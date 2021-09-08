PEE DEE PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES, SEPT. 9, 2021

GILBERT (1-1) AT HARTSVILLE (0-2)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Kelleytown Stadium (216 Clyde Road, Hartsville)
RADIO: 93.7-FM WSIM (Hartsville)
LAST MEETING: First Meeting
KEY PLAYERS – G: RB Jaden Allen-Hendrix; QB Chance Jennings; RB Alias Woodberry. H: RB J’Shawn Anderson; WR Roddi Morris; RB Carmello McDaniel
NOTES: Both teams are coming off tough losses from a week ago. Gilbert fell to Lexington 14-12 while the Red Foxes were edged by Camden 43-37. …Hartsville has scored an average of 33.5 points through two games this season, but has allowed 43 points in both games thus far. …J’Shawn Anderson and Carmello McDaniel have been a potent 1-2 punch at running back for the Red Foxes this season as both have rushed for three touchdowns apiece.
WEST FLORENCE (2-0) AT WEST BRUNSWICK (0-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: M.H. Rourk Stadium (550 Whiteville Road NW, Shallotte, N.C.)
LAST MEETING: First Meeting
KEY PLAYERS: WF: QB Deuce Hudson, RB Terry McKithen, DB Kelvin Hunter. WB: QB Javan McCray; WR Avery Clemmons; WR J.J. Cobb
NOTES: West Brunswick lost its only game of the season in Week 0 at Carolina Forest, 70-41. …The Trojans have won two state titles, three Eastern Regional championships and nine conference championships in their history. …West Florence is coming off of an unscheduled bye week after opening the season with back-to-back wins – scoring an average of 38.5 points in those victories. …Through two games, Knights running back Terry McKithen has amassed eight rushing touchdowns.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (2-1, 0-1) AT WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (1-0, 0-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Williamsburg Academy (1000 Sandy Bay Road, Kingtsree)
LAST MEETING: Williamsburg Academy 26, Florence Christian 0 (2020)
KEY PLAYERS: FCS: RB Ethan Kelly; QB/RB Juw-el Huntley; LB Gavin Perez. WA: QB Conrad Balder; TE/ LB Mitchell Floyd; LB/RB Calbe Cline.
NOTES: This will be a key SCISA Region II-2A game for both teams. Florence Christian lost its region opener last week to Pee Dee Academy while this is Williamsburg’s first region contest. …The Stallions have not played since Week 1 when they defeated Lee Academy 55-21 in which quarterback Conrad Balder threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns. …After averaging 40 points through their first two games, the Eagles were held to 14 against Pee Dee Academy. Ethan Kelly had one rushing score and Juels Huntley caught a TD pass as FCS was shutout in the first half.
CHERAW (1-1) AT MULLINS (0-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Mullins High School (747 Millers Road, Mullins)
LAST MEETING: Cheraw 28, Mullins 7 (2009)
KEY PLAYERS – C: RB Damarion McCaskill, RB Zay Brown, LB Jadon Scott. M: DE/G Zamon Palmer; LB/T Tyreik Hayes LB/T; CB/LB John Sindab
NOTES: This will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2009. The Braves lead the all-time series 15-11-4. …Cheraw rebounded from a season-opening loss to West Florence with a 42-19 win over Darlington last week. Cheraw’s Malachi Roscoe threw for 212 yards and four touchdowns with three of those going to Zay Brown. …The Auctioneers fell to Andrew Jackson a week ago, 40-13. Quarterback Syree Livingston ran for a touchdown and threw for another for MHS.