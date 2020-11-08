BILL HOWARD: Remembering the life and legacy of Kwanza

Kwanza was a good man.
Most people in the kayaking community have at least heard his name, regardless of the section of the country where they are located. Kwanza was based out of south Florida. There were few people as welcoming as Kwanza.
Kwanza and I met as both of us were part of the Johnson Outdoors Prostaff and Executive Council, representing Old Town Kayaks and Ocean Kayak brands. About three years ago Kwanza was considering making a career change and gave me a call. He wanted to go into photography and knowing that I made a change to photography three years prior to that, he was seeking some advice.
We talked about cameras and gear, areas of photography you could go into in order to make a living, and of course, we spoke about kayak fishing. He knew kayak fishing as well as anyone, especially on how to fish south Florida. He was particularly fond of snook and peacock bass.
He had his little trademarked phrase regarding going after large fish on the kayak in which he would discuss getting bullied while out on the water. The bully referred to the fact that a good-sized fish, when hooked, could pull, twist and tug a kayak anywhere it wanted while the angler would fight to get the fish to the surface.
About a year and a half ago Kwanza and I were talking on the phone and I told him I had a job coming up in the Miami area. We put together a plan to go after some peacock bass as it was one of the species on my bucket list. We were playing with the idea of going after a Goliath grouper, another on my list. He tried to talk me out of it though, reinforcing the imagery that the Goliath can be larger than my kayak and they don’t typically enjoy being hooked.
We also decided to take a ride to the Everglades and get a few captures of some landscape photography while down there.
Things changed. I still had the gig scheduled there, but the weather was not ideal for fishing. He had a few jobs lined up that he couldn’t move and my deadline became much tighter where it didn’t allow us to get together at all. Instead, we talked on the phone again for a bit at a little closer distance.
Now, 2020, we all know has been awful. Well, 2020 started badly before the whole COVID thing. Kwanza announced he had been having some abdominal pain and had to go to the emergency room. There, they found he had cancer. The cancer was in a late stage. As another friend mentioned and later labeled a GoFundMe page for Kwanza, he was about to face the biggest bully of his life.
Kwanza was rarely seen without a smile on his face; a large, wide, bright smile that could be detailed in his eyes as much as his mouth.
Throughout the year Kwanza shifted his YouTube channel from fishing to fighting cancer, sometimes with the two mixed depending on how he felt that day. A little over a month ago he put up one final episode to his channel, this time instead of discussing how to stay positive in the fight, to a plea for anything, from anyone, that might know of know someone that could try something. Treatments were unsuccessful and the doctors were informing him about end-of-life care. While he was smiling, you could also see through his smile the pain he had, and the knowledge of what was coming.
Last weekend Kwanza lost the battle. The pain was gone. Kwanza’s last breath was taken. But Kwanza will remain. His joy and ambassadorship for the sport of kayak fishing will carry on, as it influenced many people. Multiple kayak-related brands, from the ones he worked with such as Old Town Kayaks, to competing brands, wished his family well and shared their condolences throughout the community.
But more than anything, Kwanza left a mark on people because of who he was and not what he did in the niche sport.
Kwanza was a good man.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!