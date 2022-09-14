Pee Dee Prep Football Standings, Sept. 14, 2022

SCHSL
REGION 6-4A
TEAM ;CONFERENCE; OVERALL
W;L;W;L
South Florence;0;0;4;0
West Florence;0;0;4;0
Hartsville;0;0;3;1
Wilson;0;0;3;1
Myrtle Beach;0;0;2;2
North Myrtle Beach;0;0;1;3
Last Week;
Dillon 59, Hartsville 35
West Florence 47, Dreher 7
South Florence 49, Carolina Forest 14
Conway 33, North Myrtle Beach 13
Wilson 47, Hilton Head Island 7
Myrtle Beach 58, Socastee 21
Friday’s Games;
Hartsville at Irmo
Wilson at Darlington
South Pointe at South Florence
REGION 6-3A
TEAM ;CONFERENCE; OVERALL
W;L;W;
Marlboro County;0;0;2;1
Camden;0;0;2;2
Crestwood:0;0;2;2
Lake City;0;0;2;2
Lakewood;0;0;2;2
Darlington:0;0;0;3
Last Week;
Sumter 21, Crestwood 14
St. James 20, Lake City 14
Oceanside Collegiate 20, Marlboro County 0
Gray Collegiate 22, Camden 7
Aynor 54, Lakewood 28
Cheraw 7, Darlington 6
Friday’s Games;
Camden at A.C. Flora
North Central at Crestwood
Lake City at Georgetown
Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Marlboro County
Wilson at Darlington
Lakewood at Andrew Jackson
Region 7-3A
CONFERENCE; OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Loris;0;0;3;0
Manning;0;0;3;1
Dillon;0;0;3;0
Waccamaw;0;0;2;2
Aynor;0;0;2;1
Georgetown;0;0;0;2
Last Week;
Carvers Bay 28, Georgetown 14
Dillon 59, Hartsville 35
Johnsonville 28, Waccamaw 7
Lake Marion 27, Manning 13
Aynor 54, Lakewood 28
Friday’s Games;
Andrews at Waccamaw
Dillon at Socastee
Aynor at Philip Simmons
Lake City at Georgetown
Conway at Loris
Region 5-2A
TEAM ;CONFERENCE; OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Buford;0;0;3;0
Central;0;0;2;1
Chesterfield;0;0;0;2
Andrew Jackson;0;0;1:2
Cheraw;0;0;1;2
North Central;0;0;0;4
Last Week;
Cheraw 7, Darlington 6
Central 38, Piedmont (NC) 21
Keenan 58, North Central 28
Andrew Jackson 26, Lamar 14
Lake View 58, Chesterfield 20
Friday’s Games;
Central at Lake View
Lakewood at Andrew Jackson
Carolina Bearcats at Buford
Marion at Cheraw
Blacksburg at Chesterfield
North Central at Crestwood
Region 8-2A
TEAM ;CONFERENCE; OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Andrews;0;0;3;1
Marion;0;0;3;1
Kingstree;0;0;1;3
Lee Central;0;0;1;2
Mullins;0;0;0;4
Last Week;
Latta 30, Lee Central 0
Marion 62, Hemingway 0
Trinity Collegiate 44, Mullins 22
Kingstree 32, Green Sea Floyds 8
Andrews 32, Hannah-Pamplico 12
Friday’s Games;
Marion at Cheraw
Estill at Lee Central
Mullins at Red Springs (NC)
Hemingway at Kingstree
Andrews at Waccamaw
Region 3-A
TEAM ;CONFERENCE; OVERALL
W;L;W;L
C.A.Johnson;0;0;2;2
Great Falls;0;0;1;3
Lewisville;0;0;4;0
McBee;0;0;3;1
Whitmire;0;0;3;1
Last Week;
Columbia 30, Great Falls 20
Whitmire 34, Eau Claire 25
Lewisville 31, Blacksburg 25
Wade Hampton 24, C.A. Johnson 16
Mcbee 46, East Clarendon 14
Friday’s Games;
Lewisville at Ridge Spring-Moneta
Great Falls at Hickory (NC)
C.A. Johnson at Swansea
McBee at Lamar
Region 5-A
TEAM ;CONFERENCE; OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Johnsonville;0;0;3;0
Scott’s Branch;0;0;1;3
Carvers Bay;0;0;1;3
East Clarendon;0;0;0;4
Hemingway;0;0;0;4
Last Week;
Johnsonville 28, Waccamaw 7
Marion 62, Hemingway 0
Carvers Bay 28, Georgetown 14
Cross 30, Scott’s Branch 6
Friday’s Games;
Latta at Johnsonville
Hemingway at Kingstree
Carvers Bay at Green Sea Floyds
Scott’s Branch at St. John’s
East Clarendon at Hannah-Pamplico
Region 6-A
TEAM ;CONFERENCE; OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Lake View;0;0;3;1
Latta;0;0;3;1
Hannah-Pamplico;0;0;2;2
Lamar;0;0;2;2
Green Sea Floyds;0;0;1;3
Last Week;
Lake View 58, Chesterfield 20
Kingstree 32, Green Sea Floyds 8
Latta 30, Lee Central 0
Andrew Jackson 26, Lamar 14
Andrews 32, Hannah-Pamplico 12
Friday’s Games;
McBee at Lamar
Carvers Bay at Green Sea Floyds
Central at Lake View
Latta at Johnsonville
East Clarendon at Hannah-Pamplico
SCISA
4A
TEAM ;CONFERENCE; OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Ben Lippen:1;0;3;1
Cardinal Newman;1;0;2;1
Hammond;1;0;2;2
Porter-Gaud;1;1;2;2
Heathwood Hall;1;1;2;2
Augusta Christian (GA):0;0;2;2
Camden Military;0;1;0;2
Laurence Manning;0;1;2;2
Trinity Collegiate;0;1;1;3
Last Week;
Hammond 37, Laurence Manning 6
Hilton head Christian 15, Ben Lippen 9
Heathwood Hall 30, Porter Gaud 14
Trinity Collegiate 44, Mullins22
Cardinal Newman 48, Northwood Academy 0
Bethelem Christian (GA) 28, Augusta Christian (GA) 13
Hickory (NC) 49, Camden Military 0
Friday’s Games;
Trinity Collegiate at Augusta Christian (Ga.)
Wilson Hall at Hammond
Ben Lippen at Porter Gaud
Camden Military at Laurence Manning
Cardinal Newman at Heathwood Hall
3A
TEAM ;CONFERENCE; OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Wilson Hall;1;0;2;1
Pee Dee Academy;0;0;2;0
John Paul IIl;0;0;2;1
First Baptist;0;1;1;2
Northwood Academy;0;0;0;4
Pinewood Prep;1;0;1;3
Florence Christian;0;0;1;3
Hilton Head Christian;0;1;1;2
Hilton Head Prep;0;1;0;3
Last Week;
St. Andrews 31, Hilton Head Prep 19
Hilton Head Christian 15, Ben Lippen 9
John Paul II 42, Memorial Day (GA) 7
Pinewood Prep 35, First Baptist 12
Wilson Hall 42, Thomas Sumter 15
Florence Christian 41, Orangeburg Prep 19
Pee Dee Academy 48, Conway Christian 14
Cardinal Newman 48, Northwood Academy 0
Friday’s Games;
Hilton Head Prep at First Baptist
John Paul II at Pinewood Prep
Northwood Academy at Hilton Head Christian
Wilson Hall at Hammond
Florence Christian at Conway Christian
Williamsburg Academy at Pee Dee Academy
2-2A
TEAM ;CONFERENCE; OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Williamsburg Academy;0;0;3;0
Carolina Academy;0;0;1;2
Thomas Sumter;0;0;1;3
Last Week;
Williamsburg Academy 49,The King’s Academy 7
Wilson Hall 42, Thomas Sumter 15
Bethesda Academy (GA) 42, Carolina Academy 6
Friday’s Games;
Williamsburg Academy at Pee Dee Academy
Carolina Academy at Thomas Sumter
2-1A
TEAM ;CONFERENCE; OVERALL
W;L;W;L
The King’s Academy;1;0;1;2
Lee Academy;1;0;3;0
Dillon Christian;0;1;0;3
Conway Christian;0;1;0;4
Last Week;
Lee Academy 63, Dillon Christian 24
Williamsburg Academy 49,The King’s Academy 7
Pee Dee Academy 48, Conway Christian 14
Friday’s Games;
Florence Christian at Conway Christian
The King’s Academy at Clarendon Hall
Calhoun Academy at Dillon Christian
St. John’s Christian at Lee Academy