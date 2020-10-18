BILL HOWARD: Dale Sanders young at heart

Several years ago, I visited the Grand Canyon for the first time. It truly is one of the things that lives up to expectations. Actually, it surpasses expectations. In the brief time I was there, the thoughts of attempting a hike from rim to rim crossed my mind, to the point where I was day-dreaming about the possibility after I left while driving back across the country.

Of course, if I were to actually undertake something of that magnitude, there would have to be training. You don’t just pack a bag with some water, food, and a small tent and start hiking something like the Grand Canyon from top to bottom to top again. Temperature swings of 30-plus degrees from the rim to the river, mile high ridges, absence of communication, well, they are all dangers that need to be thought through first.

Fortunately, I immediately thought about where I could train, and North Carolina has the perfect spot. Linville Gorge gives you some good trails where the elevation changes are great in hiking up and down. In fact, after that trip, I made a couple of trips to the Gorge for some day hikes to bottom and back up.

And here we are several years later, and I just read about a pretty inspiring endeavor.

Dale Sanders, an 85-year old from Tennessee is out to set his legacy, as well as experience the world in his final years.