BILL HOWARD: Legend of the Utah Monolith

FLORENCE, S.C. -- On Nov. 18, a team from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources set out on a rather routine day. Their objective was to count bighorn sheep in a specified land segment. Their day ended up being not-so routine.
That is the day the Utah Monolith, as it is now called, was discovered in a remote canyon in Southeast Utah. Shiny glistening silver stood in contrast to the red canyon clay and soil. It was a sight of mystery, intrigue, and contradiction.
Social media and new stories bombarded readers and viewers, as well as speculation as to what it was and why it was placed there. Was it finally alien contact? Was it an artist’s attempt at blending nature with science? Theories were abundant.
Many said it resembled the monolith from the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey. In ways it did. The area in which the monolith was found has a rich history regarding aliens and spacecraft. There are even stories in which people mysteriously disappear in the area. Those stories are backed by the number of missing persons flyers you can find at various rest stops in the area as well.
I was once told of a pact between the US government and aliens in which technology was bartered in exchange for not looking into things too tightly regarding missing persons. It was one of those eye roll moments until I followed up on some of the persons other to-good-to-be-true statements and realized he wasn’t all that crazy after all.
And we cannot forget that this is the year 2020. The year in which everything seems to be just off kilter. Of course, it could be some out-of-this-worldly beacon to those that live out-of-this-world. It only makes sense at this point.
It didn’t take long for adventuring sleuths to locate the monolith with satellite imagery. Based on the available images, the monolith was erected sometime between August 2015 and October 2016. Several photographers made their way and produced some incredible work, highlighting the strangeness of the polished metallic structure against the natural but rugged beauty of the canyon’s landscape.
Then suddenly, it disappeared. While there were plans to remove the monolith, the state of Utah is not taking credit. On the night of Nov. 27, it was gone. There are rumblings that when it was removed the words ‘Leave No Trace’ were uttered.
A clean-up crew of unknown origin removed the object made either by man or something else and it was gone. But the mystery and theories certainly are not. They will hang around for a while. Perhaps the spot, even without the monolith rising from the red clay, will become a waypoint for those adventurous souls in the future, trying to put together in their own minds what it was and why it was there.
In the process, maybe those same souls will experience the vastness of the skies, and the solidity of the earth, and discover their own metaphoric monoliths.
