Pee Dee Prep Football Standings, Sept. 14, 2022

Wilson vs. Hilton Head (29).JPG
ALEX BERGFELD/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

SCHSL

REGION 6-4A

TEAM ;CONFERENCE; OVERALL

W;L;W;L

South Florence;0;0;4;0

West Florence;0;0;4;0

Hartsville;0;0;3;1

Wilson;0;0;3;1

Myrtle Beach;0;0;2;2

North Myrtle Beach;0;0;1;3

Last Week;

Dillon 59, Hartsville 35

West Florence 47, Dreher 7

South Florence 49, Carolina Forest 14

Conway 33, North Myrtle Beach 13

Wilson 47, Hilton Head Island 7

Myrtle Beach 58, Socastee 21

Friday’s Games;

Hartsville at Irmo

Wilson at Darlington

South Pointe at South Florence

REGION 6-3A

TEAM ;CONFERENCE; OVERALL

W;L;W;

Marlboro County;0;0;2;1

Camden;0;0;2;2

Crestwood:0;0;2;2

Lake City;0;0;2;2

Lakewood;0;0;2;2

Darlington:0;0;0;3

Last Week;

Sumter 21, Crestwood 14

St. James 20, Lake City 14

Oceanside Collegiate 20, Marlboro County 0

Gray Collegiate 22, Camden 7

Aynor 54, Lakewood 28

Cheraw 7, Darlington 6

Friday’s Games;

Camden at A.C. Flora

North Central at Crestwood

Lake City at Georgetown

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Marlboro County

Wilson at Darlington

Lakewood at Andrew Jackson

Region 7-3A

CONFERENCE; OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Loris;0;0;3;0

Manning;0;0;3;1

Dillon;0;0;3;0

Waccamaw;0;0;2;2

Aynor;0;0;2;1

Georgetown;0;0;0;2

Last Week;

Carvers Bay 28, Georgetown 14

Dillon 59, Hartsville 35

Johnsonville 28, Waccamaw 7

Lake Marion 27, Manning 13

Aynor 54, Lakewood 28

Friday’s Games;

Andrews at Waccamaw

Dillon at Socastee

Aynor at Philip Simmons

Lake City at Georgetown

Conway at Loris

Region 5-2A

TEAM ;CONFERENCE; OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Buford;0;0;3;0

Central;0;0;2;1

Chesterfield;0;0;0;2

Andrew Jackson;0;0;1:2

Cheraw;0;0;1;2

North Central;0;0;0;4

Last Week;

Cheraw 7, Darlington 6

Central 38, Piedmont (NC) 21

Keenan 58, North Central 28

Andrew Jackson 26, Lamar 14

Lake View 58, Chesterfield 20

Friday’s Games;

Central at Lake View

Lakewood at Andrew Jackson

Carolina Bearcats at Buford

Marion at Cheraw

Blacksburg at Chesterfield

North Central at Crestwood

Region 8-2A

TEAM ;CONFERENCE; OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Andrews;0;0;3;1

Marion;0;0;3;1

Kingstree;0;0;1;3

Lee Central;0;0;1;2

Mullins;0;0;0;4

Last Week;

Latta 30, Lee Central 0

Marion 62, Hemingway 0

Trinity Collegiate 44, Mullins 22

Kingstree 32, Green Sea Floyds 8

Andrews 32, Hannah-Pamplico 12

Friday’s Games;

Marion at Cheraw

Estill at Lee Central

Mullins at Red Springs (NC)

Hemingway at Kingstree

Andrews at Waccamaw

Region 3-A

TEAM ;CONFERENCE; OVERALL

W;L;W;L

C.A.Johnson;0;0;2;2

Great Falls;0;0;1;3

Lewisville;0;0;4;0

McBee;0;0;3;1

Whitmire;0;0;3;1

Last Week;

Columbia 30, Great Falls 20

Whitmire 34, Eau Claire 25

Lewisville 31, Blacksburg 25

Wade Hampton 24, C.A. Johnson 16

Mcbee 46, East Clarendon 14

Friday’s Games;

Lewisville at Ridge Spring-Moneta

Great Falls at Hickory (NC)

C.A. Johnson at Swansea

McBee at Lamar

Region 5-A

TEAM ;CONFERENCE; OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Johnsonville;0;0;3;0

Scott’s Branch;0;0;1;3

Carvers Bay;0;0;1;3

East Clarendon;0;0;0;4

Hemingway;0;0;0;4

Last Week;

Johnsonville 28, Waccamaw 7

Marion 62, Hemingway 0

Carvers Bay 28, Georgetown 14

Cross 30, Scott’s Branch 6

Friday’s Games;

Latta at Johnsonville

Hemingway at Kingstree

Carvers Bay at Green Sea Floyds

Scott’s Branch at St. John’s

East Clarendon at Hannah-Pamplico

Region 6-A

TEAM ;CONFERENCE; OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Lake View;0;0;3;1

Latta;0;0;3;1

Hannah-Pamplico;0;0;2;2

Lamar;0;0;2;2

Green Sea Floyds;0;0;1;3

Last Week;

Lake View 58, Chesterfield 20

Kingstree 32, Green Sea Floyds 8

Latta 30, Lee Central 0

Andrew Jackson 26, Lamar 14

Andrews 32, Hannah-Pamplico 12

Friday’s Games;

McBee at Lamar

Carvers Bay at Green Sea Floyds

Central at Lake View

Latta at Johnsonville

East Clarendon at Hannah-Pamplico

SCISA

4A

TEAM ;CONFERENCE; OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Ben Lippen:1;0;3;1

Cardinal Newman;1;0;2;1

Hammond;1;0;2;2

Porter-Gaud;1;1;2;2

Heathwood Hall;1;1;2;2

Augusta Christian (GA):0;0;2;2

Camden Military;0;1;0;2

Laurence Manning;0;1;2;2

Trinity Collegiate;0;1;1;3

Last Week;

Hammond 37, Laurence Manning 6

Hilton head Christian 15, Ben Lippen 9

Heathwood Hall 30, Porter Gaud 14

Trinity Collegiate 44, Mullins22

Cardinal Newman 48, Northwood Academy 0

Bethelem Christian (GA) 28, Augusta Christian (GA) 13

Hickory (NC) 49, Camden Military 0

Friday’s Games;

Trinity Collegiate at Augusta Christian (Ga.)

Wilson Hall at Hammond

Ben Lippen at Porter Gaud

Camden Military at Laurence Manning

Cardinal Newman at Heathwood Hall

3A

TEAM ;CONFERENCE; OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Wilson Hall;1;0;2;1

Pee Dee Academy;0;0;2;0

John Paul IIl;0;0;2;1

First Baptist;0;1;1;2

Northwood Academy;0;0;0;4

Pinewood Prep;1;0;1;3

Florence Christian;0;0;1;3

Hilton Head Christian;0;1;1;2

Hilton Head Prep;0;1;0;3

Last Week;

St. Andrews 31, Hilton Head Prep 19

Hilton Head Christian 15, Ben Lippen 9

John Paul II 42, Memorial Day (GA) 7

Pinewood Prep 35, First Baptist 12

Wilson Hall 42, Thomas Sumter 15

Florence Christian 41, Orangeburg Prep 19

Pee Dee Academy 48, Conway Christian 14

Cardinal Newman 48, Northwood Academy 0

Friday’s Games;

Hilton Head Prep at First Baptist

John Paul II at Pinewood Prep

Northwood Academy at Hilton Head Christian

Wilson Hall at Hammond

Florence Christian at Conway Christian

Williamsburg Academy at Pee Dee Academy

2-2A

TEAM ;CONFERENCE; OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Williamsburg Academy;0;0;3;0

Carolina Academy;0;0;1;2

Thomas Sumter;0;0;1;3

Last Week;

Williamsburg Academy 49,The King’s Academy 7

Wilson Hall 42, Thomas Sumter 15

Bethesda Academy (GA) 42, Carolina Academy 6

Friday’s Games;

Williamsburg Academy at Pee Dee Academy

Carolina Academy at Thomas Sumter

2-1A

TEAM ;CONFERENCE; OVERALL

W;L;W;L

The King’s Academy;1;0;1;2

Lee Academy;1;0;3;0

Dillon Christian;0;1;0;3

Conway Christian;0;1;0;4

Last Week;

Lee Academy 63, Dillon Christian 24

Williamsburg Academy 49,The King’s Academy 7

Pee Dee Academy 48, Conway Christian 14

Friday’s Games;

Florence Christian at Conway Christian

The King’s Academy at Clarendon Hall

Calhoun Academy at Dillon Christian

St. John’s Christian at Lee Academy

