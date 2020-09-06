Ben Rhodes trucks way to Darlington win

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Ben Rhodes won Sunday's South Carolina Lottery 200 at Darlington Raceway in overtime.

Rhodes led twice for four laps, and this is his first win since June 2018. In between was a 48-race winless drought in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

“That was a lot of fun,” he said.

The green-white checkered occurred after a crash that involved David Ragan and Josh Reaume with two laps left. After that, many drivers – including then-leader, Sheldon Creed – chose to pit for four tires.

Meanwhile, Rhodes took a gamble by staying on the egg-shaped oval.

And won.

"Gosh, that was a tough win. We weren't the best truck all day," Rhodes said. "I was actually really disappointed when the caution flag came out because we were in fourth place and I felt like we were in a pretty good spot. I knew we'd be in the playoffs with that. But I'm not letting this checkered flag go; it's been a long time coming. I'm so proud of this team for staying consistent."

Once overtime started, Rhodes passed beside Derek Kraus on the backstretch heading into the penultimate lap. Kraus did hold on to finish second. He was followed by Austin Hill, Grant Enfinger and Christian Eckes.