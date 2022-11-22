Pee Dee representatives in North-South volleyball match

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Pee Dee was represented in this year's North-South volleyball game last weekend at Erskine College.
Wilson's John Davis helped coach the 3A-4A South team, and Tiger senior Jara Davis was an all-star member.
Hannah-Pamplico's Anna Claire Stone and Lake View's Mamie Grossetti were on the A/2A/3A South team.
Wilson's Talia Emmen is Class 4A all-state, and Lee Central's Kiyonna Austin earned the same honors for 2A.
McBee's Mollie Rollings, Johnsonville's Miasia Hamilton, Grossetti, Carvers Bay's Natlie Joye, Lake View's Emma King earned all-state in Class A.