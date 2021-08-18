Pee Dee ripe with championship-level talent across SCISA

For nearly a decade, the SCISA 2A state football championship has seemingly been an annual tradition for at least one Pee Dee team.
Since 2013, the 2A title game has featured a Pee Dee participant every season except one (2015). The run includes two state titles by Florence Christian School (2013, 2018) and another championship by Trinity Collegiate School (2019).
In between, the Eagles and Titans each played for another crown, as did Lee Academy in 2017 and The Carolina Academy this past season.
Even with Trinity’s move to 3A and Lee Academy’s reclassification to 1A, there remain three perennial contenders that could keep the streak alive.
The 2020 season also saw area teams compete for 3A and 1A state titles as well. Laurence Manning Academy and Lee Academy are looking to make their way back again – only this time with a different results.
Class 2A
Getting back to the title game might be a somewhat daunting challenge for The Carolina Academy, however, given the amount of turnover since last season.
The Bobcats went 7-2 in coach T.J. Joye’s final season on the sideline. They lost to Hilton Head Christian Academy in the title game. Offensive coordinator Stuart Miles takes over a team whose roster has undergone almost a complete turnover.
“We’ve got about five seniors returning and three juniors,” Miles said. “But our kids have taken to the task and have been working out hard this summer and stepping up. You can’t replace experience, but what we’re going to have to do is work hard and be both physically and mentally tough.”
The Bobcats are replacing their entire backfield as Matthew Joye (QB), Austin Brown (RB) and George Wilder (RB) are gone. They combined to help TCA rush for more than 2,400 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Blake Moore is likely to step into one of those running back roles with Ellis Bradley taking over under center, Miles said. The Bobcats return Chris Jernigan and Adams, who each saw team at receiver last year, along with Peyton McCutcheon on the offensive line.
“We’re still going to be a heavy-run team,” Miles said. “But we’re going to adapt to whoever our personnel is. The biggest thing is we’ve got to get better at practice every day. You can’t replace game experience, but you’ve got to get better every day.”
There’s perhaps no greater blueprint of that than what Florence Christian was able to do last season. Starting out young and inexperienced as well, the Eagles began the year 0-6 before winning three consecutive games to earn a playoff berth.
Neil Minton’s group came within two points of knocking off Orangeburg Prep for the second consecutive week and earning a berth in the 2A semifinals.
“We’re really excited about who we have coming back and the work we’ve put in this summer,” Minton said. “We really do feel like we can build on where we left off last season. It’s going to take that for us to reach our goals and make a run in the playoffs.
“But we feel good about how we were playing at the end of the year.”
FCS returns a large portion of that team with two notable exceptions in Jackson Gray and Robbie Jordan. Gray was a three-year starter on the offensive line and a four-year starter on the defensive side while Jordan was the starting quarterback. He threw for more than 700 yards and five scores in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Harrison Forehand and Juwel Huntley are battling it out to see who will start at quarterback this year, but they’ll have plenty of experienced weapons around them regardless. Ethan Kelly, who’s been a 1,500-yard player each of the past two seasons, returns in the backfield with D.J. Huntley and Juels Huntley providing options at running back and receiver.
Pee Dee Academy was a perennial contender in Class A, and the Golden Eagles were a win away from the championship game last year as well.
Building off a 7-2 campaign, Pee Dee brings back plenty of talent for another run.
That starts with junior quarterback Hudson Spivey, who led the Pee Dee region with more than 1,800 yards passing and 22 TDs. He’ll be missing his favorite target, however, with Caleb Oakley’s graduation. Oakley had more than, 1,000 yards receiving and 14 scores.
Still, PDA returns top rusher Colby Sinclair, who was also a threat at receiver along with Colton Caulder.
Class 3A
Trinity Collegiate went 4-6 in its inaugural season in 3A, but coach Jared Amell was pleased with how the team was playing at the end.
The Titans won three out of their last five games to earn a playoff berth before narrowly losing to Augusta Christian in the opening round.
Knowing how competitive the top classification in SCISA is, Amell set out to put together the toughest schedule Trinity has ever faced – with a home game against Charlotte Country Day (N.C.) and a road trip to Destrehan (La.) on the schedule.
“We also had scrimmages against Myrtle Beach, Lamar and Wilson,” Amell said. “We will be very well-tested…We’ve got good talent; it’s just about putting your team through stress tests. That shows you the weaknesses you have and allows you to adjust and work on them each week to get better.”
The Titans have some key missing pieces from last season in quarterback Caleb Rogers, offensive linemen Will Duvall and Nigel Robinson, among others, but Amell is pleased with the amount of talent returning.
That includes All-Pee Dee standout running back Reggion Bennett, who had more than 1,800 yards rushing and 19 TDs in 2020. Tre McLeod was another top rusher and the team’s leading receiver.
“We’re deeper than we’ve ever been, which is a good thing,” Amell said. “It’s just about filling out that depth chart and figuring out who is playing where at this point.”
Laurence Manning Academy earned a berth in the championship game for the third time in the past four seasons. Like the previous times, however, the Swampcats fell to Hammond to finish the year 9-4.
The Swampcats return several key pieces from that squad, including top running back Nolan Osteen, who had more than 900 yards on the ground and 12 scores.
Class 1A
Lee Academy worked its way to a 9-4 season and a berth in the state championship game a year ago, but the Cavaliers will be much more inexperienced this season.
Lee lost eight of 11 starters on defense to graduation and will also be without its quarterback, Keaton Price, and one of its top receivers in Josh Kirven.
Dillon Christian turned in a 6-3 season to earn a berth in the 1A semifinals before falling to eventual state champ Thomas Heyward Academy.
The Warriors graduated a big senior class but have Hayden Hickman back at running back after a strong 2020, along with Logan Jones. Both play wide receiver as well.
The King’s Academy fielded a very young team a year ago, but coach Keith Rogers is eying improvement with a more experienced group returning.
Quarterback Garrison Fields enters his third season and has returning seniors Carter Fox and Aiden Elder on the offensive line in front of him.
C.J. Clarke will also fill a lot of roles as wide receiver, tight end and running back, if needed.
“We were able to get a lot of kids reps last season,” Rogers said. “But we feel like we have some experience returning at key positions. That helps them out with the comfort level of our offense and defense.”