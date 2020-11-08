BILL HOWARD: Remembering the life and legacy of Kwanza

Kwanza was a good man.

Most people in the kayaking community have at least heard his name, regardless of the section of the country where they are located. Kwanza was based out of south Florida. There were few people as welcoming as Kwanza.

Kwanza and I met as both of us were part of the Johnson Outdoors Prostaff and Executive Council, representing Old Town Kayaks and Ocean Kayak brands. About three years ago Kwanza was considering making a career change and gave me a call. He wanted to go into photography and knowing that I made a change to photography three years prior to that, he was seeking some advice.

We talked about cameras and gear, areas of photography you could go into in order to make a living, and of course, we spoke about kayak fishing. He knew kayak fishing as well as anyone, especially on how to fish south Florida. He was particularly fond of snook and peacock bass.

He had his little trademarked phrase regarding going after large fish on the kayak in which he would discuss getting bullied while out on the water. The bully referred to the fact that a good-sized fish, when hooked, could pull, twist and tug a kayak anywhere it wanted while the angler would fight to get the fish to the surface.