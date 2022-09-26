 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pee Dee Prep Football Schedule for this week

GAMES MOVED TO WEDNESDAY

Porter-Gaud at Trinity Collegiate, 6:30 p.m.

Pinewood Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Carvers Bay at Johnsonville, 7 p.m.

West Florence at Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Hemingway at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon at Loris, 7:30 p.m.

GAMES MOVED TO THURSDAY

Lake View at Green Sea Floyds, 7 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Heathwood Hall, 7 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy, 7 p.m.

Aynor at Manning, 7:30 p.m.

South Florence at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Latta, 7:30 p.m.

Mullins at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.

Chesterfield at North Central, 7:30 p.m.

Patrick Henry at The King's Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.

Cheraw at Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Christian at Carolina Academy, 6 p.m.

Marlboro County at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.

GAME STILL FRIDAY

Marion at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Marion at Andrews, 7:30 p.m. (If not played Friday)

 

