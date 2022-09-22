Pee Dee Prep Football Standings, Sept. 22, 2022

SCHSL
REGION 6-4A
CONFERENCE OVERALL
W L W L
South Florence 0 0 5 0
West Florence 0 0 4 0
Wilson 0 0 4 1
Hartsville 0 0 3 2
Myrtle Beach 0 0 2 2
North Myrtle Beach 0 0 1 3
Last Week's Games
Irmo 17, Hartsville 14
Wilson 44, Darlington 6
South Florence 42, South Pointe 7
Friday’s Games
People are also reading…
Byrnes at West Florence
Marion at Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach at Carolina Forest
REGION 6-3A
CONFERENCE OVERALL
W L W L
Marlboro County 0 0 2 1
Camden 0 0 2 2
Crestwood 0 0 2 2
Lake City 0 0 2 2
Lakewood 0 0 2 2
Darlington:0 0 0 3
Last Week's Games
A.C. Flora 28, Camden 19
Crestwood 56, North Central 0
Lake City 46, Georgetown 19
Marlboro County 54, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0
Wilson 44, Darlington 6
Andrew Jackson 41, Lakewood 0
Friday’s Games
Marlboro County at Dillon
Camden at Lake City
Region 7-3A
CONFERENCE OVERALL
W L W L
Loris 0 0 4 0
Dillon 0 0 4 0
Manning 0 0 3 1
Waccamaw 0 0 2 2
Georgetown 0 0 0 4
Last Week's Games
Andrews 30, Waccamaw 16
Dillon 44, Socastee 33
Aynor 52, Philip Simmons 31
Lake City 46, Georgetown 19
Loris 13, Conway 7
Friday’s Games
Lake View at Loris
Baptist Hill at Manning
Marlboro County at Dillon
Aynor at Conway
REGION 5-2A
CONFERENCE OVERALL
W L W L
Buford 0 0 4 0
Central 0 0 2 2
Andrew Jackson 0 0 2 2
Chesterfield 0 0 1 2
Cheraw 0 0 1 3
North Central 0 0 0 5
Last Week's Games
Lake View 20, Central 14 (OT)
Andrew Jackson 41, Lakewood 0
Buford 49, Carolina Bearcats 8
Marion 78, Cheraw 27
Chesterfield 54, Blacksburg 26
Crestwood 56, North Central 0
Friday’s Games
Central at Anson (N.C.)
Andrew Jackson at Lewisville
Cheraw at Latta
Buford at Cross
Chesterfield at McBee
REGION 8-2A
CONFERENCE OVERALL
W L W L
Andrews 0 0 4 1
Marion 0 0 4 1
Kingstree 0 0 2 3
Lee Central 0 0 1 3
Mullins 0 0 1 4
Last Week's Games
Marion 78, Cheraw 27
Mullins 36, Red Springs (N.C.) 28
Estill 24, Lee Central 16
Andrews 30, Waccamaw 16
Kingstree 44, Hemingway 6
Friday’s Games
Marion at Myrtle Beach
Lamar at Kingstree
Lee Central at Scott’s Branch
Carvers Bay at Mullins
Green Sea Floyds at Andrews
REGION 3-A
CONFERENCE OVERALL
W L W L
C.A. Johnson 0 0 2 3
Great Falls 0 0 1 4
Lewisville 0 0 5 0
McBee 0 0 3 2
Whitmire 0 0 3 1
Last Week's Games
Lewisville 40, Ridge Spring-Monetta 0
Great Falls at Hickory (N.C.) 50, Great Falls 0
Swansea 17, C.A. Johnson 16
Lamar 24, McBee 0
Friday’s Games
Hemingway at C.A. Johnson
Andrew Jackson at Lewisville
Carolina Bearcats at Whitmire
New Hope Leadership at Great Falls
Chesterfield at McBee
REGION 5-A
CONFERENCE OVERALL
W L W L
Johnsonville 0 0 4 0
Scott’s Branch 0 0 2 3
Carvers Bay 0 0 2 3
East Clarendon 0 0 0 4
Hemingway 0 0 0 5
Last Week's Games
Johnsonville 35, Latta 14
Carvers Bay 21, Green Sea Floyds 0
Scott’s Branch 20, St. John’s 16
Hannah-Pamplico 54, East Clarendon 12
Kingstree 44, Hemingway 6
Friday’s Games
Lee Central at Scott’s Branch
Hemingway at C.A. Johnson
Carvers Bay at Mullins
Johnsonville at Hannah-Pamplico
REGION 6-A
TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL
W L W L
Lake View 0 0 4 1
Latta 0 0 3 2
Hannah-Pamplico 0 0 3 2
Lamar 0 0 3 2
Green Sea Floyds 0 0 1 4
Last Week's Games
Lamar 24, McBee 0
Carvers Bay 21, Green Sea Floyds 0
Lake View 20, Central 14 (OT)
Johnsonville 35, Latta 14
Hannah-Pamplico 54, East Clarendon 12
Friday’s Games
Lamar at Kingstree
Green Sea Floyds at Andrews
Lake View at Loris
Johnsonville at Hannah-Pamplico
SCISA
4A
CONFERENCE OVERALL
W L W L
Hammond 1 0 3 2
Porter-Gaud 2 1 3 2
Heathwood Hall 2 1 3 2
Ben Lippen 1 1 3 2
Cardinal Newman 1 1 2 2
Laurence Manning 1 1 3 2
Trinity Collegiate 1 1 2 3
Augusta Christian 0 1 2 3
Camden Military 0 2 0 3
Last Week's Games
Hammond 59, Wilson Hall 0
Trinity Collegiate 30, Augusta Christian 22
Porter-Gaud 24, Ben Lippen 22
Laurence Manning 42, Camden Military 16
Heathwood Hall 33, Cardinal Newman 26
Friday’s Games
Camden Military at Hammond
Legion Collegiate at Trinity Collegiate
Heathwood Hall at Augusta Christian
Cardinal Newman at Ben Lippen
Porter-Gaud at Hanahan
3A
CONFERENCE OVERALL
W L W L
Pinewood Prep 2 0 2 3
Wilson Hall 1 0 2 2
Pee Dee Academy 0 0 3 1
Florence Christian 0 0 2 3
Hilton Head Christian 1 1 2 2
John Paul II 0 1 2 2
First Baptist 0 1 2 2
Northwood Academy 0 1 0 5
Hilton Head Prep 0 1 0 4
Last Week's Games
First Baptist 28, Hilton head Prep 14
Pinewood Prep 40, John Paul II 26
Hilton Head Christian 56, Northwood Academy 6
Hammond 59, Wilson Hall 0
Florence Christian 38, Conway Christian 0
Williamsburg Academy 41, Pee Dee Academy 22
Friday’s Games
Pee Dee Academy at Hilton Head Prep
Florence Christian at John Paul II
Hilton Head Christian at Beaufort Academy
First Baptist at Wilson Hall
Northwood Academy at Academic Magnet
REGION 2-2A
CONFERENCE OVERALL
W L W L
Thomas Sumter 1 0 1 4
Williamsburg Academy 0 0 4 0
Carolina Academy 0 1 1 3
Last Week's Games
Williamsburg Academy 41, Pee Dee Academy 22
Thomas Sumter 37, Carolina Academy 12
Friday’s Games
Carolina Academy at The King’s Academy
Northside Christian at Williamsburg Academy
Thomas Sumter at Greenwood Academy
REGION 2-A
CONFERENCE OVERALL
W L W L
Lee Academy 2 0 4 0
The King’s Academy 1 0 1 3
Dillon Christian 0 1 0 4
Conway Christian 0 1 0 5
Last Week's Games
Florence Christian 38, Conway Christian 0
Clarendon Hall 39, The King’s Academy 7
Calhoun Academy 46, Dillon Christian 8
Lee Academy 49, St. John’s Christian 36
Friday’s Games
Dillon Christian at Dorchester Academy
Carolina Academy at The King’s Academy
Cross School at Lee Academy