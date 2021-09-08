PEE DEE PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES, SEPT. 9, 2021

NOTES: West Brunswick lost its only game of the season in Week 0 at Carolina Forest, 70-41. …The Trojans have won two state titles, three Eastern Regional championships and nine conference championships in their history. …West Florence is coming off of an unscheduled bye week after opening the season with back-to-back wins – scoring an average of 38.5 points in those victories. …Through two games, Knights running back Terry McKithen has amassed eight rushing touchdowns.

NOTES: This will be a key SCISA Region II-2A game for both teams. Florence Christian lost its region opener last week to Pee Dee Academy while this is Williamsburg’s first region contest. …The Stallions have not played since Week 1 when they defeated Lee Academy 55-21 in which quarterback Conrad Balder threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns. …After averaging 40 points through their first two games, the Eagles were held to 14 against Pee Dee Academy. Ethan Kelly had one rushing score and Juels Huntley caught a TD pass as FCS was shutout in the first half.