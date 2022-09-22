 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
top story
PREP FOOTBALL

Pee Dee Prep Football Standings, Sept. 22, 2022

  • 0
football logo

SCHSL

REGION 6-4A

CONFERENCE OVERALL

W L W L

South Florence 0 0 5 0

West Florence 0 0 4 0

Wilson 0 0 4 1

Hartsville 0 0 3 2

Myrtle Beach 0 0 2 2

North Myrtle Beach 0 0 1 3

Last Week's Games

Irmo 17, Hartsville 14

Wilson 44, Darlington 6

South Florence 42, South Pointe 7

Friday’s Games

People are also reading…

Byrnes at West Florence

Marion at Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach at Carolina Forest

REGION 6-3A

CONFERENCE OVERALL

W L W L

Marlboro County 0 0 2 1

Camden 0 0 2 2

Crestwood 0 0 2 2

Lake City 0 0 2 2

Lakewood 0 0 2 2

Darlington:0 0 0 3

Last Week's Games

A.C. Flora 28, Camden 19

Crestwood 56, North Central 0

Lake City 46, Georgetown 19

Marlboro County 54, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0

Wilson 44, Darlington 6

Andrew Jackson 41, Lakewood 0

Friday’s Games

Marlboro County at Dillon

Camden at Lake City

Region 7-3A

CONFERENCE OVERALL

W L W L

Loris 0 0 4 0

Dillon 0 0 4 0

Manning 0 0 3 1

Waccamaw 0 0 2 2

Georgetown 0 0 0 4

Last Week's Games

Andrews 30, Waccamaw 16

Dillon 44, Socastee 33

Aynor 52, Philip Simmons 31

Lake City 46, Georgetown 19

Loris 13, Conway 7

Friday’s Games

Lake View at Loris

Baptist Hill at Manning

Marlboro County at Dillon

Aynor at Conway

REGION 5-2A

CONFERENCE OVERALL

W L W L

Buford 0 0 4 0

Central 0 0 2 2

Andrew Jackson 0 0 2 2

Chesterfield 0 0 1 2

Cheraw 0 0 1 3

North Central 0 0 0 5

Last Week's Games

Lake View 20, Central 14 (OT)

Andrew Jackson 41, Lakewood 0

Buford 49, Carolina Bearcats 8

Marion 78, Cheraw 27

Chesterfield 54, Blacksburg 26

Crestwood 56, North Central 0

Friday’s Games

Central at Anson (N.C.)

Andrew Jackson at Lewisville

Cheraw at Latta

Buford at Cross

Chesterfield at McBee

REGION 8-2A

CONFERENCE OVERALL

W L W L

Andrews 0 0 4 1

Marion 0 0 4 1

Kingstree 0 0 2 3

Lee Central 0 0 1 3

Mullins 0 0 1 4

Last Week's Games

Marion 78, Cheraw 27

Mullins 36, Red Springs (N.C.) 28

Estill 24, Lee Central 16

Andrews 30, Waccamaw 16

Kingstree 44, Hemingway 6

Friday’s Games

Marion at Myrtle Beach

Lamar at Kingstree

Lee Central at Scott’s Branch

Carvers Bay at Mullins

Green Sea Floyds at Andrews

REGION 3-A

CONFERENCE OVERALL

W L W L

C.A. Johnson 0 0 2 3

Great Falls 0 0 1 4

Lewisville 0 0 5 0

McBee 0 0 3 2

Whitmire 0 0 3 1

Last Week's Games

Lewisville 40, Ridge Spring-Monetta 0

Great Falls at Hickory (N.C.) 50, Great Falls 0

Swansea 17, C.A. Johnson 16

Lamar 24, McBee 0

Friday’s Games

Hemingway at C.A. Johnson

Andrew Jackson at Lewisville

Carolina Bearcats at Whitmire

New Hope Leadership at Great Falls

Chesterfield at McBee

REGION 5-A

CONFERENCE OVERALL

W L W L

Johnsonville 0 0 4 0

Scott’s Branch 0 0 2 3

Carvers Bay 0 0 2 3

East Clarendon 0 0 0 4

Hemingway 0 0 0 5

Last Week's Games

Johnsonville 35, Latta 14

Carvers Bay 21, Green Sea Floyds 0

Scott’s Branch 20, St. John’s 16

Hannah-Pamplico 54, East Clarendon 12

Kingstree 44, Hemingway 6

Friday’s Games

Lee Central at Scott’s Branch

Hemingway at C.A. Johnson

Carvers Bay at Mullins

Johnsonville at Hannah-Pamplico

REGION 6-A

TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL

W L W L

Lake View 0 0 4 1

Latta 0 0 3 2

Hannah-Pamplico 0 0 3 2

Lamar 0 0 3 2

Green Sea Floyds 0 0 1 4

Last Week's Games

Lamar 24, McBee 0

Carvers Bay 21, Green Sea Floyds 0

Lake View 20, Central 14 (OT)

Johnsonville 35, Latta 14

Hannah-Pamplico 54, East Clarendon 12

Friday’s Games

Lamar at Kingstree

Green Sea Floyds at Andrews

Lake View at Loris

Johnsonville at Hannah-Pamplico

SCISA

4A

CONFERENCE OVERALL

W L W L

Hammond 1 0 3 2

Porter-Gaud 2 1 3 2

Heathwood Hall 2 1 3 2

Ben Lippen 1 1 3 2

Cardinal Newman 1 1 2 2

Laurence Manning 1 1 3 2

Trinity Collegiate 1 1 2 3

Augusta Christian 0 1 2 3

Camden Military 0 2 0 3

Last Week's Games

Hammond 59, Wilson Hall 0

Trinity Collegiate 30, Augusta Christian 22

Porter-Gaud 24, Ben Lippen 22

Laurence Manning 42, Camden Military 16

Heathwood Hall 33, Cardinal Newman 26

Friday’s Games

Camden Military at Hammond

Legion Collegiate at Trinity Collegiate

Heathwood Hall at Augusta Christian

Cardinal Newman at Ben Lippen

Porter-Gaud at Hanahan

3A

CONFERENCE OVERALL

W L W L

Pinewood Prep 2 0 2 3

Wilson Hall 1 0 2 2

Pee Dee Academy 0 0 3 1

Florence Christian 0 0 2 3

Hilton Head Christian 1 1 2 2

John Paul II 0 1 2 2

First Baptist 0 1 2 2

Northwood Academy 0 1 0 5

Hilton Head Prep 0 1 0 4

Last Week's Games

First Baptist 28, Hilton head Prep 14

Pinewood Prep 40, John Paul II 26

Hilton Head Christian 56, Northwood Academy 6

Hammond 59, Wilson Hall 0

Florence Christian 38, Conway Christian 0

Williamsburg Academy 41, Pee Dee Academy 22

Friday’s Games

Pee Dee Academy at Hilton Head Prep

Florence Christian at John Paul II

Hilton Head Christian at Beaufort Academy

First Baptist at Wilson Hall

Northwood Academy at Academic Magnet

REGION 2-2A

CONFERENCE OVERALL

W L W L

Thomas Sumter 1 0 1 4

Williamsburg Academy 0 0 4 0

Carolina Academy 0 1 1 3

Last Week's Games

Williamsburg Academy 41, Pee Dee Academy 22

Thomas Sumter 37, Carolina Academy 12

Friday’s Games

Carolina Academy at The King’s Academy

Northside Christian at Williamsburg Academy

Thomas Sumter at Greenwood Academy

REGION 2-A

CONFERENCE OVERALL

W L W L

Lee Academy 2 0 4 0

The King’s Academy 1 0 1 3

Dillon Christian 0 1 0 4

Conway Christian 0 1 0 5

Last Week's Games

Florence Christian 38, Conway Christian 0

Clarendon Hall 39, The King’s Academy 7

Calhoun Academy 46, Dillon Christian 8

Lee Academy 49, St. John’s Christian 36

Friday’s Games

Dillon Christian at Dorchester Academy

Carolina Academy at The King’s Academy

Cross School at Lee Academy

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Caulder team tags 10.6-foot gator

Caulder team tags 10.6-foot gator

MARION − The Pee Dee Unit team of John Caulder, son Kelly Wayne Caulder and cousin Alan Caulder of Gresham tagged a 10-foot-6-inch gator at a …

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Judge is close to making home run history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert