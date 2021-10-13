 Skip to main content
Pee Dee Prep Football Standings, Oct. 13, 2021
Pee Dee Prep Football Standings, Oct. 13, 2021

SCHSL

4A

REGION 6

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Myrtle Beach;3;0;4;1

South Florence;3;0;6;1

Hartsville;2;1;2;4

North Myrtle Beach;2;2;4;2

West Florence;1;2;4;2

Wilson;1;3;1;5

Darlington;0;4;0;6

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Myrtle Beach 47, Hartsville 14

North Myrtle Beach 60, Darlington 0

South Florence 38, Wilson 7

FRIDAY’S GAMES

North Myrtle Beach at West Florence

Wilson at Myrtle Beach

Hartsville at South Florence

3A

REGION 6

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Camden;4;0;6;2

Crestwood;3;1;4;2

Lakewood;2;2;2;4

Marlboro County;1;3;2;4

Lake City;1;3;1;3

Manning;0;3;0;6

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Crestwood 40, Crestwood 4

Camden 40, Marlboro County 20

Lake City 20, Manning 8

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Lakewood at Marlboro County

Camden at Manning

Crestwood at Lake City

REGION 7

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L;

Dillon;3;0;4;0

Loris;2;1;3;4

Aynor;2;1;4;1

Waccamaw;1;3;1;5

Georgetown;0;3;0;6

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Aynor 51, Georgetown 14

Dillon 55, Waccamaw 6

Loris 34, Lucy Beckham 0

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Dillon at Georgetown

Aynor at Loris

2A

REGION 4

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L;

Andrew Jackson;2;0;5;2

Cheraw;2;0;4;1

Chesterfield;2;0;4;1

North Central;0;2;1;3

Central;0;2;1;3

Buford;0;2;1;4

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Andrew Jackson 52, North Central 7

Chesterfield 83, Buford 70

Cheraw 16, Central 5

THURSDAY'S GAME

Chesterfield at Central

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Buford at North Central

Andrew Jackson at Cheraw

REGION 7

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W; L

Marion;4;0;7;0

Lee Central;3;1;3;2

Andrews;2;2;2;2

Latta;1;2;2;3

Mullins;1;3;1;4

Kingstree;1;4;1;4

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Marion 27, Mullins 8

Lee Central 42, Kingstree 6

Andrews 38, Latta 6

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Latta at Lee Central

Edisto at Kingstree

Marion at Andrews

REGION 2

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Lamar;3;0;4;2

C.A. Johnson;1;0;3;2

McBee;1;1;1;4

Great Falls;1;3;5;3

Lewisville;0;2;5;3

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

McBee 42, Great Falls 38

Lamar 48, Lewisville 8

FRIDAY’S GAMES

C.A. Johnson at Lamar

McBee at Lewisville

REGION 4

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Carvers Bay;2;0;2;1

C.E. Murray:0;0;1;1

East Clarendon;1;1;1;4

Scott’s Branch;1;1;1;4

Hemingway;0;2;0;3

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Carvers Bay at C.E. Murray

Scott’s Branch at East Clarendon

REGION 5

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Green Sea Floyds;2;0;4;1

Hannah-Pamplico;2;0;4;1

Lake View;1;1;5;2

Timmonsville;0;1;0;3

Johnsonville;0;2;1;3

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Green Sea Floyds 48, Timmonsville 8

THURSDAY'S GAME

Hannah-Pamplico at Johnsonville

FRIDAY’S GAME

Lake View at Timmonsville

SCISA

3A

REGION 2

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Trinity Collegiate;3;0;6;1

Laurence Manning;2;1;3;2

Porter-Gaud;1;2;4;4

First Baptist;1;1;3;4

Pinewood Prep;0;2;4;4

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Augusta Christian (Ga) 34, Pinewood Prep 13

Trinity Collegiate 29, Porter-Gaud 21

Hammond 48, First Baptist 0

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Laurence Manning at Pinewood Prep

Heathwood Hall at Trinity Collegiate

Porter-Gaud at Cardinal Newman

2A

REGION 2

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Williamsburg Academy;2;0;5;0

Carolina Academy;1;0;2;4

Pee Dee Academy;1;1;6;1

Florence Christian;0;2;5;3

Spartanburg Christian;0;2;0;6

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Pee Dee Academy 49, Spartanburg Academy 13

Lee Academy 41, Carolina Academy 14

Williamsburg Christian 31, Dillon Christian 6

Heathwood Hall 21, Florence Christian 13

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Pee Dee Academy at Dillon Christian

The King’s Academy at Williamsburg Academy

Carolina Academy at Florence Christian

1A

REGION 2

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Thomas Sumter;3;0;5;2;

Calhoun Academy;3;0;5;1

Lee Academy;1;1;3;4

Christian Academy;0;1;1;1;

Dillon Christian;0;3;1;5

The King’s Academy;0;3;1;5

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Lee Academy 41, Carolina Academy 14

Williamsburg Christian 31, Dillon Christian 6

St. John’s Christian 22, Calhoun Academy 18

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Pee Dee Academy at Dillon Christian

The King’s Academy at Williamsburg Academy

Colleton Prep at Calhoun Academy

Wilson Hall at Thomas Sumter

