Pee Dee Prep Baseball & Softball Leaders, April 30, 2022

SCHSL
BASEBALL
HITTING
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL HITS; AVG.
Shane Oliver (DAR); 10, .526
Zack Hunt (LV); 22; .524
Zander Poston (HP); 23; .511
Luke Price (LV); 24; .500
Cam Cannarella (HART); 24; .490
Kendall Moore (CB); 7; .467
Walker Sowell (CHES); 25; .449
Jamarcus Williams (HP); 21; .447
Troy Jones (WIL); 20; .444
Trey Bright (LC); 27;.435
Jace Avant (JOHN); 16; .432
Kason Herlong (LV); 24; .421
Michael Norris (MC); 15; .417
Tristan Hunt (MC): 18; .415
Michael Crawford (CHES); 28; .412
Landon Vick (CHES); 28; .394
Chris Peterson (WIL); 9; .391
Kevin Diggs (CHES); 25; .391
Stephen Tippett (JOHN); 16; .390
Jonathan Westby (MC); 21; .389
Jayce Cook (JOHN); 12; .387
Shemar Simes (DAR); 19, .383
Collin Minshew (LAT); 23; .383
Markeis Hudson (LC); 27;.380
Devin Phillips (LAM); 17;.378
Seth Minshew (LAT); 18; .375
C.J Barr (LC); 22; .373
Tucker Bass (LV); 19; .365
Brody Cook (WF); 23; .365
Tyler James (LV); 12; .364
Shamontae Burgess (LC); 26; .361
Reid Baxley (JOHN); 13; .361
Parker McCormick (LAT); 22; .361
Taevin Herring (LC); 23; .359
T.J. Warren (CHER); 11; .355
Javon Walker (CB); 7; .350
W.J. Allen (MC); 19; .345
Devin Phillips (LAM); 19; .345
Jase McKnight (LC); 21; .344
Dawson Young (WIL); 13; .342
Jayden Earle (WF); 14; .341
Justyce Graham (LC); 20; .339
Braden Michael (CHER); 20; .333
JR Williams (SF); 19; .328
Parker Winfield (SF); 19; .328
Ethan Lee (LAT); 13; .325
Kyler Odom (EC); 13; 325
Markey Purvis (MC); 15; .319
Landon McCune (CHER); 21; .318
Josia Young (CB); 6; .316
Daniel Roberts (WIL); 10; .313
Tyler McManus (LAM); 20; .312
Wes Ard (EC); 14; .311
Dylan Shelley (LAT); 14; .311
Brock Shelor (WF); 14; .311
Tripp Trexler (CHES); 17; .309
Jackson Moore (HART); 16; .308
Gage McKenzie (DAR); 11, .305
Jake Hardee (SF); 18; .295
Noah Moore (SF); 14; .292
Ty'Jawan Keith (DAR); 13, .285
DOUBLES
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Brody Cook (WF); 8
Michael Crawford (CHES); 8
Landon Vick (CHES); 8
Zander Poston (HP); 8
Walker Sowell (CHES); 7
Collin Minshew (LAT); 6
Devin Phillips (LAM); 6
Landon Matthews (SF); 6
Gage McKenzie (DAR); 6
Kevin Diggs (CHES); 6
Shamontae Burgess; 6
Taevin Herring (LC); 6
Parker McCormick (LAT); 5
Jamarcus Williams (HP); 5
Jace Avant (JOHN); 5
Kyler Odom (EC); 5
Stephen Tippett (JOHN); 5
Markey Purvis (MC); 5
JR Williams (SF); 5
Jake Hardee (SF); 4
Parker Winfield (SF); 4
Trey Bright (LC); 4
Jase McKnight (LC); 4
C.J Barr (LC); 4
Michael Norris (MC); 4
Baine Stone (JOHN); 4
Dylan Shelley (LAT); 4
Justin Stutler (LAT); 4
Zack Hunt (LV); 4
Luke Price (LV); 4
Tucker Bass (LV); 4
Jackson Moore (HART); 4
Landon McCune (CHER); 4
Chase Watson (DAR); 3
Tyler McManus (LAM); 3
Milijah Holt (DAR);3
T.J Hankins (DAR); 3
Roddi Morris (HART); 3
Cam Cannarella (HART); 3
Coleman Kelly (WF); 3
Chris Peterson (WIL); 3
Dawson Young (WIL); 2
Deuce Perry (WIL); 2
Brayden Michael (CHER); 2
Landon Sellers (CHER); 2
TRIPLES
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Parker Winfield (SF); 4
Cutler Norris (MC); 4
Dylan Shelley (LAT); 4
Collin Minshew (LAT); 3
Reid Baxley (JOHN); 3
Zander Poston (HP); 3
Jamarcus Williams (HP); 3
Jackson Byrd (CHER); 2
Cam Cannarella (HART); 2
Jackson Moore (HART); 2
Kyler Odom (EC); 2
Jace Avant (JOHN); 2
Zack Hunt (LV); 2
Luke Price (LV); 2
Shamontae Burgess (LC); 2
Justyce Graham (LC); 2
Blayne Edwards (LC); 2
Andrew Bryant (LAT); 2
Walker Sowell (CHES); 2
Tripp Trexler (CHES); 2
Landon Vick (CHES); 2
Michael Norris (MC); 2
Michael Crawford (CHES); 1
Aiden Boan (CHER); 1
Parker McCormick (LAT); 1
Tyler James (LV); 1
Pierson Prosser (JOHN); 1
Devin Phillips (LAM); 1
Grant Barrineau (EC); 1
Javon Walker (CB); 1
Josia Young (CB); 1
Spencer Altman (CB); 1
Jake Hardee (SF); 1
Aydin Palmer (SF); 1
Shemar Simes (DAR); 1
Rondell Law (WIL); 1
Dawson Young (WIL); 1
Ethan Kemmerlin (WIL); 1
HOME RUNS
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Parker Winfield (SF); 5
Kevin Diggs (CHES); 5
Zack Hunt (LV); 5
JR Williams (SF); 4
Michael Norris (MC); 4
Markey Purvis (MC): 3
Brody Cook (WF); 3
Luke Price (LV); 2
Luke Miller (SF); 2
Stone Osborne (SF); 2
Shemar Simes (DAR); 2
Josh Williams (WF); 2
Jayce Cook (JOHN); 2
Dylan Shelley (LAT); 2
Kyler Odom (EC); 2
Walker Sowell (CHES); 1
Landon Vick (CHES); 1
Javon Walker (CB); 1
Landon Williams (CB); 1
Landyn Cribb (JOHN); 1
Reid Baxley (JOHN); 1
Devin Phillips (LAM);1
Kendall Windham (LAM); 1
Zori Pierce (LAM);1
Coleman Kelly (WF); 1
Bryson Graves (WF); 1
Peyton Rogers (WF); 1
Tajiri Myers (WIL); 1
Jamarcus Williams (HP); 1
Roddi Morris (HART); 1
Cutler Norris (MC); 1
Tristan Hunt (MC); 1
Shamontae Burgess (LC);1
RBI
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Landon Vick (CHES); 32
Michael Norris (MC); 27
Michael Crawford (CHES); 25
Zack Hunt (LV); 24
Taevin Herring (LC); 23
Brody Cook (WF); 23
Luke Price (LV); 22
Dylan Shelley (LAT); 22
Collin Minshew (LAT); 22
Markeis Hudson (LC); 20
Jase McKnight (LC);20
JR Williams (SF); 19
C.J Barr (LC);19
Walker Sowell (CHES); 19
Parker Winfield (SF); 17
Shemar Simes (DAR); 17
Devin Phillips (LAM); 17
Tripp Trexler (CHES); 16
Justyce Graham (LC); 16
Kyler Odom (EC); 16
Kevin Diggs (CHES); 16
Cam Cannarella (HART); 16
Zander Poston (HP); 15
Jonathan Westby (MC); 15
Markey Purvis (MC); 15
Shamontae Burgess (LC); 14
Jayce Cook (JOHN); 14
Jace Avant (JOHN); 14
Kason Herlong (LV); 14
Alydin Palmer (SF); 12
Logan Bass (HP); 12
Wes Ard (EC); 12
Tucker Bass (LV); 12
Cutler Norris (MC); 12
Gunner Jordan (MC); 12
Landon McCune (CHER); 11
Tristian Hunt (MC); 11
Jake Hardee (SF); 11
Tyler James (LV); 11
Raulston McKenzie (EC); 11
Reid Baxley (JOHN); 11
Stephen Tippett (JOHN); 11
Seth Minshew (LAT); 11
Luke Miller (SF); 11
Milijah Holt (DAR); 10
Ty'Jawan Keith (DAR); 10
Jayden Earle (WF); 10
Eli Jones (LAT); 10
Ty Daves (HP); 10
Jake Truesdale (JOHN); 10
Blaine Stone (JOHN); 10
Roddi Morris (HART); 10
Phillip Black (EC); 10
Parker McCormick (LAT); 9
Thomas Smith (MC); 9
W.J. Allen (MC); 9
Justin Stutler (LAT); 9
Jackson Moore (HART); 9
P.J Munford (LAM);9
Gage Brown (EC); 9
Coleman Coleman (WF); 9
Landyn Cribb (JOHN); 8
Ty Suggs (WF); 8
Zoom Jackson (LAM); 8
Brock Shelor (WF); 8
Troy Jones (WIL); 8
Rondell Law (WIL); 8
Landon Matthews (SF); 8
Jamarcus Williams (HP); 8
Brayden McCune (CHER); 8
Gatlin Johnson (LAT); 8
Javon Walker (EC); 8
Stone Osborne (SF); 7
Spencer Altman (EC); 7
Andrew Bryant (LAT); 7
Daniel Roberts (WIL); 7
Noah Moore (SF); 7
Bryson Graves (WF); 7
Josh Williams (WF); 7
Devin Phillips (LAM); 5
STOLEN BASES
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Shamontae Burgess; 33
C.J Barr (LC); 20
Trey Bright (LC); 19
Justyce Graham (LC); 16
Cutler Norris (MC); 16
Reid Baxley (JOHN); 15
Troy Jones (WIL): 15
Mykel Croker (LC); 14
Jace Avant (JOHN); 14
Stephen Tippett (JOHN); 13
Daniel Roberts (WIL); 13
Zander Poston (HP); 13
Walker Sowell (CHES); 13
Markeis Hudson (LC); 13
Jamarcus Williams (HP); 12
Jonathan Westbay (MC); 12
Michael Norris (MC); 11
Kevin Diggs (CHES); 11
Zoom Jackson (LAM); 11
Wade Poston (HP); 10
Ty'Jawan Keith (DAR); 10
Bryson Graves (WF); 10
Keonte Dials (WIL); 10
Logan Bass (HP); 9
Dawson Young (WIL); 9
Gatlin Johnson (LAT); 9
Zori Pierce (LAM); 9
Camren Jackson (JOHN); 9
Pierson Prosser (JOHN); 9
Landon McCune (CHER); 9
Zorie Pierce (LAM); 9
Tyler McManus (LAM); 8
Patrick Stubbs (MC); 8
Tristan Hunt (MC); 8
Ty Daves (HP); 8
Andrew Bryant (LAT); 8
Jamie Elston (CB); 8
Jake Hardee (SF); 8
Parker Winfield (SF); 8
T.J Hankins (DAR); 8
Tajiri Myers (WIL); 8
Chris Peterson (WIL); 7
Michael Morris (EC); 7
Raulston McKenzie (EC); 7
Collin Minshew (LAT); 7
Parker McCormick (LAT); 7
Jayce Cook (JOHN); 7
Brayden McCune
Cam Cannarella (HART); 6
Emmanuel Pendergrass (DAR); 6
Shane Oliver (DAR); 6
Michael Mills (DAR); 6
Jackson Byrd (CHER); 6
Josh Williams (WF); 5
Roddi Morris (HART); 5
Malachi Roscoe (CHER); 5
T.J. Warren (CHER); 5
Michael Crawford (CHES); 5
W.J. Allen (MC); 5
PITCHING
WINS
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Cam Cannarella (HART); 7
Aydin Palmer (SF); 6
Jase McKnight (LC);6
Mykel Croker (LC);6
Michael Norris (MC); 5
Layton Hardee (MC); 5
McKendrie Douglas (HART); 5
Hunter Watford (LAM); 5
Zack Hunt (LV); 5
Luke Miller (SF); 4
Trey Bright (LC); 4
Hunter Watford (LAM); 4
Ty Suggs (WF); 3
Payton Farmer (HP); 3
Wyatt Smith (JOHN); 3
Chase Price (LV); 3
Christian Brigman (LAT); 3
Collin Minshew (LAT); 3
Luke Haseldan (LAT); 3
Dylan Wiegel (SF); 3
Gage McKenzie (DAR); 3
Shemar Simes (DAR); 2
Kason Herlong (LV); 2
Austin Burns (HP); 2
Chris McGill (LV); 2
Gavin Fennell (JOHN); 2
Gavin Davis (JOHN); 2
Bryson Graves (WF): 2
Cooper Coleman (WF); 2
John Michael Hardy (EC); 2
Curtis Norris (MC); 2
Thomas Smith (MC); 1
Kyler Odom (EC); 1
Grant Barrineau (EC); 1
Kornelious Durant (WIL); 1
Chris Peterson (WIL); 1
Rondell Law (WIL): 1
Bazen Locklair (HP); 1
Zander Poston (HP); 1
Luke Price (LV); 1
Tyler James (LV); 1
Mac Sawyer (WF); 1
ERA
PLAYER (TEAM); ERA
Chris McGill (LV); 0.00
Chase Price (LV); 0.00
Mykel Croker (LC); 0.62
Blayne Edwards (LC); 0.78
Matt Miller (MC); 0.84
Jake Hardee (SF); 0.89
Aydin Palmer (SF); 0.92
Collin Minshew (LAT); 0.98
Kason Herlong (LV); 1.05
Mac Sawyer (WF): 1.38
Trey Bright (LC);1.38
Kyler Odom (EC); 1.62
Cam Cannarella (HART); 1.67
Curtis Norris (MC); 2.03
Bazen Locklair (HP); 2.14
Zack Hunt (LV); 2.27
Luke Price (LV); 2.28
Jase McKnight (LC); 2.28
Cade Cook (EC); 2.47
Christian Brigman (LAT); 2.61
Luke Miller (SF); 2.65
Wyatt Smith (JOHN); 2.66
McKendrie Douglas (HART); 2.85
Dylan Wiegel (SF); 3.00
Tyler James (LV); 3.00
Shemar Simes (DAR); 3.08
Gage McKenzie (DAR); 3.09
Luke Haseldan (LAT); 3.11
Hunter Watford (LAM); 3.12
Layton Hardee (MC); 3.12
Gavin Fennell (JOHN); 3.28
Michael Norris (MC); 3.32
Ty Suggs (WF); 3.33
Zoom Jackson (LAM); 3.59
Austin Perry (CB); 3.75
Cooper Coleman (WF); 3.82
Zoom Jackson (LAM); 3.98
Austin Burns (HP); 4.15
Caleb Coker (EC); 4.40
Bryson Graves (WF); 4.58
John Micheal Hardy (EC); 4.71
Rondell Law (WIL); 5.04
Grant Barrineau (EC); 5.07
Thomas Smith (MC); 6.30
Payton Farmer (HP); 6.30
Chris Peterson (WIL); 7.12
Zander Poston (HP); 8.94
Kornelious Durant (WIL); 11.55
STRIKEOUT
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Aydin Palmer (SF); 89
Trey Bright (LC); 76
Cam Cannarella (HART); 70
Zack Hunt (LV); 59
Jase McKnight (LC); 58
Kyler Odom (EC); 53
Hunter Watford (LAM); 51
Michael Norris (MC); 50
Shemar Simes (DAR): 49
Luke Miller (SF); 44
Layton Hardee (MC); 38
Christian Brigman (LAT); 38
Dylan Wiegel (SF); 36
Mykel Croker (LC); 33
Mac Sawyer (WF): 32
Gage McKenzie (DAR); 31
Austin Burns (HP); 29
Collin Minshew (LAT); 28
Gavin Fennell (JOHN); 26
Payton Farmer (HP); 24
Wyatt Smith (JOHN); 22
Ty Suggs (WF); 22
Luke Haseldan (LAT); 22
McKendrie Douglas (HART); 22
John Micheal Hardy (EC); 21
Bryson Graves (WF); 23
Rondell Law (WIL): 19
Kason Herlong (LV); 19
Cooper Coleman (WF); 18
Zander Poston (HP); 18
Luke Price (LV); 18
Bazen Locklair (HP); 17
Blayne Edwards (LC); 17
Kornelious Durant (WIL); 17
Gavin Davis (JOHN); 15
Curtis Norris (MC); 14
Chase Price (LV); 13
Matt Miller (MC); 13
Chris Peterson (WIL); 12
Cade Cook (EC); 12
Ashley Avin (DAR); 11
Austin Perry (CB); 11
Caleb Coker (EC); 10
Chris McGill (LV); 10
Tyler James (LV); 9
Grant Barrineau (EC); 9
Thomas Smith (MC); 7
INNINGS PITCHED
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Cam Cannarella (HART); 46.0
Jase McKnight (LC); 49
Hunter Watford (LAM); 47
Christian Brigman (LAT); 45.2
Aydin Palmer (SF); 45.2
Trey Bright (LC); 45.2
Michael Norris (MC); 43.1
Shemar Simes (DAR): 36.1
Layton Hardee (MC); 34.2
Ty Suggs (WF); 33.2
Mykel Croker (LC); 33.2
Luke Miller (SF); 32.0
Gage McKenzie (DAR); 31.2
Kyler Odom (EC); 30.1
Austin Burns (HP); 28.2
McKendrie Douglas (HART); 27.0
Wyatt Smith (JOHN); 26.1
Mac Sawyer (WF): 25.1
Dylan Wiegel (SF); 23.1
Payton Farmer (HP); 23.1
Collin Minshew (LAT); 21.1
Gavin Fennell (JOHN); 21.1
Kornelious Durant (WIL); 20.0
Chris Peterson (WIL); 19.2
John Michael Hardy (EC); 19.1
Bryson Graves (WF); 18.1
Cooper Coleman (WF); 18.1
Luke Haseldan (LAT); 18.0
Blayne Edwards (LC); 18.0
Bazen Locklair (HP); 19.2
Rondell Law (WIL); 16.2
Jake Hardee (SF); 15.2
Zander Poston (HP); 15.2
Caleb Coker (EC); 14.1
Gavin Davis (JOHN); 14.0
Curtis Norris (MC); 13.1
Cade Cook (EC); 11.1
Matt Miller (MC); 10.2
Thomas Smith (MC); 10.0
Grant Barrineau (EC); 9.2
Austin Perry (CB); 9.1
SOFTBALL
HITTING
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL HITS; AVG.
Isabel Allen (MC); 26; .634
Alyssa Poston (HART); NA; .613
Mion Frierson (LC); 17;.600
Chloe Cooper (HP); 27; .563
Elizabeth Brown (LAT); 15; .556
Hailie LeBiedz (MAR); 16; .552
Jadan Lee (HP); 27; .551
Jayla Jackson (LAT); 33;.550
Alayna Williamson (DAR); NA; .491
Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 20; .488
Sheteria Bethea (MAR); 17; .486
Dakota Melancon (LAM); 31; .477
Caydon Thompson (HART); NA; .469
Tatum Weaver (LAM); 28; .467
Addison Skipper (MC); 20; .465
A.C. Stone (HP); 21; .457
Ashton Goodwin (DAR); NA; .456
Isabella Davis (HP); 10; .455
Cierra Grice (DIL); 32; .451
Jashaya Page (MAR); 13; .448
Maliyah Williams (MAR); 16; .444
Myah Harvey (HART); NA; .438
Amir Bridges (MC); 11; .423
Harley Oxendine (MC); 16; .410
Kelly Anderson (LAM); 27; .422
Maddie Doriety (LAM); 23; .418
Abby McManus (LAM); 21; .412
Riley Calcutt (HP); 20; .408
Jenascia Lester (DIL); 27; .397
Katelyn Church (DAR); NA; .396
Emily Johnson (DAR); NA; .391
Anna Grace Page (MAR); 14; .389
Emily Johnson (LAM); 18; .383
Brianna Williams (JOHN); 12; .367
Claire Nettles (HP); 16; .364
Jalenica Griffin (MANN); 8; .364
Summer Holland (WF); 23; .359
Blair Coker (JOHN); 11; .355
Paige Sherman (DIL); 23; .354
Marti-Leigh Jones (MANN); 12; .353
Mackenzie Kubas (MC); 14; .350
Xzerrya Clark (LC); 8; .345
Ramzee Williams (MC); 14; .341
Shakinah Murphy (DIL); 16; .340
Mia Boykin (WF); 15; .349
Abby Gibbs (WF); 17; .333
Lauren Wise (JOHN); 11; .333
Eli Dennis (JOHN); 13; .333
Mattie Casselman (MANN); 11; .333
Sadie Johnson (MANN); 10; .323
MaKayla Huggins (DIL); 21; .323
Larissa Siders (SF); 23; .319
Annie Ruth Eliason (WF); 14; .318
Makayla Arceneaux (SF); 17; .313
Aynoni Malloy (MAR); 10; .313
Payten Poston (HP); 13; .310
Chloe Cribb (JOHN); 9; .310
Emily Cribb (LAM); 15; .306
Chesney Caddell (DIL); 18; .305
McKinley Windham (LAM); 7; .304
Kinsley Hanner (LC); 10; .303
DOUBLES
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Dakota Melancon (LAM); 11
Jayla Jackson (LAT); 11
Jena Stutler (LAT); 8
Emily Johnson (LAM); 8
Chloe Cooper (HP); 8
Cierra Caddell (DIL); 8
Jenascia Lester (DIL); 8
Jadan Lee (HP); 7
Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 7
Makayla Arceneaux (SF); 7
Payton Perry (SF); 6
Cierra Grice (DIL); 6
Kelly Anderson (LAM); 6
Isabel Allen (MC); 6
Addison Skipper (MC); 5
Tatum Weaver (LAM); 5
Blair Coker (JOHN); 5
Shakinah Murphy (DIL); 4
Erika Williamson (DIL); 4
Logan Grice (DIL); 4
Isabella Davis (HP); 4
Riley Calcutt (HP); 4
Averi Lovell (LAT); 4
Sheteria Bethea (MAR); 4
Kameron Cotton (SF); 4
Annie Ruth Eliason (WF); 4
Mia Boykin (WF); 4
Caydon Thompson (HART); 4
Harley Oxendine (MC); 4
Alyssa Poston (HART); 3
Myah Harvey (HART); 3
Anna Grace Page (MAR); 3
Kinsley Hanner (LC); 3
MacKenzie Thomas (LC); 2
Marti-Leigh Jones (MANN); 2
Sadie Johnson (MANN); 2
Mattie Casselman (MANN); 1
TRIPLES
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Larissa Siders (SF); 7
Alyssa Poston (HART); 5
A.C. Stone (HP); 5
Jena Stutler (LAT); 4
Sheteria Bethea (MAR); 4
Mackenzie Kubas (MC); 3
Isabel Allen (MC); 3
Jadan Lee (HP); 3
Jayla Jackson (LAT); 3
Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 3
Maddie Berry (LAT); 3
Jenascia Lester (DIL); 3
Tatum Weaver (LAM); 3
Marti-Leigh Jones (MANN); 2
Krista Smith (JOHN); 2
Paige Sherman (DIL); 2
Logan Grice (DIL); 2
Aynoni Malloy (MAR); 2
Maliyah Williams (MAR); 2
Saniyha Howard (MAR); 2
Kameron Cotton (SF); 2
Mia Boykin (WF); 2
Ragan Bethea (LAT); 2
Madi Dubose (WF); 1
Summer Holland (WF); 1
Taryn Weatherford (WF); 1
Kinsley Hanner (LC);1
HOME RUNS
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Payton Perry (SF); 4
Kentara Fulton (SF); 3
Emily Johnson (LAM); 3
Kaniyah Davis (MAR); 3
Mia Boykin (WF); 2
Kameron Cotton (SF); 2
Caydon Thompson (HART); 2
Kennedy Jenkins (MAR); 2
Maddie Dorriety (LAM); 2
Anna Grace Page (MAR); 2
Jadan Lee (HP); 2
Logan Grice (DIL); 2
Addison Skipper (MC); 2
Mackenzie Kubas (MC): 2
Kinsley Hanner (LC); 2
Makayla Arceneaux (SF); 1
Larissa Siders (SF); 1
Kaity Catoe (SF); 1
Taryn Weatherford (WF); 1
Ashlyn Byrd (LC); 1
Kyla Cox (MANN); 1
Kya Vicente (MANN); 1
Myah Harvey (HART); 1
Chesney Caddell (DIL); 1
Jenascia Lester (DIL); 1
Erika Williamson (DIL); 1
Paige Sherman (DIL); 1
Meredith Stone (HP); 1
A.C. Stone (HP); 1
Abby McManus (LAM); 1
Emily Cribb (LAM); 1
Eli Dennis (JOHN); 1
Chloe Cribb (JOHN); 1
Averi Lovell (LAT);2
Jena Stutler (LAT); 1
Emily Smith (LAT); 1
Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 1
Chloe Cooper (HP); 1
Hailie LeBiedz (MAR); 1
Jashaya Page (MAR); 1
Maliyah Williams (MAR); 1
RBI
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Dakota Melancon (LAM); 31
Jayla Jackson (LAT); 29
Ragan Bethea (LAT); 22
Jena Stutler (LAT); 21
Kelly Anderson (LAM); 21
Erika Williamson (DIL); 20
Makayla Arceneaux (SF); 20
Chloe Cooper (HP); 18
Averi Lovell (LAT); 18
Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 18
Caydon Thompson (HART); 18
Paige Sherman (DIL); 17
Logan Grice (DIL); 17
Jadan Lee (HP); 17
Anna Grace Page (MAR); 16
Sheteria Bethea (MAR); 16
Maddie Dorriety (LAM); 16
Emily Johnson (LAM); 16
Cierra Grice (DIL); 15
Kaity Catoe (SF); 15
Addison Skipper (MC); 14
Payton Perry (SF); 14
Claire Nettles (HP); 14
Riley Calcutt (HP); 14
Abby Gibbs (WF); 14
Alaina Floyd (SF); 13
Annie Ruth Eliason (WF); 13
Summer Holland (WF); 13
Abby McManus (LAM); 13
Emily Cribb (LAM); 13
Shakinah Murphy (DIL); 13
Jenascia Lester (DIL); 13
Ava Gainey (WF); 12
Isabel Allen (MC); 11
Mia Boykin (WF); 10
Taryn Weather Ford (WF); 10
Maliyah Williams (MAR); 10
Mackenzie Kubas (MC); 9
Harley Oxendine (MC); 9
Kentara Fulton (SF); 9
A.C. Stone (HP); 9
Isabella Davis (HP); 9
Chesney Caddell (DIL); 9
Kinsley Hanner (LC); 9
Kennedy Jenkins (MAR); 9
Eli Dennis (JOHN); 9
Larissa Siders (SF); 8
Ashlyn Daisy (WF); 8
Alyssa Poston (HART); 8
Myah Harvey (HART); 6
Tatum Weaver (LAM); 8
Reagan Knotts (LAM); 8
Mackenzie Lawrimore (JOHN); 8
MaKayla Huggins (DIL); 8
Marti-Leigh Jones (MANN); 7
Chaslyn Clark (MC); 7
Kaniyah Davis (MAR); 7
Payten Sawyer (MAR); 7
Hailie LeBiedz (MAR); 5
STOLEN BASES
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Tatum Weaver (LAM); 25
Chloe Cooper (HP); 16
Cierra Grice (DIL); 16
A.C. Stone (HP); 15
Ashlyn Daisy (WF); 13
Summer Holland (SF); 13
Jena Stutler (LAT); 13
Shakinah Murphy (DIL); 13
Jenascia Lester (DIL); 11
Logan Grice (DIL); 11
Amir Bridges (MC); 11
Mion Frierson (LC); 10
Hailie LeBiedz (MAR); 10
Maddie Berry (LAT); 9
Averi Lovell (LAT); 8
Abby McManus (LAM); 8
MaKayla Huggins (DIL); 8
Paige Sherman (DIL); 8
Marti-Leigh Jones (MANN); 7
Reagan Knotts (LAM); 7
Addison Skipper (MC); 6
MaKayla Meekins (DIL); 6
Anna Grace Page (MAR); 6
Savannah Owens (HP); 6
Jadan Lee (HP); 6
Aynomi Malloy (MAR); 5
Jashaya Page (MAR); 5
Erika Williamson (DIL); 5
Chloe Cribb (JOHN); 5
Xzerrya Clark (LC); 5
Hendley Ann McIntyre (LAT); 5
Jayla Jackson (LAT); 5
Mason Lockamy (LAT); 5
PITCHING
WINS
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Payton Perry (SF); 12
Paige Sherman (DIL); 12
Annie Ruth Eliason (WF); 11
Alyssa Poston (HART); 9
Dakota Melancon (LAM); 6
Chesney Caddell (DIL); 6
Abby McManus (LAM); 5
Jayla Jackson (LAT); 5
Maddie Berry (LAT); 5
Erika Roberts (LAT); 5
Sadie Johnson (MANN); 5
Mackenzie Kubas (MC); 5
Isabella Davis (HP); 4
Hannah Graham (JOHN); 4
Bailey Blackmon (DAR); 4
Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 3
Alaina Floyd (SF); 3
Ali Meeker (WF); 2
Kadence Poston (HP); 2
Tatum Weaver (LAM); 1
Hailie LeBiedz (MAR); 1
Kennedy Jenkins (MAR); 1
ERA
PLAYER (TEAM); ERA
Erika Roberts (LAT); 0.00
Maddie Berry (LAT); 0.51
Paige Sherman (DIL); 0.66
Alyssa Poston (HART); 0.77
Alaina Floyd (SF); 0.82
Isabella Davis (HP); 0.99
Jayla Jackson (LAT); 1.04
Mackenzie Kubas (MC); 1.23
Kadence Poston (HP); 1.39
Payton Perry (SF); 1.49
Chesney Caddell (DIL); 1.50
Annie Ruth Eliason (WF); 1.78
Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 1.91
Kennedy Jenkins (MAR); 2.53
Sadie Johnson (MANN); 2.67
Bailey Blackmon (DAR); 2.85
Hailie LeBiedz (MAR); 3.46
Ali Meeker (WF); 4.38
Hannah Graham (JOHN); 4.79
Dakota Melancon (LAM); 4.88
Tatum Weaver (LAM); 5.25
Abby McManus (LAM); 7.00
STRIKEOUTS
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Annie Ruth Eliason (WF); 152
Paige Sherman (DIL); 132
Mackenzie Kubas (MC); 92
Alyssa Poston (HART); 91
Payton Perry (SF); 83
Sadie Johnson (MANN); 75
Hannah Graham (JOHN); 58
Abby McManus (LAM); 55
Isabella Davis (HP); 55
Jayla Jackson (LAT); 51
Chesney Caddell (DIL); 47
Kadence Poston (HP); 45
Maddie Berry (LAT); 44
Erika Roberts (LAT); 36
Kennedy Jenkins (MAR); 34
Alaina Floyd (SF); 32
Hailie LeBiedz (MAR); 29
Dakota Melancon (LAM); 28
Tatum Weaver (LAM); 24
Ali Meeker (WF); 22
Caityln Byrd (LC); 20
Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 15
MacKenzie Thomas (LC); 14
Kinsley Hanner (LC); 13
INNINGS PITCHED
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Paige Sherman (DIL); 100.0
Payton Perry (SF); 94.2
Annie Ruth Eliason (WF); 90.2
Mackenzie Kubas (MC); 68.1
Sadie Johnson (MANN); 63.0
Hannah Graham (JOHN); 61.1
Alyssa Poston (HART); 54.2
Bailey Blackmon (DAR); 51.2
Abby McManus (LAM); 49
Kadence Poston (HP); 44.0
Dakota Melancon (LAM); 43.0
Tatum Weaver (LAM); 38.2
Isabella Davis (HP); 37.1
Chesney Caddell (DIL); 37.1
Alaina Floyd (SF); 34.3
Jayla Jackson (LAT); 33.2
MacKenzie Thomas (LC); 33
Hailie LeBiedz (MAR); 30.1
Caityln Byrd (LC); 29
Maddie Berry (LAT); 27.2
Kennedy Jenkins (MAR); 27.2
Kinsley Hanner (LC); 26
Ali Meeker (WF); 24.0
Erika Roberts (LAT); 17
Katelyn Johnson (LAT); 11
SCISA
BASEBALL
HITTING
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL HITS; AVG.
Hughes Elvington (PDA); 24; .473
Reyn Watson (PDA); 19; .380
Joe Kellahan (WA); 23; .371
Tucker Galloway (TCS); 21; .368
Bradley Shelley (FCS); 24; .358
Pierce Matthews (FCS); 14; .357
Miles Trussell (PDA); 14; .357
Tanner Hall (TCS); 27; .351
Andrew Dameron (TCS); 14; .350
Garrett Keen (TCS); 22 ; .347
Bradley Muldrow (WA); 23; .343
Greyson Moore (WA); 23; .343
Stone Robert Coward (WA); 26; .342
Landyn Tyler (PDA); 13; .333
Paxton Stillinger (WA); 19; .333
Boyd Casselman (WA); 24 ; .329
Gavin Oakley (PDA); 3; .325
Jayce McLaughlin (FCS); 12; .324
Coleby Sinclair (PDA); 14; .318
Dalton Moody (TCS); 23; .311
Will McCutchen (WA); 17; .304
DOUBLES
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Dalton Moody (TCS); 10
Boyd Casselman (WA); 8
Henry Swicord (WA); 7
Tanner Hall (TCS); 6
Joe Kellahan (WA); 5
Nick Ramonoli (TCS); 5
Bradley Shelley (FCS); 5
Austin Howard (FCS); 4
Reyn Watson (PDA); 4
Cameron Weston (PDA); 4
Cameron Jordan (TCS); 4
Kameron Rheuark (TCS); 4
Garrett Keen (TCS); 3
Hughes Elvington (PDA); 2
Landyn Tyler (PDA); 2
TRIPLES
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Boyd Casselman (WA); 3
Cameron Jordan (TCS); 3
Gavin Oakley (PDA); 2
Tanner Hall (TCS); 2
Bradley Muldrow (WA); 1
Henry Swicord (WA); 1
Paxton Stillinger (WA); 1
Bradley Shelley (FCS); 1
Gabe McLaughlin (FCS); 1
Juels Huntley (FCS); 1
Landyn Tyler (PDA); 1
Reyn Watson (PDA); 1
Cameron Weston (PDA); 1
Garrett Keen (TCS); 1
HOME RUNS
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Landyn Tyler (PDA); 1
Reyn Watson (PDA); 1
Cameron Weston (PDA); 1
Harrison Forehand (FCS); 1
RBI
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Henry Swicord (WA); 29
Garrett Keen (TCS); 22
Boyd Casselman (WA); 20
Stone Robert Coward (WA); 20
Reyn Watson (PDA); 19
Tanner Hall (TCS); 19
Cameron Jordan (TCS); 18
Hughes Elvington (PDA); 16
Cameron Weston (PDA); 16
Joe Kellahan (WA); 16
Paxton Stillinger (WA); 16
Landyn Tyler (PDA); 15
Dalton Moody (TCS); 15
Coleby Sinclair (PDA); 14
Kameron Rheuark (TCS); 14
Miles Trussell (PDA); 14
Bradley Muldrow (WA); 14
Austin Howard (FCS); 14
Will McCutchen (WA); 13
Mac Faile (TCS); 12
Greyson Moore (WA); 12
Landon Hardy (FCS): 12
Harrison Forehand (FCS); 10
Nick Ramonoli (TCS); 9
Gavin Oakley (PDA); 8
Ryan Corey (WA); 8
Bradley Shelley (FCS): 8
Jack Hulon (PDA); 7
Dewsy Meadows (TCS); 7
STOLEN BASES
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Bradley Muldrow (WA); 18
Bradley Shelley (FCS); 18
Stone Robert Coward (WA); 17
Juels Huntley (FCS); 13
Gavin Holt (FCS); 11
Cameron Weston (PDA); 11
Joe Kellahan (WA); 9
Ryan Corey (WA); 9
Will McCuthen (WA); 9
Tanner Hall (TCS); 9
Nick Romanoli (TCS); 8
Andrew Dameron (TCS); 8
Kameron Rheuark (TCS); 7
Hughes Elvington (PDA); 7
Gabe McLaughlin (FCS); 7
Landon Hardy (FCS); 6
Coleby Sinclair (PDA); 6
Miles Trussell (PDA); 6
Landyn Tyler (PDA); 6
Dewsy Meadows (TCS); 6
Mac Faile (TCS); 6
Cameron Jordan (TCS); 6
PITCHING
WINS
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Greyson Moore (WA); 7
Reyn Watson (PDA); 7
Holdon Baylor (WA); 6
Hunter White (TCS); 5
Gabe McLaughlin (FCS): 5
Tanner Hall (TCS); 4
Dewsy Meadows (TCS); 4
Pierson Gray (FCS): 4
Tanner Lewis (FCS); 4
Bradley Shelley (FCS); 3
Mac Faile (TCS); 2
Colby Richardson (PDA); 2
Cameron Weston (PDA); 2
Joe Kellahan (WA); 1
Lee Holiday (WA); 1
Cameron Jordan (TCS); 1
ERA
PLAYER (TEAM); ERA
Gabe McLaughlin (FCS); 0.36
Colby Richardson (PDA); 1.02
Cameron Jordan (TCS); 1.31
Holdon Baylor (WA); 1.58
Tanner Hall (TCS); 2.01
Reyn Watson (PDA); 2.16
Greyson Moore (WA); 2.30
Tanner Lewis (FCS); 2.37
Bradley Shelley (FCS); 2.82
Joe Kellahan (WA); 3.00
Mac Faile (TCS); 3.74
Hunter White (TCS); 3.77
Lee Holiday (WA); 3.86
Pierson Gray (FCS); 4.29
Dewsy Meadows (TCS); 4.67
STRIKEOUTS
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Reyn Watson (PDA); 80
Tanner Hall (TCS); 79
Greyson Moore (WA); 63
Tanner Lewis (FCS); 51
Hunter White (TCS); 50
Holdon Baylor (WA); 42
Bradley Shelley (FCS); 33
Dewsy Meadows (TCS); 32
Gabe McLaughlin (FCS); 29
Joe Kellahan (WA); 27
Pierson Gray (FCS); 27
Colby Richardson (PDA); 26
Lee Holiday (WA); 24
Cameron Weston (PDA); 21
Cameron Jordan (TCS); 14
Mac Faile (TCS); 13
INNINGS PITCHED
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Tanner Hall (TCS); 48.2
Hunter White (TCS); 42.2
Greyson Moore (WA); 42.2
Gabe McLaughlin (FCS); 39.0
Reyn Watson (PDA); 35.2
Tanner Lewis (FCS); 35.1
Pierson Gray (FCS); 32.2
Holdon Baylor (WA); 31.0
Joe Kellahan (WA); 25.2
Bradley Shelley (FCS); 27.1
Dewsy Meadows (TCS); 24.0
Lee Holiday (WA); 16.1
Mac Faile (TCS); 15.0
Colby Richardson (PDA); 13.2
Cameron Weston (PDA); 10.2
Cameron Jordan (TCS); 10.2
SOFTBALL
HITTING
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL HITS; AVERAGE
Malorie Spiegel (LMA); 19; .413
Z’Nei Middleton (FCS); 12; .387
Savannah Sherman (DCS); 15; .385
Lindsey Barwick (LMA); 13; .382
Laini Kosinski (LMA); 16; .381
Lyza Pricklemeyer (LMA); 14; .369
Charlotte Sellers (DCS); 11; .367
Molly Andrews (DCS); 11; .367
Haley Truett (LMA); 18; .353
Gracyn Nailey (LMA); 8; .333
Pressley McKenzie (DCS); 8; .308
DOUBLES
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Haley Truett (LMA); 5
Malorie Spiegel (LMA); 5
Laini Kosinski (LMA); 4
Zealie Klmzey (LMA); 4
Molly Andrews (DCS); 4
Selena Johnson (DCS); 4
Charlotte Sellers (DCS); 3
Addison Singleton (FCS); 2
Gabby Perez (FCS); 2
Savannah Sherman (DCS); 3
TRIPLES
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Malorie Spiegel (LMA); 4
Katelyn Turner (FCS); 3
Kia Walters (DCS); 2
Savannah Sherman (DCS); 2
Pressley McKenzie (DCS); 1
Jordan Smith (FCS); 1
HOME RUNS
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Molly Andrews (DCS); 2
Savannah Sherman (DCS); 1
Selena Johnson (DCS); 1
Haley Truett (LMA); 1
Laini Kosinski (LMA); 1
Zealie Klmzey (LMA); 1
Lyza Pricklemeyer (LMA); 1
RBI
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Savannah Sherman (DCS); 16
Lindsey Berwick (LMA); 13
Charlotte Sellers (DCS); 12
Katelyn Turner (FCS); 11
Malorie Spiegel (LMA); 10
Laini Kosinski (LMA); 10
Selena Johnson (DCS); 10
Haley Truett (LMA); 8
Anna Narie Beard (LMA); 8
Z’Nei Middleton (FCS); 8
Gabby Perez (FCS); 7
Savannah Feagin (LMA); 6
Molly Andrews (DCS); 6
Pressley McKenzie (DCS); 6
Anna Kate Huggins (FCS); 6
Daisy Carter (FCS); 6
Emily Touchberry (FCS); 5
STOLEN BASES
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Z’Nei Middleton (FCS); 13
Katelyn Turner (FCS); 10
Elise Hicks (FCS); 7
Anna Kate Huggins (FCS); 6
Alex Heasley (DCS); 6
Madison Bailey (DCS); 6
Payton White (FCS); 5
PITCHING
WINS
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Laini Kosinski (LMA); 5
Katelyn Turner (FCS); 1
Kaylee Parmenter Avins (LMA); 1
ERA
PLAYER (TEAM); ERA
Savannah Sherman (DCS); 1.28
Laini Kosinski (LMA); 2.65
Kaylee Parmenter Avins (LMA); 4.63
Katelyn Turner (FCS); 6.04
STRIKEOUTS
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Savannah Sherman (DCS); 133
Katelyn Turner (FCS); 82
Laini Kosinski (LMA); 39
Kaylee Parmenter Avins (LMA); 17
INNINGS PITCHED
PLAYER (TEAM); TOTAL
Savannah Sherman (DCS); 65.2
Katelyn Turner (FCS); 48.2
Laini Kosinski (LMA); 42.1
Kaylee Parmenter Avins (LMA); 22.2
TEAMS THAT DIDN'T SUBMIT STATS: Wilson (Softball); Dillon (Baseball); Manning (Baseball); Cheraw (Both); Chesterfield (Softball); Kingstree (Both); Lee Central (Both); Marion (Baseball); Mullins (Both); McBee (Both); East Clarendon (Softball); Carvers Bay (Softball); Hemingway (Both); C.E. Murray (Both); Timmonsville (Both);Lake View (Softball); Laurence Manning (Baseball); Carolina Academy (Both); Dillon Christian (Baseball); Lee Academy (Both); Pee Dee Academy (Softball); The King’s Academy (Both); Marlboro Academy (Both); Williamsburg Academy (Softball).