunt (LV); 22; .524

Luke Price (LV); 24; .500

Walker Sowell (CHES); 24; .486

Zander Poston (HP); 17; .447

Jace Avant (JOHN); 15; .441

Gage McKenzie (DAR); 9; .429

Michael Crawford (CHES); 28; .424

Kason Herlong (LV); 24; .421

Michael Norris (MC); 25; .417

Spencer Watts (CB); 5; .417

Tristan Hunt (MC); 22; .415

Jamarcus Williams (HP); 17; .415

Kevin Diggs (CHES);  24; .414

Jayce Cook (JOHN); 11; 407

Shemar Simes (DAR); 13; .406

Stephen Tippett (JOHN); 15; .405

Brody Cook (WF); 18; .400

Devin Phillips (LAM); 17; .395

Jonathan Westby (MC); 21; .389

Collin Minshew (LAT); 22; .386

Seth Minshew (LAT); 17; .386

Markeis Hudson (LC); 18; .383

Taevin Herring (LC): 15; .366

Parker Winfield (SF); 16; .364

Javon Walker (CB); 4; .364

Reid Baxley (JOHN); 12; .364

Tucker Bas (LV); 12; .364

Shamontae Burgess (LC); 18; .360

Trey Bright (LC); 14; .359

C.J. Barr (LC); 15; .357

Lawson Singletary (EC); 5; .357

Parker McCormick (LAT); 21; .356

Brock Shelor (WF); 12; .353

W.J. Allen (MC); 20; .345

Josh Jones (HART); 11; .344

Ethan Lee (LAT); 13; .342

Roddi Morris (HART); 16; .336

Noah Matthews (SF); 11; .333

Pierson Prosser (JOHN); 7; .333

Kyler Odom (EC); 10; .333

JR Williams (SF); 14; .333

Wes Ard (EC); 11; .324

Markey Purvis (MC); 15; .319

Jake Hardee (SF); 14; .318

Dylan Shelley (LAT); 13; .317

Gage Brown (EC); 10; .312

Ty Keith (DAR); 7; .304

DOUBLES

Player (Team) Total

Zander Poston (HP); 8

Devin Phillips (LAM); 6

Kevin Diggs (CHES); 6

Walker Sowell (CHES); 6

Collin Minshew (LAT); 6

Parker McCormick (LAT); 6

Brody Cook (WF); 6

Stephen Tippett (JOHN); 5

Jace Avant (JOHN); 5

Taevin Herring (LC); 5

Gage McKenzie (DAR); 5

Landon Matthews (SF); 5

Markey Purvis (MC); 5

Michael Crawford (CHES); 5

Jamarcus Williams (HP); 4

Michael Norris (MC); 4

JR Williams (SF); 4

Shmaontae Burgess (LC); 4

Chris McGill (LV); 4

Luke Price (LV); 4

Tucker Bass (LV); 4

Zack Hunt (LV); 4

Kyler Odom (EC); 4

Milijah Holt (DAR); 3

Chase Watson (DAR); 3

Parker Winfield (SF); 3

Javon Walker (CB); 3

Spencer Watts (CB); 3

Jake Hardee (SF); 2

Roddi Morris (HART); 2

Cam Cannarella (HART); 2

Aydin Palmer (SF); 1

Josh Jones (HART); 1

TRIPLES

Player (Team) Total

Parker Winfield (SF); 4

Cutler Norris (MC); 4

Dylan Shelley (LAT); 4

Reid Baxley (JOHN); 3

Zander Poston (HP); 3

Blayne Edwards (LC); 2

Justyce Graham (LC); 2

Michael Norris (MC); 2

Walker Sowell (CHES); 2

Luke Price (LV); 2

Zack Hunt (LV); 2

Kyler Odom (EC); 2

Jamarcus Williams (HP); 2

Devin Phillips (LAM); 1

Jake Hardee (SF); 1

HOME RUNS

Player (Team) Total

Kevin Diggs (CHES); 5

Michael Norris (MC); 4

JR Williams (SF); 4

Zack Hunt (LV); 4

Markey Purvis (MC); 3

Brody Cook (WF); 3

Jayce Cook (JOHN); 2

Dylan Sheeley (LAT); 2

Luke Price (LV); 2

Parker Winfield (SF); 2

Aydin Palmer (SF); 2

Shemar Simes (DAR); 1

Luke Miller (SF); 1

Roddi Morris (HART); 1

Cutler Norris (MC); 1

Tristian Hunt (MC); 1

Walker Sowell (CHES); 1

Kyler Odom (EC); 1

Devin Phillips (LAM); 1

RBI

Player (Team) Total

Michael Norris (MC); 27

Michael Crawford (CHES); 25

Luke Price (LV); 22

Dylan Shelley (LAT); 21

Collin Minshew (LAT); 20

Brody Cook (WF); 19

Zack Hunt (LV); 16

Kevin Diggs (CHES); 16

Walker Sowell (CHES); 17

Jonathan Westby (MC); 15

Markey Purvis (MC); 15

JR Williams (SF); 15

Devin Phillips (LAM); 15

Jayce Cook (JOHN); 14

Jace Avant (JOHN); 14

Kason Herlng (LV); 14

Kyler Odom (EC); 13

Parker Winfield (SF); 13

Cutler Norris (MC); 12

Gunner Johnson (MC); 12

Wes Ard (EC); 12

Tucker Bass (LV); 12

Tyler James (LV); 11

Seth Minshew (LAT); 11

Tristan Hunt (MC); 11

Jake Hardee (SF); 11

Seth Minshew (LAT); 11

Shemar Simes (DAR); 10

Roddi Morris (HART); 10

Cam Cannarella (HART); 10

C.J. Barr (LC); 10

Reid Baxley (JOHN); 10

Stephen Tippett (JOHN); 10

Ty Daves (HP); 10

Zander Poston (HP); 9

Chris McGill (LV); 9

Thomas Smith (MC); 9

Luke Miller (SF); 9

Shamontae Burgess (LC); 9

W.J. Allen (MC); 9

Phillip Black (EC); 9

Parker MCCormick (LAT); 9

Gatlin Johnson (LAT): 8

Justin Stutler (LAT); 8

Raulston McKenzie (EC); 9

Gage Brown (EC); 8

Landon Todd (HP); 8

Jake Truesdale (JOHN); 9

Baine Stone (JOHN); 9

Landyn Cribb (JOHN) 8

Andrew Bryant (LAT);7

Eki Jones (LAT); 7

Logan Bass (HP); 7

Jamarcus Williams (HP); 7

STOLEN BASES

Player (Team) Total

Shamontae Burgess (LC); 21

Bryson Graves (WF); 19

Cutler Norris (MC); 16

W.J. Allen (MC); 15

Reid Baxley (JOHN); 15

Jace Avant (JOHN); 14

C.J. Barr (LC); 14

Stephen Tippett (JOHN); 13

Jonathan Wesby (MC); 12

Trey Bright (LC); 11

Michael Norris (MC); 11

Jamarcus Williams (HP); 11

Zander Poston (HP); 11

Zoom Jackson (LAM); 11

Roddi Morris (HART); 10

Cam Cannarella (HART); 10

Mylel Croker (LC); 9

Camren Jackson (JOHN); 9

Pierson Prosser (JOHN); 9

Gatlin Johnson (LAT); 9

Zori Pierce (LAM); 9

Logan Bass (HP); 9

Patrick Stubbs (MC); 8

Tristian Hunt (MC); 8

Ty Daves (HP); 8

Wade Poston (HP); 8

Parker Winfield (SF); 8

Jake Hardee (SF); 8

Ty Keith (DAR); 7

PITCHING

WINS

Player (Team) Total

Michael Norris (MC); 5

Layton Hardee (MC); 5

Zack Hunt (LV); 5

Aydin Palmer (SF); 4

Hunter Munford (LAM); 4

Mykel Croker (LC);4

Luke Miller (SF); 3

Jase McKnight (LC); 3

Collin Minshew (LAT);3

Christian Brigman (LAT); 3

Ty Suggs (WF); 3

Luke Haselden (LAT); 3

Gatlin Johnson (LAT); 3

Wyatt Smith (JOHN); 3

Payton Farmer (HP); 3

Gage McKenzie (DAR); 2

Shemar Simes (DAR); 2

Dylan Wiegel (SF); 2

Trey Bright (LC); 2

Gavin Fennell (JOHN); 2

Gavin Davis (JOHN); 2

Austin Burns (HP); 2

Bazen Locklair (HP); 1

ERA

Player (Team) ERA

Aydin Palmer (SF); 0.68

Mac Sawyer (WF); 0.76

Blayne Edwards (LC); 0 .78

Mykel Croker (LC); 0.85

Collin Minshew (LAT); 0.91

Jake Hardee (SF); 1.14

Trey Bright (LC); 1.50

Zack Hunt (LV); 2.27

Bazen Locklair (HP); 2.13

Wyatt Smith (JOHN); 2.28

Christian Brigman (LAT); 2.61

Luke Haselden (LAT); 2.72

Jase McKnight (LC); 3.06

Layton Hardee (MC); 3.12

Hunter Munford (LAM); 3.13

Michael Norris (MC); 3.23

Gavin Fennell (JOHN); 3.56

Dylan Wiegel (SF); 3.63

Jayzon Purnell (LAM); 3.94

Gatlin Johnson (LAT); 4.00

Zoom Jackson (LAM); 4.13

Luke Miller (SF); 4.13

Austin Burns (HP); 4.15

Shemar Simes (DAR); 4.32

Gage McKenzie (DAR); 4.91

Payton Farmer (HP); 6.30

STRIKEOUTS

Player (Team) Total

Aydin Palmer (SF); 71

Zack Hunt (LV); 59

Trey Bright (LC); 57

Hunter Munford (LAM); 51

Michael Norris (MC); 50

Shemar Simes (DAR); 33

Austin Burns (HP); 29

Luke Miller (SF); 28

Dylan Wiegel (SF); 22

Mac Sawyer (WF); 25

Wyatt Smith (JOHN); 25

Payton Farmer (HP); 24

Jayzon Purnell (LAM); 22

Luke Haselden (LAT); 22

Mykel Croker (LC); 21

Collin Minshew (LAT); 21

Gatlin Johnson (LAT); 20

Bryson Graves (WF); 20

Ty Suggs (WF); 20

Gavin Fennell (JOHN); 18

Bazen Locklair (HP); 17

Gage McKenzie (DAR); 16

Gavin Davis (JOHN); 15

Zoom Jackson (LAM); 14

INNINGS PITCHED

Player (Team) Total

Hunter Munford (LAM); 47.0

Christian Brigman (LAT); 45.2

Michael Norris (MC); 43.1

Layton Hardee (MC); 34.2

Aydin Palmer (SF); 34.0

Zack Hunt (LV); 34.0

Trey Bright (LC); 32.2

Jase McKnight (LC); 32

Austin Burns (HP); 28.2

Ty Suggs (WF); 25.2

Mykel Croker (LC); 24.2

Payton Farmer (HP); 23.1

Shemar Simes (DAR); 22.2

Wyatt Smith (JOHN); 22.0

Zoom Jackson (LAM); 20.1

Luke Miller (SF); 20.1

Bazen Locklair (HP); 19.2

Gavin Fennell (JOHN); 19.2

Mac Sawyer (WF); 18.1

Luke Haselden (LAT); 18.0

Jayzon Purnell (LAM); 16.0

Gage McKenzie (DAR); 15.2

Collin Minshew (LAT); 15.1

Dylan Wiegel (SF); 15.1

Gavin Davis (JOHN); 14.0

Gatlin Johnson (LAT); 14.0

Jake Hardee (SF); 12.1

SOFTBALL

BATTING

Player (Team) Total Hits Avg.

Alyssa Poston (HART); 30; .566

Hallie LeBiedz (MAR); 13; .565

Jaden Lee (HP); 22; .564

Elizabeth Brown (LAT); 14; .560

Jayla Jackson (LAT); 31; .544

Chloe Cooper (HP); 19; .514

Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 19; .500

Averi Lovell (LAT); 18; .474

Myah Harvey (HART); 25; .472

Maliyah Williams (MAR)l 13; .464

Jena Stutler (LAT); 23; .469

Ali Meeker (WF); 5;.455

Jashya Page (MAR); 9; .450

A.C. Stone (HP); 15; .429

Summer Holland (WF); 19; .388

Riley Calcutt (HP); 15; .385

Anna Grace Page (MAR); 10; .385

Caydon Thompson (HART); 20; .377

Isabella Davis (HP); 6; .375

Anne Ruth Ellison (WF); 12; .353

Abigail Gibbs (WF); 13; .342

Mia Boykin (WF); 11; .333

DOUBLES

Player (Team) Total

Jayla Jackson (LAT); 10

Jena Stutler (LAT); 8

Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 7

Jaden Lee (HP); 6

Alyssa Poston (HART); 5

Myah Harvey (HART); 5

Caydon Thompson (HART); 5

Annie Ruth Ellison (WF); 4

Sheteria Bethea (MAR); 4

Ava Gainey (WF); 3

Isabella Davis (HP); 3

Chloe Cooper (HP); 3

Riley Calcutt (HP); 3

Anna Grace Page (MAR); 3

Mia Boykin (WF); 2

Summer Holland (WF); 2

Taryn Weatherford (WF); 2

Logan Moore (WF); 1

Kendra Howle (WF); 1

Abigail Gibbs (WF); 1

TRIPLES

Player (Team) Total

Jena Stutler (LAT); 4

A.C. Stone (HP); 4

Jaden Lee (HP); 3

Jayla Jackson (LAT); 3

Katelyn Johnson (LAT):3

Maddie Berry (LAT); 3

Sheteria Bethea (MAR); 3

Ragan Bethea (LAT); 2

Mia Boykin (WF); 2

Summer Holland (WF); 1

Taryn Weatherford (WF); 1

Madi Dubose (WF); 1

Savannah Owens (HP); 1

Claire Nettles (HP); 1

Chloe Cooper (HP); 1

Olivia Martin (HART); 1

Kindon Dawson (HART); 1

Caydon Thompson (HART); 1

Myah Harvey (HART); 1

HOME RUNS

Player (Team) Total

Kaniyah Davis (MAR); 3

Kennedy Jenkins (MAR); 2

Averi Lovell (LAT); 2

Mia Boykin (WF); 2

Caydon Thompson (HART); 2

Jena Stutler (LAT); 1

Emily Smith (LAT); 1

Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 1

Taryn Weatherford (WF); 1

Meredith Stone (HP); 1

A.C. Stone (HP); 1

Chloe Cooper (HP); 1

Olivia Martin (HART); 1

RBI

Player (Team) Total

Jayla Jackson (LAT); 29

Ragan Bethea (LAT); 22

Jena Stutler (LAT); 21

Caydon Thomspon (HART); 20

Averi Lovell (LAT); 18

Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 17

Abigail Gibbs (WF); 14

Anna Grace Page (MAR); 13

Alyssa Poston (HART); 13

Sheteria Bethea (MAR); 12

Kindan Dawson (HART); 12

Olivia Martin (HART); 12

Annie Ruth Ellison (WF); 11

Riley Calcutt (HP); 11

Jaden Lee (HP); 10

Mia Boykin (WF); 10

Kaylee Windham (WF); 10

STOLEN BASES

Player (Team) Total

A.C. Stone (HP); 13

Chloe Cooper (HP); 13

Jena Stutler (LAT); 12

Alyssa Poston (HART); 12

Madi Dubose (WF); 11

Summer Holland (WF); 10

Maddie Berry (LAT); 9

Averi Lovell (LAT); 8

Hallie LeBiedz (MAR); 8

Myah Harvey (HART); 7

Kendra Howle (WF); 5

PITCHING

WINS

Player (Team) Total

Alyssa Poston (HART); 14

Annie Ruth Ellison (WF); 9

Jayla Jackson (LAT); 5

Maddie Berry (LAT); 5

Erika Roberts (LAT); 4

Isabella Davis (HP); 3

Ali Meeker (WF); 2

Kadence Poston (HP); 2

Hallie LeBiedz (MAR); 1

Kennedy Jenkins (MAR); 1

STRIKEOUTS

Player (Team) Total

Alyssa Poston (HART); 157

Annie Ruth Elison (WF); 127

Jayla Jackson (LAT); 43

Kadence Poston (HP); 41

Isabella Davis (HP); 40

Maddie Berry (LAT); 39

Erika Roberts (LAT); 36

Hallie LeBiedz (MAR); 25

Kennedy Jenkins (MAR); 24

Ali Meeker (WF); 21

ERA

Player (Team) ERA

Erika Roberts (LAT); 0.00

Maddie Berry (LAT); 0.59

Isabella Davis (HP); 0.80

Kennedy Jenkins (MAR); 0.89

Jayla Jackson (LAT); 0.91

Alyssa Poston (HART); 0.98

Annie Ruth Ellison (WF); 2.23

Kadence Poston (HP); 3.07

Ali Meeker (WF); 3.18

Hallie LeBiedtz (MAR); 3.87

INNINGS PITCHED

Player (Team) Total

Alyssa Poston (HART); 93.0

Annie Ruth Ellison (WF); 66.0

Kadence Poston (HP); 41

Isabella Davis (HP); 40

Jayla Jackson (LAT); 30.2

Hallie LeBoedtz (MAR); 25.1

Maddie Berry (LAT0; 23.2

Ali Meeker (WF); 22.0

Erika Roberts (LAT); 17.0

Kennedy Jenkins (MAR); 15.2

TEAMS THAT DID NOT REPORT STATS: Wilson (Both); Darlongton (Softball); South Florence (Spftball); Lake City (Softball); Manning (Softball); Dillon (Both); Cheraw (Both); Chesterfield (Softball); Mullins (Both); Kingstree (Both); Lee Central (Both); McBee (Both); East Clarendon (Softball); Carvers Bay (softball); Hemingway (Both); C.E. Murray (both); Lake View (Softball); Johnsonville (Both); Timmonsville (Both); Lamar (Softball); Laurence Manning (Both); Trinity Collegiate (Baseball); Florence Christian (Both); Carolina Academy (Both); Dillon Christian (Both); Lee Academy (Both); Pee Dee Academy (Both); Williamsburg Academy (Both); The King’s Academy (Both); Marlboro Academy (Both).

