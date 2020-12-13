Bill Howard

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A little over a month ago, Emily Harrington set out for something lofty, and by lofty I mean both figuratively and factually.
Harrington, a 34 year old climber, wanted to climb El Capitan in under 24 hours. When you hear that, what you have to understand is that when someone wants to do something in under 24 hours, it means they usually have to be awake for 24 hours. That would likely knock out three quarters of the population right there.
Add in that it meant Harrington would be climbing for nearly 24 hours, and you can see it is an endeavor that takes stamina on top of endurance on top of willpower.
El Capitan is one of those Mecca type climbs. It has famously been photographed by world renown photographer Ansel Adams. It was the subject of the popular film documentary Free Solo. It stands in both beauty and ferocity over the landscape in Yosemite National Park.
Unlike Alexander Honnold, who was the person documented in the movie Free Solo where no protective gear was used, Harrington was attempting a free climb, although not a free solo. The difference between the two is a free climb does offer protective harnesses in case of a fall, although they are not used to assist the climber in the climb.
Honnold even began the climb alongside Harrington on the first stage.
Harrington began the climb at 1:30am. At one point, after a slip, she landed a head blow against the rock leaving her bloodied and ready to quit. She commented she had lost the will, the fight had bested her, but she regrouped, bandaged her wound while clinging to the rock face, and continued the course.
That proved to be her saving grace, as she finished the climb at 10:30pm, met by her family, friends, and fiancé atop El Capitan. In doing so, she became the first women to free climb the Golden Gate route to the top in under 24 hours, and the fourth woman to free climb El Capitan in under 24 hours.
This was her fourth attempt at the climb.
Life gives us obstacles. It just does. Although it took her four tries, she stated the experience of the other three attempts greatly helped her quest and success. The failures are what lead to the victory. She was better prepared, she understood the challenge better, the path was clearer. She learned from the prior mistakes.
That is a great lesson for all of us to learn from.
