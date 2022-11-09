 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story breaking

PEE DEE PREP FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE NOV. 9, 2022

South Florence vs. Richland Northeast Football

South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) scrambles between a couple Richland Northeast defenders during Friday's playoff game.

 JOHN D. RUSSELL/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

TONIGHT

Pinewood Prep at Pee Dee Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Bluffton at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Hartsville at A.C. Flora, 7:30 p.m.

Manning at Gilbert, 7:30 p.m.

Baptist Hill at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.

Lake View at Cross, 7:30 p.m.

Florence Christian at Wilson Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Bethsada Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Johnsonville, 3 p.m.

Brookland-Cayce at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.

Carvers Bay at Estill, 6:30 p.m.

Cheraw at Woodland, 6 p.m.

St. John's Christian at Lee Academy, 6 p.m.

