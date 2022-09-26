Pee Dee Prep Football Schedule for this week

GAMES MOVED TO WEDNESDAY
Porter-Gaud at Trinity Collegiate, 6:30 p.m.
Pinewood Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Carvers Bay at Johnsonville, 7 p.m.
West Florence at Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m.
North Myrtle Beach at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Hemingway at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon at Loris, 7:30 p.m.
GAMES MOVED TO THURSDAY
Lake View at Green Sea Floyds, 7 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Heathwood Hall, 7 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy, 7 p.m.
Aynor at Manning, 7:30 p.m.
South Florence at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Latta, 7:30 p.m.
Mullins at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.
Chesterfield at North Central, 7:30 p.m.
Patrick Henry at The King's Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.
Cheraw at Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
Spartanburg Christian at Carolina Academy, 6 p.m.
Marlboro County at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.
GAME STILL FRIDAY
Marion at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Marion at Andrews, 7:30 p.m. (If not played Friday)