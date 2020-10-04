BILL HOWARD:

After the truck parked, the officers started their vehicle and pulled in behind the truck, not sure what to expect. Was it a late-night excursion of two people having a romantic interlude? Was it a drug deal waiting to happen or a park under the stars to use drugs?

As they approached the vehicle, they found two people using military spec night-vision headwear to scope the land for deer. Beside them in their vehicle was a loaded rifle with a night-vision scope. Yes, these were the poachers and they had gone high tech in their endeavors. I got to see the headwear and it is exactly what you would expect military spec night vision to be.

Another story, and my favorite, was of a man who reported someone was killing his deer at night. He complained repeatedly that the wildlife officers were not taking him seriously and the would-be poachers were still coming every night to kill his deer.

One day, the officers set up one of their deer decoys along the wood’s edge. They then parked away from the land to monitor any activity.