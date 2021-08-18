Pee Dee ripe with championship-level talent across SCISA

“We’ve got about five seniors returning and three juniors,” Miles said. “But our kids have taken to the task and have been working out hard this summer and stepping up. You can’t replace experience, but what we’re going to have to do is work hard and be both physically and mentally tough.”

The Bobcats are replacing their entire backfield as Matthew Joye (QB), Austin Brown (RB) and George Wilder (RB) are gone. They combined to help TCA rush for more than 2,400 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Blake Moore is likely to step into one of those running back roles with Ellis Bradley taking over under center, Miles said. The Bobcats return Chris Jernigan and Adams, who each saw team at receiver last year, along with Peyton McCutcheon on the offensive line.

“We’re still going to be a heavy-run team,” Miles said. “But we’re going to adapt to whoever our personnel is. The biggest thing is we’ve got to get better at practice every day. You can’t replace game experience, but you’ve got to get better every day.”

There’s perhaps no greater blueprint of that than what Florence Christian was able to do last season. Starting out young and inexperienced as well, the Eagles began the year 0-6 before winning three consecutive games to earn a playoff berth.