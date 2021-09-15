PEE DEE PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS, SEPT. 16, 2021

SCHSL
4A
REGION 6
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
South Florence;0;0;3;0
West Florence;0;0;3;0
North Myrtle Beach;0;0;2;0
Myrtle Beach;0;0;1;0
Wilson;0;0;0;2
Hartsville;0;0;0;3
Darlington;0;0;0;2
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
West Florence 41, West Brunswick (N.C.) 20
North Myrtle Beach 49, Wallace-Rose Hill (N.C.) 35
Myrtle Beach 34, Oceanside Collegiate 31
Gilbert 48, Hartsville 47
Goose Creek 49, Wilson 28
FRIDAY’S GAMES
South Florence at South Pointe
West Florence at Wilson
Myrtle Beach at Darlington
Hartsville at North Myrtle Beach
3A
REGION 6
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Camden;0;1;3;1
Marlboro County;0;0;1;1
Crestwood;0;0;1;0
Lake City;0;0;0;0
Manning;0;0;0;2
Lakewood;0;1;0;3
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Lakewood 27, Camden 6
Scotland (N.C.) 20, Marlboro County 16
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Lake City at Lakewood
Marlboro County at Crestwood
A.C. Flora at Camden
REGION 7
REGION; OVERALL
W;L;W;L;
Aynor;0;0;1;0
Dillon;0;0;0;0
Georgetown;0;0;0;1
Waccamaw;0;0;0;2
Loris;0;0;0;3
LAST WEEK’S GAME
Cheraw 21, Loris 6
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Hannah-Pamplico at Aynor
Loris at Dillon
Georgetown at Waccamaw
2A
REGION 4
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Andrew Jackson;0;0;2;1
Cheraw;0;0;2;1
Chesterfield;0;0;1;0
North Central;0;0;1;1
Central;0;0;1;1
Buford;0;0;1;2
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Chesterfield 42, East Clarendon 20
Cheraw 21, Buford 6
Andrew Jackson 34, Battery Creek 20
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Gray Collegiate at Andrew Jackson
Central at Lancaster
Gilbert at Cheraw
McBee at Buford
REGION 7
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Lee Central;1;0;1;1
Latta;1;0;1;2
Marion;0;0;2;0
Andrews;0;0;0;0
Kingstree;0;1;0;1
Mullins;0;1;0;2
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Latta 25, Kingstree 22
Lee Central 28, Mullins 0
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Marion at Kingstree
Mullins at Andrews
Latta at Lee Central
1A
REGION 2
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Great Falls;0;0;4;0
Lewisville;0;0;3;1
Lamar;0;0;1;1
C.A. Johnson;0;0;1;1
McBee;0;0;0;3
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Timberland 26, Lamar 14
Ridge Springs-Monetta 58, Lewisville 50
Blackville-Hilda 34, McBee 16
Great Falls36, Hemingway 32
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Lewisville at C.A. Johnson
McBee at Buford
Great Falls at Lamar
REGION 4
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Hemingway;0;0;0;1
C.E. Murray:0;0;0;1
Carvers Bay;0;0;0;1
East Clarendon;0;0;0;2
Scott’s Branch;0;0;0;3
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Chesterfield 42, East Clarendon 20
Baptist Hill 36, Scott’s Branch 12
Great Falls 36, Hemingway 32
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Scott’s Branch at Carvers Bay
Indian Land at East Clarendon
REGION 5
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Hannah-Pamplico;0;0;2;0
Lake View;0;0;3;1
Johnsonville;0;0;1;0
Timmonsville;0;0;0;1
Green Sea Floyds;0;0;0;1
LAST WEEK'S GAME
Lake View 24, Fairmont (N.C.) 14
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Chesterfield at Lake View
Columbia at Timmonsville
South Columbus (N.C.) at Green Sea Floyds
Hannah-Pamplico at Aynor
SCISA
3A
REGION 2
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
First Baptist;1;0;3;1
Trinity Collegiate;1;0;3;0
Porter-Gaud;0;0;3;1
Pinewood Prep;0;1;3;1
Laurence Manning;0;1;1;1
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Pinewood Prep 20, Wilson Hall 19
First Baptist 17, Ben Lippen 16
Porter-Gaud 49, Bethesda Academy (Ga.) 0
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Laurence Manning at Ben Lippen
Trinity Collegiate at First Baptist
Pinewood Prep at Porter-Gaud
2A
REGION 2
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Pee Dee Academy;1;0;3;0
Williamsburg Academy;1;0;2;0
Carolina Academy;1;0;2;1
Spartanburg Christian;0;1;0;3
Florence Christian;0;2;2;2
Oakbrook Prep;0;1;0;1
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Williamsburg Academy 27, Florence Christian 26 (OT)
Pee Dee Academy 55, The King’s Academy 0
Carolina Academy 20, Spartanburg Christian 3
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Lee Academy at Florence Christian
Thomas Sumter at Pee Dee Academy
The King’s Academy at Carolina Academy
Landrum at Spartanburg Christian
Orangeburg Christian at Oakbrook Prep
1A
REGION 2
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L;
Thomas Sumter;2;0;3;0
Calhoun Academy;1;0;2;0
Christian Academy;0;0;1;0
Lee Academy;0;1;1;2
Dillon Christian;0;1;0;2
The King’s Academy;0;1;0;3
LAST WEEK’S GAMES