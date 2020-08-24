2020 McLeod for Health Florence Open canceled because of pandemic

FLORENCE, S.C. – This year’s McLeod for Health Florence Open is canceled, per the International Tennis Federation’s website.

The event was scheduled, according to the ITF website, for the week of Oct. 12-18 at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center, and it was to have a $25,000 purse.

The reason for the cancellation, according to tournament director Rob Hill, was the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, the city got together with canceled the majority of the events between now and the pro tournament,” Hill said. “And just because of the magnitude of the tennis tournament, we didn’t want to wait until like the week before the tournament to cancel it.”

The 2016 tournament was also canceled, that time because of Hurricane Matthew.

“We definitely plan on bringing the tournament back next year,'" Hill said. "We’ve already discussed it with the (ITF), and that’s definitely something we want."

When this tournament is held, it benefits Susan G. Komen South Carolina.