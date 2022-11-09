PEE DEE PREP FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE NOV. 9, 2022

TONIGHT
Pinewood Prep at Pee Dee Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Bluffton at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Hartsville at A.C. Flora, 7:30 p.m.
Manning at Gilbert, 7:30 p.m.
Baptist Hill at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.
Lake View at Cross, 7:30 p.m.
Florence Christian at Wilson Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Bethsada Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Johnsonville, 3 p.m.
Brookland-Cayce at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.
Carvers Bay at Estill, 6:30 p.m.
Cheraw at Woodland, 6 p.m.
St. John's Christian at Lee Academy, 6 p.m.