2021 Fall Adult Softball Leagues registration for City of Florence Athletics & Sports Tourism

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The City of Florence Athletics & Sports Tourism will run registration for their 2021 Fall Adult Softball Leagues thru Friday, July 30 at the City of Florence Athletics & Sports Tourism Administrative Offices located at 513 Barnes Street. If your team is interested in participating, please stop by and pick up an information packet and to pay your team registration fees. Paying fees and packet pick up will also be available to teams at the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex. You can send an email to rocky@cityofflorence.com or call 843-669-4597 and have the information

e-mailed to your team rep and to set a time to drop off fees.

The registration fee is $475.00 per team for the Coed and Open Leagues. Registration fee for the Junior League, 35 and older, will be $325.00. The deadline for paying the registration fee is Friday, July 30 at 5:30pm. All paid teams may begin practicing at the Freedom Florence beginning on Tuesday, August 3. A team rep meeting will be held at the Freedom Florence Recreation Upper Complex with team reps at 6:30pm on Monday, August 2. USSSA game rules, league rules and discussion on all by-laws will be held at that time. Games will begin on Monday, August 16.