Pee Dee Prep Baseball & Softball Leaders, April 30, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
baseball logo

SCHSL

BASEBALL

HITTING

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL HITS; AVG.

Shane Oliver (DAR); 10, .526

Zack Hunt (LV); 22; .524

Zander Poston (HP); 23; .511

Luke Price (LV); 24; .500

Cam Cannarella (HART); 24; .490

Kendall Moore (CB); 7; .467

Walker Sowell (CHES); 25; .449

Jamarcus Williams (HP); 21; .447

Troy Jones (WIL); 20; .444

Trey Bright (LC); 27;.435

Jace Avant (JOHN); 16; .432

Kason Herlong (LV); 24; .421

Michael Norris (MC); 15; .417

Tristan Hunt (MC): 18; .415

Michael Crawford (CHES); 28; .412

Landon Vick (CHES); 28; .394

Chris Peterson (WIL); 9; .391

Kevin Diggs (CHES); 25; .391

Stephen Tippett (JOHN); 16; .390

Jonathan Westby (MC); 21; .389

Jayce Cook (JOHN); 12; .387

Shemar Simes (DAR); 19, .383

Collin Minshew (LAT); 23; .383

Markeis Hudson (LC); 27;.380

Devin Phillips (LAM); 17;.378

Seth Minshew (LAT); 18; .375

C.J Barr (LC); 22; .373

Tucker Bass (LV); 19; .365

Brody Cook (WF); 23; .365

Tyler James (LV); 12; .364

Shamontae Burgess (LC); 26; .361

Reid Baxley (JOHN); 13; .361

Parker McCormick (LAT); 22; .361

Taevin Herring (LC); 23; .359

T.J. Warren (CHER); 11; .355

Javon Walker (CB); 7; .350

W.J. Allen (MC); 19; .345

Devin Phillips (LAM); 19; .345

Jase McKnight (LC); 21; .344

Dawson Young (WIL); 13; .342

Jayden Earle (WF); 14; .341

Justyce Graham (LC); 20; .339

Braden Michael (CHER); 20; .333

JR Williams (SF); 19; .328

Parker Winfield (SF); 19; .328

Ethan Lee (LAT); 13; .325

Kyler Odom (EC); 13; 325

Markey Purvis (MC); 15; .319

Landon McCune (CHER); 21; .318

Josia Young (CB); 6; .316

Daniel Roberts (WIL); 10; .313

Tyler McManus (LAM); 20; .312

Wes Ard (EC); 14; .311

Dylan Shelley (LAT); 14; .311

Brock Shelor (WF); 14; .311

Tripp Trexler (CHES); 17; .309

Jackson Moore (HART); 16; .308

Gage McKenzie (DAR); 11, .305

Jake Hardee (SF); 18; .295

Noah Moore (SF); 14; .292

Ty'Jawan Keith (DAR); 13, .285

DOUBLES

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Brody Cook (WF); 8

Michael Crawford (CHES); 8

Landon Vick (CHES); 8

Zander Poston (HP); 8

Walker Sowell (CHES); 7

Collin Minshew (LAT); 6

Devin Phillips (LAM); 6

Landon Matthews (SF); 6

Gage McKenzie (DAR); 6

Kevin Diggs (CHES); 6

Shamontae Burgess; 6

Taevin Herring (LC); 6

Parker McCormick (LAT); 5

Jamarcus Williams (HP); 5

Jace Avant (JOHN); 5

Kyler Odom (EC); 5

Stephen Tippett (JOHN); 5

Markey Purvis (MC); 5

JR Williams (SF); 5

Jake Hardee (SF); 4

Parker Winfield (SF); 4

Trey Bright (LC); 4

Jase McKnight (LC); 4

C.J Barr (LC); 4

Michael Norris (MC); 4

Baine Stone (JOHN); 4

Dylan Shelley (LAT); 4

Justin Stutler (LAT); 4

Zack Hunt (LV); 4

Luke Price (LV); 4

Tucker Bass (LV); 4

Jackson Moore (HART); 4

Landon McCune (CHER); 4

Chase Watson (DAR); 3

Tyler McManus (LAM); 3

Milijah Holt (DAR);3

T.J Hankins (DAR); 3

Roddi Morris (HART); 3

Cam Cannarella (HART); 3

Coleman Kelly (WF); 3

Chris Peterson (WIL); 3

Dawson Young (WIL); 2

Deuce Perry (WIL); 2

Brayden Michael (CHER); 2

Landon Sellers (CHER); 2

TRIPLES

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Parker Winfield (SF); 4

Cutler Norris (MC); 4

Dylan Shelley (LAT); 4

Collin Minshew (LAT); 3

Reid Baxley (JOHN); 3

Zander Poston (HP); 3

Jamarcus Williams (HP); 3

Jackson Byrd (CHER); 2

Cam Cannarella (HART); 2

Jackson Moore (HART); 2

Kyler Odom (EC); 2

Jace Avant (JOHN); 2

Zack Hunt (LV); 2

Luke Price (LV); 2

Shamontae Burgess (LC); 2

Justyce Graham (LC); 2

Blayne Edwards (LC); 2

Andrew Bryant (LAT); 2

Walker Sowell (CHES); 2

Tripp Trexler (CHES); 2

Landon Vick (CHES); 2

Michael Norris (MC); 2

Michael Crawford (CHES); 1

Aiden Boan (CHER); 1

Parker McCormick (LAT); 1

Tyler James (LV); 1

Pierson Prosser (JOHN); 1

Devin Phillips (LAM); 1

Grant Barrineau (EC); 1

Javon Walker (CB); 1

Josia Young (CB); 1

Spencer Altman (CB); 1

Jake Hardee (SF); 1

Aydin Palmer (SF); 1

Shemar Simes (DAR); 1

Rondell Law (WIL); 1

Dawson Young (WIL); 1

Ethan Kemmerlin (WIL); 1

HOME RUNS

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Parker Winfield (SF); 5

Kevin Diggs (CHES); 5

Zack Hunt (LV); 5

JR Williams (SF); 4

Michael Norris (MC); 4

Markey Purvis (MC): 3

Brody Cook (WF); 3

Luke Price (LV); 2

Luke Miller (SF); 2

Stone Osborne (SF); 2

Shemar Simes (DAR); 2

Josh Williams (WF); 2

Jayce Cook (JOHN); 2

Dylan Shelley (LAT); 2

Kyler Odom (EC); 2

Walker Sowell (CHES); 1

Landon Vick (CHES); 1

Javon Walker (CB); 1

Landon Williams (CB); 1

Landyn Cribb (JOHN); 1

Reid Baxley (JOHN); 1

Devin Phillips (LAM);1

Kendall Windham (LAM); 1

Zori Pierce (LAM);1

Coleman Kelly (WF); 1

Bryson Graves (WF); 1

Peyton Rogers (WF); 1

Tajiri Myers (WIL); 1

Jamarcus Williams (HP); 1

Roddi Morris (HART); 1

Cutler Norris (MC); 1

Tristan Hunt (MC); 1

Shamontae Burgess (LC);1

RBI

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Landon Vick (CHES); 32

Michael Norris (MC); 27

Michael Crawford (CHES); 25

Zack Hunt (LV); 24

Taevin Herring (LC); 23

Brody Cook (WF); 23

Luke Price (LV); 22

Dylan Shelley (LAT); 22

Collin Minshew (LAT); 22

Markeis Hudson (LC); 20

Jase McKnight (LC);20

JR Williams (SF); 19

C.J Barr (LC);19

Walker Sowell (CHES); 19

Parker Winfield (SF); 17

Shemar Simes (DAR); 17

Devin Phillips (LAM); 17

Tripp Trexler (CHES); 16

Justyce Graham (LC); 16

Kyler Odom (EC); 16

Kevin Diggs (CHES); 16

Cam Cannarella (HART); 16

Zander Poston (HP); 15

Jonathan Westby (MC); 15

Markey Purvis (MC); 15

Shamontae Burgess (LC); 14

Jayce Cook (JOHN); 14

Jace Avant (JOHN); 14

Kason Herlong (LV); 14

Alydin Palmer (SF); 12

Logan Bass (HP); 12

Wes Ard (EC); 12

Tucker Bass (LV); 12

Cutler Norris (MC); 12

Gunner Jordan (MC); 12

Landon McCune (CHER); 11

Tristian Hunt (MC); 11

Jake Hardee (SF); 11

Tyler James (LV); 11

Raulston McKenzie (EC); 11

Reid Baxley (JOHN); 11

Stephen Tippett (JOHN); 11

Seth Minshew (LAT); 11

Luke Miller (SF); 11

Milijah Holt (DAR); 10

Ty'Jawan Keith (DAR); 10

Jayden Earle (WF); 10

Eli Jones (LAT); 10

Ty Daves (HP); 10

Jake Truesdale (JOHN); 10

Blaine Stone (JOHN); 10

Roddi Morris (HART); 10

Phillip Black (EC); 10

Parker McCormick (LAT); 9

Thomas Smith (MC); 9

W.J. Allen (MC); 9

Justin Stutler (LAT); 9

Jackson Moore (HART); 9

P.J Munford (LAM);9

Gage Brown (EC); 9

Coleman Coleman (WF); 9

Landyn Cribb (JOHN); 8

Ty Suggs (WF); 8

Zoom Jackson (LAM); 8

Brock Shelor (WF); 8

Troy Jones (WIL); 8

Rondell Law (WIL); 8

Landon Matthews (SF); 8

Jamarcus Williams (HP); 8

Brayden McCune (CHER); 8

Gatlin Johnson (LAT); 8

Javon Walker (EC); 8

Stone Osborne (SF); 7

Spencer Altman (EC); 7

Andrew Bryant (LAT); 7

Daniel Roberts (WIL); 7

Noah Moore (SF); 7

Bryson Graves (WF); 7

Josh Williams (WF); 7

Devin Phillips (LAM); 5

STOLEN BASES

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Shamontae Burgess; 33

C.J Barr (LC); 20

Trey Bright (LC); 19

Justyce Graham (LC); 16

Cutler Norris (MC); 16

Reid Baxley (JOHN); 15

Troy Jones (WIL): 15

Mykel Croker (LC); 14

Jace Avant (JOHN); 14

Stephen Tippett (JOHN); 13

Daniel Roberts (WIL); 13

Zander Poston (HP); 13

Walker Sowell (CHES); 13

Markeis Hudson (LC); 13

Jamarcus Williams (HP); 12

Jonathan Westbay (MC); 12

Michael Norris (MC); 11

Kevin Diggs (CHES); 11

Zoom Jackson (LAM); 11

Wade Poston (HP); 10

Ty'Jawan Keith (DAR); 10

Bryson Graves (WF); 10

Keonte Dials (WIL); 10

Logan Bass (HP); 9

Dawson Young (WIL); 9

Gatlin Johnson (LAT); 9

Zori Pierce (LAM); 9

Camren Jackson (JOHN); 9

Pierson Prosser (JOHN); 9

Landon McCune (CHER); 9

Zorie Pierce (LAM); 9

Tyler McManus (LAM); 8

Patrick Stubbs (MC); 8

Tristan Hunt (MC); 8

Ty Daves (HP); 8

Andrew Bryant (LAT); 8

Jamie Elston (CB); 8

Jake Hardee (SF); 8

Parker Winfield (SF); 8

T.J Hankins (DAR); 8

Tajiri Myers (WIL); 8

Chris Peterson (WIL); 7

Michael Morris (EC); 7

Raulston McKenzie (EC); 7

Collin Minshew (LAT); 7

Parker McCormick (LAT); 7

Jayce Cook (JOHN); 7

Brayden McCune

Cam Cannarella (HART); 6

Emmanuel Pendergrass (DAR); 6

Shane Oliver (DAR); 6

Michael Mills (DAR); 6

Jackson Byrd (CHER); 6

Josh Williams (WF); 5

Roddi Morris (HART); 5

Malachi Roscoe (CHER); 5

T.J. Warren (CHER); 5

Michael Crawford (CHES); 5

W.J. Allen (MC); 5

PITCHING

WINS

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Cam Cannarella (HART); 7

Aydin Palmer (SF); 6

Jase McKnight (LC);6

Mykel Croker (LC);6

Michael Norris (MC); 5

Layton Hardee (MC); 5

McKendrie Douglas (HART); 5

Hunter Watford (LAM); 5

Zack Hunt (LV); 5

Luke Miller (SF); 4

Trey Bright (LC); 4

Hunter Watford (LAM); 4

Ty Suggs (WF); 3

Payton Farmer (HP); 3

Wyatt Smith (JOHN); 3

Chase Price (LV); 3

Christian Brigman (LAT); 3

Collin Minshew (LAT); 3

Luke Haseldan (LAT); 3

Dylan Wiegel (SF); 3

Gage McKenzie (DAR); 3

Shemar Simes (DAR); 2

Kason Herlong (LV); 2

Austin Burns (HP); 2

Chris McGill (LV); 2

Gavin Fennell (JOHN); 2

Gavin Davis (JOHN); 2

Bryson Graves (WF): 2

Cooper Coleman (WF); 2

John Michael Hardy (EC); 2

Curtis Norris (MC); 2

Thomas Smith (MC); 1

Kyler Odom (EC); 1

Grant Barrineau (EC); 1

Kornelious Durant (WIL); 1

Chris Peterson (WIL); 1

Rondell Law (WIL): 1

Bazen Locklair (HP); 1

Zander Poston (HP); 1

Luke Price (LV); 1

Tyler James (LV); 1

Mac Sawyer (WF); 1

ERA

PLAYER (TEAM); ERA

Chris McGill (LV); 0.00

Chase Price (LV); 0.00

Mykel Croker (LC); 0.62

Blayne Edwards (LC); 0.78

Matt Miller (MC); 0.84

Jake Hardee (SF); 0.89

Aydin Palmer (SF); 0.92

Collin Minshew (LAT); 0.98

Kason Herlong (LV); 1.05

Mac Sawyer (WF): 1.38

Trey Bright (LC);1.38

Kyler Odom (EC); 1.62

Cam Cannarella (HART); 1.67

Curtis Norris (MC); 2.03

Bazen Locklair (HP); 2.14

Zack Hunt (LV); 2.27

Luke Price (LV); 2.28

Jase McKnight (LC); 2.28

Cade Cook (EC); 2.47

Christian Brigman (LAT); 2.61

Luke Miller (SF); 2.65

Wyatt Smith (JOHN); 2.66

McKendrie Douglas (HART); 2.85

Dylan Wiegel (SF); 3.00

Tyler James (LV); 3.00

Shemar Simes (DAR); 3.08

Gage McKenzie (DAR); 3.09

Luke Haseldan (LAT); 3.11

Hunter Watford (LAM); 3.12

Layton Hardee (MC); 3.12

Gavin Fennell (JOHN); 3.28

Michael Norris (MC); 3.32

Ty Suggs (WF); 3.33

Zoom Jackson (LAM); 3.59

Austin Perry (CB); 3.75

Cooper Coleman (WF); 3.82

Zoom Jackson (LAM); 3.98

Austin Burns (HP); 4.15

Caleb Coker (EC); 4.40

Bryson Graves (WF); 4.58

John Micheal Hardy (EC); 4.71

Rondell Law (WIL); 5.04

Grant Barrineau (EC); 5.07

Thomas Smith (MC); 6.30

Payton Farmer (HP); 6.30

Chris Peterson (WIL); 7.12

Zander Poston (HP); 8.94

Kornelious Durant (WIL); 11.55

STRIKEOUT

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Aydin Palmer (SF); 89

Trey Bright (LC); 76

Cam Cannarella (HART); 70

Zack Hunt (LV); 59

Jase McKnight (LC); 58

Kyler Odom (EC); 53

Hunter Watford (LAM); 51

Michael Norris (MC); 50

Shemar Simes (DAR): 49

Luke Miller (SF); 44

Layton Hardee (MC); 38

Christian Brigman (LAT); 38

Dylan Wiegel (SF); 36

Mykel Croker (LC); 33

Mac Sawyer (WF): 32

Gage McKenzie (DAR); 31

Austin Burns (HP); 29

Collin Minshew (LAT); 28

Gavin Fennell (JOHN); 26

Payton Farmer (HP); 24

Wyatt Smith (JOHN); 22

Ty Suggs (WF); 22

Luke Haseldan (LAT); 22

McKendrie Douglas (HART); 22

John Micheal Hardy (EC); 21

Bryson Graves (WF); 23

Rondell Law (WIL): 19

Kason Herlong (LV); 19

Cooper Coleman (WF); 18

Zander Poston (HP); 18

Luke Price (LV); 18

Bazen Locklair (HP); 17

Blayne Edwards (LC); 17

Kornelious Durant (WIL); 17

Gavin Davis (JOHN); 15

Curtis Norris (MC); 14

Chase Price (LV); 13

Matt Miller (MC); 13

Chris Peterson (WIL); 12

Cade Cook (EC); 12

Ashley Avin (DAR); 11

Austin Perry (CB); 11

Caleb Coker (EC); 10

Chris McGill (LV); 10

Tyler James (LV); 9

Grant Barrineau (EC); 9

Thomas Smith (MC); 7

INNINGS PITCHED

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Cam Cannarella (HART); 46.0

Jase McKnight (LC); 49

Hunter Watford (LAM); 47

Christian Brigman (LAT); 45.2

Aydin Palmer (SF); 45.2

Trey Bright (LC); 45.2

Michael Norris (MC); 43.1

Shemar Simes (DAR): 36.1

Layton Hardee (MC); 34.2

Ty Suggs (WF); 33.2

Mykel Croker (LC); 33.2

Luke Miller (SF); 32.0

Gage McKenzie (DAR); 31.2

Kyler Odom (EC); 30.1

Austin Burns (HP); 28.2

McKendrie Douglas (HART); 27.0

Wyatt Smith (JOHN); 26.1

Mac Sawyer (WF): 25.1

Dylan Wiegel (SF); 23.1

Payton Farmer (HP); 23.1

Collin Minshew (LAT); 21.1

Gavin Fennell (JOHN); 21.1

Kornelious Durant (WIL); 20.0

Chris Peterson (WIL); 19.2

John Michael Hardy (EC); 19.1

Bryson Graves (WF); 18.1

Cooper Coleman (WF); 18.1

Luke Haseldan (LAT); 18.0

Blayne Edwards (LC); 18.0

Bazen Locklair (HP); 19.2

Rondell Law (WIL); 16.2

Jake Hardee (SF); 15.2

Zander Poston (HP); 15.2

Caleb Coker (EC); 14.1

Gavin Davis (JOHN); 14.0

Curtis Norris (MC); 13.1

Cade Cook (EC); 11.1

Matt Miller (MC); 10.2

Thomas Smith (MC); 10.0

Grant Barrineau (EC); 9.2

Austin Perry (CB); 9.1

SOFTBALL

HITTING

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL HITS; AVG.

Isabel Allen (MC); 26; .634

Alyssa Poston (HART); NA; .613

Mion Frierson (LC); 17;.600

Chloe Cooper (HP); 27; .563

Elizabeth Brown (LAT); 15; .556

Hailie LeBiedz (MAR); 16; .552

Jadan Lee (HP); 27; .551

Jayla Jackson (LAT); 33;.550

Alayna Williamson (DAR); NA; .491

Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 20; .488

Sheteria Bethea (MAR); 17; .486

Dakota Melancon (LAM); 31; .477

Caydon Thompson (HART); NA; .469

Tatum Weaver (LAM); 28; .467

Addison Skipper (MC); 20; .465

A.C. Stone (HP); 21; .457

Ashton Goodwin (DAR); NA; .456

Isabella Davis (HP); 10; .455

Cierra Grice (DIL); 32; .451

Jashaya Page (MAR); 13; .448

Maliyah Williams (MAR); 16; .444

Myah Harvey (HART); NA; .438

Amir Bridges (MC); 11; .423

Harley Oxendine (MC); 16; .410

Kelly Anderson (LAM); 27; .422

Maddie Doriety (LAM); 23; .418

Abby McManus (LAM); 21; .412

Riley Calcutt (HP); 20; .408

Jenascia Lester (DIL); 27; .397

Katelyn Church (DAR); NA; .396

Emily Johnson (DAR); NA; .391

Anna Grace Page (MAR); 14; .389

Emily Johnson (LAM); 18; .383

Brianna Williams (JOHN); 12; .367

Claire Nettles (HP); 16; .364

Jalenica Griffin (MANN); 8; .364

Summer Holland (WF); 23; .359

Blair Coker (JOHN); 11; .355

Paige Sherman (DIL); 23; .354

Marti-Leigh Jones (MANN); 12; .353

Mackenzie Kubas (MC); 14; .350

Xzerrya Clark (LC); 8; .345

Ramzee Williams (MC); 14; .341

Shakinah Murphy (DIL); 16; .340

Mia Boykin (WF); 15; .349

Abby Gibbs (WF); 17; .333

Lauren Wise (JOHN); 11; .333

Eli Dennis (JOHN); 13; .333

Mattie Casselman (MANN); 11; .333

Sadie Johnson (MANN); 10; .323

MaKayla Huggins (DIL); 21; .323

Larissa Siders (SF); 23; .319

Annie Ruth Eliason (WF); 14; .318

Makayla Arceneaux (SF); 17; .313

Aynoni Malloy (MAR); 10; .313

Payten Poston (HP); 13; .310

Chloe Cribb (JOHN); 9; .310

Emily Cribb (LAM); 15; .306

Chesney Caddell (DIL); 18; .305

McKinley Windham (LAM); 7; .304

Kinsley Hanner (LC); 10; .303

DOUBLES

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Dakota Melancon (LAM); 11

Jayla Jackson (LAT); 11

Jena Stutler (LAT); 8

Emily Johnson (LAM); 8

Chloe Cooper (HP); 8

Cierra Caddell (DIL); 8

Jenascia Lester (DIL); 8

Jadan Lee (HP); 7

Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 7

Makayla Arceneaux (SF); 7

Payton Perry (SF); 6

Cierra Grice (DIL); 6

Kelly Anderson (LAM); 6

Isabel Allen (MC); 6

Addison Skipper (MC); 5

Tatum Weaver (LAM); 5

Blair Coker (JOHN); 5

Shakinah Murphy (DIL); 4

Erika Williamson (DIL); 4

Logan Grice (DIL); 4

Isabella Davis (HP); 4

Riley Calcutt (HP); 4

Averi Lovell (LAT); 4

Sheteria Bethea (MAR); 4

Kameron Cotton (SF); 4

Annie Ruth Eliason (WF); 4

Mia Boykin (WF); 4

Caydon Thompson (HART); 4

Harley Oxendine (MC); 4

Alyssa Poston (HART); 3

Myah Harvey (HART); 3

Anna Grace Page (MAR); 3

Kinsley Hanner (LC); 3

MacKenzie Thomas (LC); 2

Marti-Leigh Jones (MANN); 2

Sadie Johnson (MANN); 2

Mattie Casselman (MANN); 1

TRIPLES

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Larissa Siders (SF); 7

Alyssa Poston (HART); 5

A.C. Stone (HP); 5

Jena Stutler (LAT); 4

Sheteria Bethea (MAR); 4

Mackenzie Kubas (MC); 3

Isabel Allen (MC); 3

Jadan Lee (HP); 3

Jayla Jackson (LAT); 3

Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 3

Maddie Berry (LAT); 3

Jenascia Lester (DIL); 3

Tatum Weaver (LAM); 3

Marti-Leigh Jones (MANN); 2

Krista Smith (JOHN); 2

Paige Sherman (DIL); 2

Logan Grice (DIL); 2

Aynoni Malloy (MAR); 2

Maliyah Williams (MAR); 2

Saniyha Howard (MAR); 2

Kameron Cotton (SF); 2

Mia Boykin (WF); 2

Ragan Bethea (LAT); 2

Madi Dubose (WF); 1

Summer Holland (WF); 1

Taryn Weatherford (WF); 1

Kinsley Hanner (LC);1

HOME RUNS

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Payton Perry (SF); 4

Kentara Fulton (SF); 3

Emily Johnson (LAM); 3

Kaniyah Davis (MAR); 3

Mia Boykin (WF); 2

Kameron Cotton (SF); 2

Caydon Thompson (HART); 2

Kennedy Jenkins (MAR); 2

Maddie Dorriety (LAM); 2

Anna Grace Page (MAR); 2

Jadan Lee (HP); 2

Logan Grice (DIL); 2

Addison Skipper (MC); 2

Mackenzie Kubas (MC): 2

Kinsley Hanner (LC); 2

Makayla Arceneaux (SF); 1

Larissa Siders (SF); 1

Kaity Catoe (SF); 1

Taryn Weatherford (WF); 1

Ashlyn Byrd (LC); 1

Kyla Cox (MANN); 1

Kya Vicente (MANN); 1

Myah Harvey (HART); 1

Chesney Caddell (DIL); 1

Jenascia Lester (DIL); 1

Erika Williamson (DIL); 1

Paige Sherman (DIL); 1

Meredith Stone (HP); 1

A.C. Stone (HP); 1

Abby McManus (LAM); 1

Emily Cribb (LAM); 1

Eli Dennis (JOHN); 1

Chloe Cribb (JOHN); 1

Averi Lovell (LAT);2

Jena Stutler (LAT); 1

Emily Smith (LAT); 1

Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 1

Chloe Cooper (HP); 1

Hailie LeBiedz (MAR); 1

Jashaya Page (MAR); 1

Maliyah Williams (MAR); 1

RBI

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Dakota Melancon (LAM); 31

Jayla Jackson (LAT); 29

Ragan Bethea (LAT); 22

Jena Stutler (LAT); 21

Kelly Anderson (LAM); 21

Erika Williamson (DIL); 20

Makayla Arceneaux (SF); 20

Chloe Cooper (HP); 18

Averi Lovell (LAT); 18

Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 18

Caydon Thompson (HART); 18

Paige Sherman (DIL); 17

Logan Grice (DIL); 17

Jadan Lee (HP); 17

Anna Grace Page (MAR); 16

Sheteria Bethea (MAR); 16

Maddie Dorriety (LAM); 16

Emily Johnson (LAM); 16

Cierra Grice (DIL); 15

Kaity Catoe (SF); 15

Addison Skipper (MC); 14

Payton Perry (SF); 14

Claire Nettles (HP); 14

Riley Calcutt (HP); 14

Abby Gibbs (WF); 14

Alaina Floyd (SF); 13

Annie Ruth Eliason (WF); 13

Summer Holland (WF); 13

Abby McManus (LAM); 13

Emily Cribb (LAM); 13

Shakinah Murphy (DIL); 13

Jenascia Lester (DIL); 13

Ava Gainey (WF); 12

Isabel Allen (MC); 11

Mia Boykin (WF); 10

Taryn Weather Ford (WF); 10

Maliyah Williams (MAR); 10

Mackenzie Kubas (MC); 9

Harley Oxendine (MC); 9

Kentara Fulton (SF); 9

A.C. Stone (HP); 9

Isabella Davis (HP); 9

Chesney Caddell (DIL); 9

Kinsley Hanner (LC); 9

Kennedy Jenkins (MAR); 9

Eli Dennis (JOHN); 9

Larissa Siders (SF); 8

Ashlyn Daisy (WF); 8

Alyssa Poston (HART); 8

Myah Harvey (HART); 6

Tatum Weaver (LAM); 8

Reagan Knotts (LAM); 8

Mackenzie Lawrimore (JOHN); 8

MaKayla Huggins (DIL); 8

Marti-Leigh Jones (MANN); 7

Chaslyn Clark (MC); 7

Kaniyah Davis (MAR); 7

Payten Sawyer (MAR); 7

Hailie LeBiedz (MAR); 5

STOLEN BASES

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Tatum Weaver (LAM); 25

Chloe Cooper (HP); 16

Cierra Grice (DIL); 16

A.C. Stone (HP); 15

Ashlyn Daisy (WF); 13

Summer Holland (SF); 13

Jena Stutler (LAT); 13

Shakinah Murphy (DIL); 13

Jenascia Lester (DIL); 11

Logan Grice (DIL); 11

Amir Bridges (MC); 11

Mion Frierson (LC); 10

Hailie LeBiedz (MAR); 10

Maddie Berry (LAT); 9

Averi Lovell (LAT); 8

Abby McManus (LAM); 8

MaKayla Huggins (DIL); 8

Paige Sherman (DIL); 8

Marti-Leigh Jones (MANN); 7

Reagan Knotts (LAM); 7

Addison Skipper (MC); 6

MaKayla Meekins (DIL); 6

Anna Grace Page (MAR); 6

Savannah Owens (HP); 6

Jadan Lee (HP); 6

Aynomi Malloy (MAR); 5

Jashaya Page (MAR); 5

Erika Williamson (DIL); 5

Chloe Cribb (JOHN); 5

Xzerrya Clark (LC); 5

Hendley Ann McIntyre (LAT); 5

Jayla Jackson (LAT); 5

Mason Lockamy (LAT); 5

PITCHING

WINS

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Payton Perry (SF); 12

Paige Sherman (DIL); 12

Annie Ruth Eliason (WF); 11

Alyssa Poston (HART); 9

Dakota Melancon (LAM); 6

Chesney Caddell (DIL); 6

Abby McManus (LAM); 5

Jayla Jackson (LAT); 5

Maddie Berry (LAT); 5

Erika Roberts (LAT); 5

Sadie Johnson (MANN); 5

Mackenzie Kubas (MC); 5

Isabella Davis (HP); 4

Hannah Graham (JOHN); 4

Bailey Blackmon (DAR); 4

Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 3

Alaina Floyd (SF); 3

Ali Meeker (WF); 2

Kadence Poston (HP); 2

Tatum Weaver (LAM); 1

Hailie LeBiedz (MAR); 1

Kennedy Jenkins (MAR); 1

ERA

PLAYER (TEAM); ERA

Erika Roberts (LAT); 0.00

Maddie Berry (LAT); 0.51

Paige Sherman (DIL); 0.66

Alyssa Poston (HART); 0.77

Alaina Floyd (SF); 0.82

Isabella Davis (HP); 0.99

Jayla Jackson (LAT); 1.04

Mackenzie Kubas (MC); 1.23

Kadence Poston (HP); 1.39

Payton Perry (SF); 1.49

Chesney Caddell (DIL); 1.50

Annie Ruth Eliason (WF); 1.78

Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 1.91

Kennedy Jenkins (MAR); 2.53

Sadie Johnson (MANN); 2.67

Bailey Blackmon (DAR); 2.85

Hailie LeBiedz (MAR); 3.46

Ali Meeker (WF); 4.38

Hannah Graham (JOHN); 4.79

Dakota Melancon (LAM); 4.88

Tatum Weaver (LAM); 5.25

Abby McManus (LAM); 7.00

STRIKEOUTS

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Annie Ruth Eliason (WF); 152

Paige Sherman (DIL); 132

Mackenzie Kubas (MC); 92

Alyssa Poston (HART); 91

Payton Perry (SF); 83

Sadie Johnson (MANN); 75

Hannah Graham (JOHN); 58

Abby McManus (LAM); 55

Isabella Davis (HP); 55

Jayla Jackson (LAT); 51

Chesney Caddell (DIL); 47

Kadence Poston (HP); 45

Maddie Berry (LAT); 44

Erika Roberts (LAT); 36

Kennedy Jenkins (MAR); 34

Alaina Floyd (SF); 32

Hailie LeBiedz (MAR); 29

Dakota Melancon (LAM); 28

Tatum Weaver (LAM); 24

Ali Meeker (WF); 22

Caityln Byrd (LC); 20

Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 15

MacKenzie Thomas (LC); 14

Kinsley Hanner (LC); 13

INNINGS PITCHED

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Paige Sherman (DIL); 100.0

Payton Perry (SF); 94.2

Annie Ruth Eliason (WF); 90.2

Mackenzie Kubas (MC); 68.1

Sadie Johnson (MANN); 63.0

Hannah Graham (JOHN); 61.1

Alyssa Poston (HART); 54.2

Bailey Blackmon (DAR); 51.2

Abby McManus (LAM); 49

Kadence Poston (HP); 44.0

Dakota Melancon (LAM); 43.0

Tatum Weaver (LAM); 38.2

Isabella Davis (HP); 37.1

Chesney Caddell (DIL); 37.1

Alaina Floyd (SF); 34.3

Jayla Jackson (LAT); 33.2

MacKenzie Thomas (LC); 33

Hailie LeBiedz (MAR); 30.1

Caityln Byrd (LC); 29

Maddie Berry (LAT); 27.2

Kennedy Jenkins (MAR); 27.2

Kinsley Hanner (LC); 26

Ali Meeker (WF); 24.0

Erika Roberts (LAT); 17

Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 11

SCISA

BASEBALL

HITTING

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL HITS; AVG.

Hughes Elvington (PDA); 24; .473

Reyn Watson (PDA); 19; .380

Joe Kellahan (WA); 23; .371

Tucker Galloway (TCS); 21; .368

Bradley Shelley (FCS); 24; .358

Pierce Matthews (FCS); 14; .357

Miles Trussell (PDA); 14; .357

Tanner Hall (TCS); 27; .351

Andrew Dameron (TCS); 14; .350

Garrett Keen (TCS); 22 ; .347

Bradley Muldrow (WA); 23; .343

Greyson Moore (WA); 23; .343

Stone Robert Coward (WA); 26; .342

Landyn Tyler (PDA); 13; .333

Paxton Stillinger (WA); 19; .333

Boyd Casselman (WA); 24 ; .329

Gavin Oakley (PDA); 3; .325

Jayce McLaughlin (FCS); 12; .324

Coleby Sinclair (PDA); 14; .318

Dalton Moody (TCS); 23; .311

Will McCutchen (WA); 17; .304

DOUBLES

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Dalton Moody (TCS); 10

Boyd Casselman (WA); 8

Henry Swicord (WA); 7

Tanner Hall (TCS); 6

Joe Kellahan (WA); 5

Nick Ramonoli (TCS); 5

Bradley Shelley (FCS); 5

Austin Howard (FCS); 4

Reyn Watson (PDA); 4

Cameron Weston (PDA); 4

Cameron Jordan (TCS); 4

Kameron Rheuark (TCS); 4

Garrett Keen (TCS); 3

Hughes Elvington (PDA); 2

Landyn Tyler (PDA); 2

TRIPLES

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Boyd Casselman (WA); 3

Cameron Jordan (TCS); 3

Gavin Oakley (PDA); 2

Tanner Hall (TCS); 2

Bradley Muldrow (WA); 1

Henry Swicord (WA); 1

Paxton Stillinger (WA); 1

Bradley Shelley (FCS); 1

Gabe McLaughlin (FCS); 1

Juels Huntley (FCS); 1

Landyn Tyler (PDA); 1

Reyn Watson (PDA); 1

Cameron Weston (PDA); 1

Garrett Keen (TCS); 1

HOME RUNS

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Landyn Tyler (PDA); 1

Reyn Watson (PDA); 1

Cameron Weston (PDA); 1

Harrison Forehand (FCS); 1

RBI

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Henry Swicord (WA); 29

Garrett Keen (TCS); 22

Boyd Casselman (WA); 20

Stone Robert Coward (WA); 20

Reyn Watson (PDA); 19

Tanner Hall (TCS); 19

Cameron Jordan (TCS); 18

Hughes Elvington (PDA); 16

Cameron Weston (PDA); 16

Joe Kellahan (WA); 16

Paxton Stillinger (WA); 16

Landyn Tyler (PDA); 15

Dalton Moody (TCS); 15

Coleby Sinclair (PDA); 14

Kameron Rheuark (TCS); 14

Miles Trussell (PDA); 14

Bradley Muldrow (WA); 14

Austin Howard (FCS); 14

Will McCutchen (WA); 13

Mac Faile (TCS); 12

Greyson Moore (WA); 12

Landon Hardy (FCS): 12

Harrison Forehand (FCS); 10

Nick Ramonoli (TCS); 9

Gavin Oakley (PDA); 8

Ryan Corey (WA); 8

Bradley Shelley (FCS): 8

Jack Hulon (PDA); 7

Dewsy Meadows (TCS); 7

STOLEN BASES

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Bradley Muldrow (WA); 18

Bradley Shelley (FCS); 18

Stone Robert Coward (WA); 17

Juels Huntley (FCS); 13

Gavin Holt (FCS); 11

Cameron Weston (PDA); 11

Joe Kellahan (WA); 9

Ryan Corey (WA); 9

Will McCuthen (WA); 9

Tanner Hall (TCS); 9

Nick Romanoli (TCS); 8

Andrew Dameron (TCS); 8

Kameron Rheuark (TCS); 7

Hughes Elvington (PDA); 7

Gabe McLaughlin (FCS); 7

Landon Hardy (FCS); 6

Coleby Sinclair (PDA); 6

Miles Trussell (PDA); 6

Landyn Tyler (PDA); 6

Dewsy Meadows (TCS); 6

Mac Faile (TCS); 6

Cameron Jordan (TCS); 6

PITCHING

WINS

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Greyson Moore (WA); 7

Reyn Watson (PDA); 7

Holdon Baylor (WA); 6

Hunter White (TCS); 5

Gabe McLaughlin (FCS): 5

Tanner Hall (TCS); 4

Dewsy Meadows (TCS); 4

Pierson Gray (FCS): 4

Tanner Lewis (FCS); 4

Bradley Shelley (FCS); 3

Mac Faile (TCS); 2

Colby Richardson (PDA); 2

Cameron Weston (PDA); 2

Joe Kellahan (WA); 1

Lee Holiday (WA); 1

Cameron Jordan (TCS); 1

ERA

PLAYER (TEAM); ERA

Gabe McLaughlin (FCS); 0.36

Colby Richardson (PDA); 1.02

Cameron Jordan (TCS); 1.31

Holdon Baylor (WA); 1.58

Tanner Hall (TCS); 2.01

Reyn Watson (PDA); 2.16

Greyson Moore (WA); 2.30

Tanner Lewis (FCS); 2.37

Bradley Shelley (FCS); 2.82

Joe Kellahan (WA); 3.00

Mac Faile (TCS); 3.74

Hunter White (TCS); 3.77

Lee Holiday (WA); 3.86

Pierson Gray (FCS); 4.29

Dewsy Meadows (TCS); 4.67

STRIKEOUTS

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Reyn Watson (PDA); 80

Tanner Hall (TCS); 79

Greyson Moore (WA); 63

Tanner Lewis (FCS); 51

Hunter White (TCS); 50

Holdon Baylor (WA); 42

Bradley Shelley (FCS); 33

Dewsy Meadows (TCS); 32

Gabe McLaughlin (FCS); 29

Joe Kellahan (WA); 27

Pierson Gray (FCS); 27

Colby Richardson (PDA); 26

Lee Holiday (WA); 24

Cameron Weston (PDA); 21

Cameron Jordan (TCS); 14

Mac Faile (TCS); 13

INNINGS PITCHED

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Tanner Hall (TCS); 48.2

Hunter White (TCS); 42.2

Greyson Moore (WA); 42.2

Gabe McLaughlin (FCS); 39.0

Reyn Watson (PDA); 35.2

Tanner Lewis (FCS); 35.1

Pierson Gray (FCS); 32.2

Holdon Baylor (WA); 31.0

Joe Kellahan (WA); 25.2

Bradley Shelley (FCS); 27.1

Dewsy Meadows (TCS); 24.0

Lee Holiday (WA); 16.1

Mac Faile (TCS); 15.0

Colby Richardson (PDA); 13.2

Cameron Weston (PDA); 10.2

Cameron Jordan (TCS); 10.2

SOFTBALL

HITTING

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL HITS; AVERAGE

Malorie Spiegel (LMA); 19; .413

Z’Nei Middleton (FCS); 12; .387

Savannah Sherman (DCS); 15; .385

Lindsey Barwick (LMA); 13; .382

Laini Kosinski (LMA); 16; .381

Lyza Pricklemeyer (LMA); 14; .369

Charlotte Sellers (DCS); 11; .367

Molly Andrews (DCS); 11; .367

Haley Truett (LMA); 18; .353

Gracyn Nailey (LMA); 8; .333

Pressley McKenzie (DCS); 8; .308

DOUBLES

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Haley Truett (LMA); 5

Malorie Spiegel (LMA); 5

Laini Kosinski (LMA); 4

Zealie Klmzey (LMA); 4

Molly Andrews (DCS); 4

Selena Johnson (DCS); 4

Charlotte Sellers (DCS); 3

Addison Singleton (FCS); 2

Gabby Perez (FCS); 2

Savannah Sherman (DCS); 3

TRIPLES

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Malorie Spiegel (LMA); 4

Katelyn Turner (FCS); 3

Kia Walters (DCS); 2

Savannah Sherman (DCS); 2

Pressley McKenzie (DCS); 1

Jordan Smith (FCS); 1

HOME RUNS

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Molly Andrews (DCS); 2

Savannah Sherman (DCS); 1

Selena Johnson (DCS); 1

Haley Truett (LMA); 1

Laini Kosinski (LMA); 1

Zealie Klmzey (LMA); 1

Lyza Pricklemeyer (LMA); 1

RBI

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Savannah Sherman (DCS); 16

Lindsey Berwick (LMA); 13

Charlotte Sellers (DCS); 12

Katelyn Turner (FCS); 11

Malorie Spiegel (LMA); 10

Laini Kosinski (LMA); 10

Selena Johnson (DCS); 10

Haley Truett (LMA); 8

Anna Narie Beard (LMA); 8

Z’Nei Middleton (FCS); 8

Gabby Perez (FCS); 7

Savannah Feagin (LMA); 6

Molly Andrews (DCS); 6

Pressley McKenzie (DCS); 6

Anna Kate Huggins (FCS); 6

Daisy Carter (FCS); 6

Emily Touchberry (FCS); 5

STOLEN BASES

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Z’Nei Middleton (FCS); 13

Katelyn Turner (FCS); 10

Elise Hicks (FCS); 7

Anna Kate Huggins (FCS); 6

Alex Heasley (DCS); 6

Madison Bailey (DCS); 6

Payton White (FCS); 5

PITCHING

WINS

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Laini Kosinski (LMA); 5

Katelyn Turner (FCS); 1

Kaylee Parmenter Avins (LMA); 1

ERA

PLAYER (TEAM); ERA

Savannah Sherman (DCS); 1.28

Laini Kosinski (LMA); 2.65

Kaylee Parmenter Avins (LMA); 4.63

Katelyn Turner (FCS); 6.04

STRIKEOUTS

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Savannah Sherman (DCS); 133

Katelyn Turner (FCS); 82

Laini Kosinski (LMA); 39

Kaylee Parmenter Avins (LMA); 17

INNINGS PITCHED

PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL

Savannah Sherman (DCS); 65.2

Katelyn Turner (FCS); 48.2

Laini Kosinski (LMA); 42.1

Kaylee Parmenter Avins (LMA); 22.2

TEAMS THAT DIDN'T SUBMIT STATS: Wilson (Softball); Dillon (Baseball); Manning (Baseball); Cheraw (Both); Chesterfield (Softball); Kingstree (Both); Lee Central (Both); Marion (Baseball); Mullins (Both); McBee (Both); East Clarendon (Softball); Carvers Bay (Softball); Hemingway (Both); C.E. Murray (Both); Timmonsville (Both);Lake View (Softball); Laurence Manning (Baseball); Carolina Academy (Both); Dillon Christian (Baseball); Lee Academy (Both); Pee Dee Academy (Softball); The King’s Academy (Both); Marlboro Academy (Both); Williamsburg Academy (Softball).

