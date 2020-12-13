Bill Howard

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A little over a month ago, Emily Harrington set out for something lofty, and by lofty I mean both figuratively and factually.

Harrington, a 34 year old climber, wanted to climb El Capitan in under 24 hours. When you hear that, what you have to understand is that when someone wants to do something in under 24 hours, it means they usually have to be awake for 24 hours. That would likely knock out three quarters of the population right there.

Add in that it meant Harrington would be climbing for nearly 24 hours, and you can see it is an endeavor that takes stamina on top of endurance on top of willpower.

El Capitan is one of those Mecca type climbs. It has famously been photographed by world renown photographer Ansel Adams. It was the subject of the popular film documentary Free Solo. It stands in both beauty and ferocity over the landscape in Yosemite National Park.

Unlike Alexander Honnold, who was the person documented in the movie Free Solo where no protective gear was used, Harrington was attempting a free climb, although not a free solo. The difference between the two is a free climb does offer protective harnesses in case of a fall, although they are not used to assist the climber in the climb.