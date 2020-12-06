BILL HOWARD: Legend of the Utah Monolith

And we cannot forget that this is the year 2020. The year in which everything seems to be just off kilter. Of course, it could be some out-of-this-worldly beacon to those that live out-of-this-world. It only makes sense at this point.

It didn’t take long for adventuring sleuths to locate the monolith with satellite imagery. Based on the available images, the monolith was erected sometime between August 2015 and October 2016. Several photographers made their way and produced some incredible work, highlighting the strangeness of the polished metallic structure against the natural but rugged beauty of the canyon’s landscape.

Then suddenly, it disappeared. While there were plans to remove the monolith, the state of Utah is not taking credit. On the night of Nov. 27, it was gone. There are rumblings that when it was removed the words ‘Leave No Trace’ were uttered.

A clean-up crew of unknown origin removed the object made either by man or something else and it was gone. But the mystery and theories certainly are not. They will hang around for a while. Perhaps the spot, even without the monolith rising from the red clay, will become a waypoint for those adventurous souls in the future, trying to put together in their own minds what it was and why it was there.

In the process, maybe those same souls will experience the vastness of the skies, and the solidity of the earth, and discover their own metaphoric monoliths.