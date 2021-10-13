Pee Dee Prep Football Standings, Oct. 13, 2021

SCHSL
4A
REGION 6
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Myrtle Beach;3;0;4;1
South Florence;3;0;6;1
Hartsville;2;1;2;4
North Myrtle Beach;2;2;4;2
West Florence;1;2;4;2
Wilson;1;3;1;5
Darlington;0;4;0;6
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Myrtle Beach 47, Hartsville 14
North Myrtle Beach 60, Darlington 0
South Florence 38, Wilson 7
FRIDAY’S GAMES
North Myrtle Beach at West Florence
Wilson at Myrtle Beach
Hartsville at South Florence
3A
REGION 6
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Camden;4;0;6;2
Crestwood;3;1;4;2
Lakewood;2;2;2;4
Marlboro County;1;3;2;4
Lake City;1;3;1;3
Manning;0;3;0;6
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Crestwood 40, Crestwood 4
Camden 40, Marlboro County 20
Lake City 20, Manning 8
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Lakewood at Marlboro County
Camden at Manning
Crestwood at Lake City
REGION 7
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L;
Dillon;3;0;4;0
Loris;2;1;3;4
Aynor;2;1;4;1
Waccamaw;1;3;1;5
Georgetown;0;3;0;6
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Aynor 51, Georgetown 14
Dillon 55, Waccamaw 6
Loris 34, Lucy Beckham 0
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Dillon at Georgetown
Aynor at Loris
2A
REGION 4
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L;
Andrew Jackson;2;0;5;2
Cheraw;2;0;4;1
Chesterfield;2;0;4;1
North Central;0;2;1;3
Central;0;2;1;3
Buford;0;2;1;4
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Andrew Jackson 52, North Central 7
Chesterfield 83, Buford 70
Cheraw 16, Central 5
THURSDAY'S GAME
Chesterfield at Central
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Buford at North Central
Andrew Jackson at Cheraw
REGION 7
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W; L
Marion;4;0;7;0
Lee Central;3;1;3;2
Andrews;2;2;2;2
Latta;1;2;2;3
Mullins;1;3;1;4
Kingstree;1;4;1;4
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Marion 27, Mullins 8
Lee Central 42, Kingstree 6
Andrews 38, Latta 6
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Latta at Lee Central
Edisto at Kingstree
Marion at Andrews
REGION 2
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Lamar;3;0;4;2
C.A. Johnson;1;0;3;2
McBee;1;1;1;4
Great Falls;1;3;5;3
Lewisville;0;2;5;3
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
McBee 42, Great Falls 38
Lamar 48, Lewisville 8
FRIDAY’S GAMES
C.A. Johnson at Lamar
McBee at Lewisville
REGION 4
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Carvers Bay;2;0;2;1
C.E. Murray:0;0;1;1
East Clarendon;1;1;1;4
Scott’s Branch;1;1;1;4
Hemingway;0;2;0;3
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Carvers Bay at C.E. Murray
Scott’s Branch at East Clarendon
REGION 5
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Green Sea Floyds;2;0;4;1
Hannah-Pamplico;2;0;4;1
Lake View;1;1;5;2
Timmonsville;0;1;0;3
Johnsonville;0;2;1;3
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Green Sea Floyds 48, Timmonsville 8
THURSDAY'S GAME
Hannah-Pamplico at Johnsonville
FRIDAY’S GAME
Lake View at Timmonsville
SCISA
3A
REGION 2
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Trinity Collegiate;3;0;6;1
Laurence Manning;2;1;3;2
Porter-Gaud;1;2;4;4
First Baptist;1;1;3;4
Pinewood Prep;0;2;4;4
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Augusta Christian (Ga) 34, Pinewood Prep 13
Trinity Collegiate 29, Porter-Gaud 21
Hammond 48, First Baptist 0
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Laurence Manning at Pinewood Prep
Heathwood Hall at Trinity Collegiate
Porter-Gaud at Cardinal Newman
2A
REGION 2
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Williamsburg Academy;2;0;5;0
Carolina Academy;1;0;2;4
Pee Dee Academy;1;1;6;1
Florence Christian;0;2;5;3
Spartanburg Christian;0;2;0;6
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Pee Dee Academy 49, Spartanburg Academy 13
Lee Academy 41, Carolina Academy 14
Williamsburg Christian 31, Dillon Christian 6
Heathwood Hall 21, Florence Christian 13
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Pee Dee Academy at Dillon Christian
The King’s Academy at Williamsburg Academy
Carolina Academy at Florence Christian
1A
REGION 2
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Thomas Sumter;3;0;5;2;
Calhoun Academy;3;0;5;1
Lee Academy;1;1;3;4
Christian Academy;0;1;1;1;
Dillon Christian;0;3;1;5
The King’s Academy;0;3;1;5
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Lee Academy 41, Carolina Academy 14
Williamsburg Christian 31, Dillon Christian 6
St. John’s Christian 22, Calhoun Academy 18
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Pee Dee Academy at Dillon Christian
The King’s Academy at Williamsburg Academy
Colleton Prep at Calhoun Academy
Wilson Hall at Thomas Sumter