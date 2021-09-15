 Skip to main content
PEE DEE PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS, SEPT. 16, 2021
0 Comments

SCHSL

4A

REGION 6

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

South Florence;0;0;3;0

West Florence;0;0;3;0

North Myrtle Beach;0;0;2;0

Myrtle Beach;0;0;1;0

Wilson;0;0;0;2

Hartsville;0;0;0;3

Darlington;0;0;0;2

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

West Florence 41, West Brunswick (N.C.) 20

North Myrtle Beach 49, Wallace-Rose Hill (N.C.) 35

Myrtle Beach 34, Oceanside Collegiate 31

Gilbert 48, Hartsville 47

Goose Creek 49, Wilson 28

FRIDAY’S GAMES

South Florence at South Pointe

West Florence at Wilson

Myrtle Beach at Darlington

Hartsville at North Myrtle Beach

3A

REGION 6

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Camden;0;1;3;1

Marlboro County;0;0;1;1

Crestwood;0;0;1;0

Lake City;0;0;0;0

Manning;0;0;0;2

Lakewood;0;1;0;3

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Lakewood 27, Camden 6

Scotland (N.C.) 20, Marlboro County 16

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Lake City at Lakewood

Marlboro County at Crestwood

A.C. Flora at Camden

REGION 7

REGION; OVERALL

W;L;W;L;

Aynor;0;0;1;0

Dillon;0;0;0;0

Georgetown;0;0;0;1

Waccamaw;0;0;0;2

Loris;0;0;0;3

LAST WEEK’S GAME

Cheraw 21, Loris 6

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Hannah-Pamplico at Aynor

Loris at Dillon

Georgetown at Waccamaw

2A

REGION 4

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Andrew Jackson;0;0;2;1

Cheraw;0;0;2;1

Chesterfield;0;0;1;0

North Central;0;0;1;1

Central;0;0;1;1

Buford;0;0;1;2

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Chesterfield 42, East Clarendon 20

Cheraw 21, Buford 6

Andrew Jackson 34, Battery Creek 20

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Gray Collegiate at Andrew Jackson

Central at Lancaster

Gilbert at Cheraw

McBee at Buford

REGION 7

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Lee Central;1;0;1;1

Latta;1;0;1;2

Marion;0;0;2;0

Andrews;0;0;0;0

Kingstree;0;1;0;1

Mullins;0;1;0;2

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Latta 25, Kingstree 22

Lee Central 28, Mullins 0

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Marion at Kingstree

Mullins at Andrews

Latta at Lee Central

1A

REGION 2

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Great Falls;0;0;4;0

Lewisville;0;0;3;1

Lamar;0;0;1;1

C.A. Johnson;0;0;1;1

McBee;0;0;0;3

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Timberland 26, Lamar 14

Ridge Springs-Monetta 58, Lewisville 50

Blackville-Hilda 34, McBee 16

Great Falls36, Hemingway 32

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Lewisville at C.A. Johnson

McBee at Buford

Great Falls at Lamar

REGION 4

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Hemingway;0;0;0;1

C.E. Murray:0;0;0;1

Carvers Bay;0;0;0;1

East Clarendon;0;0;0;2

Scott’s Branch;0;0;0;3

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Chesterfield 42, East Clarendon 20

Baptist Hill 36, Scott’s Branch 12

Great Falls 36, Hemingway 32

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Scott’s Branch at Carvers Bay

Indian Land at East Clarendon

REGION 5

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Hannah-Pamplico;0;0;2;0

Lake View;0;0;3;1

Johnsonville;0;0;1;0

Timmonsville;0;0;0;1

Green Sea Floyds;0;0;0;1

LAST WEEK'S GAME

Lake View 24, Fairmont (N.C.) 14

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Chesterfield at Lake View

Columbia at Timmonsville

South Columbus (N.C.) at Green Sea Floyds

Hannah-Pamplico at Aynor

SCISA

3A

REGION 2

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

First Baptist;1;0;3;1

Trinity Collegiate;1;0;3;0

Porter-Gaud;0;0;3;1

Pinewood Prep;0;1;3;1

Laurence Manning;0;1;1;1

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Pinewood Prep 20, Wilson Hall 19

First Baptist 17, Ben Lippen 16

Porter-Gaud 49, Bethesda Academy (Ga.) 0

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Laurence Manning at Ben Lippen

Trinity Collegiate at First Baptist

Pinewood Prep at Porter-Gaud

2A

REGION 2

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Pee Dee Academy;1;0;3;0

Williamsburg Academy;1;0;2;0

Carolina Academy;1;0;2;1

Spartanburg Christian;0;1;0;3

Florence Christian;0;2;2;2

Oakbrook Prep;0;1;0;1

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Williamsburg Academy 27, Florence Christian 26 (OT)

Pee Dee Academy 55, The King’s Academy 0

Carolina Academy 20, Spartanburg Christian 3

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Lee Academy at Florence Christian

Thomas Sumter at Pee Dee Academy

The King’s Academy at Carolina Academy

Landrum at Spartanburg Christian

Orangeburg Christian at Oakbrook Prep

1A

REGION 2

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L;

Thomas Sumter;2;0;3;0

Calhoun Academy;1;0;2;0

Christian Academy;0;0;1;0

Lee Academy;0;1;1;2

Dillon Christian;0;1;0;2

The King’s Academy;0;1;0;3

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Thomas Sumter 30, Dillon Christian 27

Calhoun Academy 14, Lee Academy 6

Pee Dee Academy 55, The King’s Academy 0

FRIDAY’S GAMES

The King’s Academy at Carolina Academy

Dillon Christian at Calhoun Academy

Lee Academy at Florence Christian

Thomas Sumter at Pee Dee Academy

