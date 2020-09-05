Pee Dee rolls past Florence Christian 56-19

MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy’s big trio of Hudson Spivey, Caleb Oakley and Coleby Sinclair helped the Golden Eagles pile up nearly 400 yards of total offense in a 56-19 rout of Florence Christian School on Friday at Lon M. Spivey Field.

PDA improved to 2-0 on the young season and also earned its first SCISA Region 2-2A victory. FCS fell to 0-2 and 0-1 in region play. The Golden Eagles have a road contest at The King’s Academy next week while the Eagles have their home opener against Williamsburg Academy.

Spivey, the sophomore quarterback, led the way with 201 yards passing on 11 completions and also accounted for four touchdowns – three through the air and one on the ground.

Two of those TD tosses went to senior receiver Caleb Oakley, who had seven catches for 149 yards. He also ran five times for 21 yards and another score.

Sinclair rounded out the big three with a massive night rushing the ball. He piled up 161 yards on just 10 carries and scored three times – his longest on a 68-yard run in the third quarter.

The Golden Eagles took control in the second quarter. After a back-and-forth opening stanza, PDA scored five touchdowns before FCS finally broke the streak in the third with a late score.

Jeremy Huntley and Daniel Coates each found for the end zone for the Eagles while senior quarterback Robbie Jordan threw for 137 yards and one touchdown to Ethan Kelly.

