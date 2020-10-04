BILL HOWARD:

I have stated several times in this column, as well as each time I used to teach hunters’ education, that the wildlife officers have a very hard job. When they are called about some type of violation, they know they are going into a situation where someone else is armed nearly 100 percent of the time.
Their job does entail more that just going out trying to find poachers and checking licenses, though.
Wildlife officers are very useful in alcohol and drug stings and enforcement. They have been used to help in finding missing persons. They are the primary enforcement of boating laws and safety on the water. They work on trespassing and theft and just about anything you would expect a ‘regular’ police officer or sheriff’s deputy to work on.
But yes, we know them for the line in their job description that handles poaching and checking licenses.
Some of the stories from the officers border the insane and unbelievable. Some are just remarkable.
There was this one story of someone poaching deer at night. Two officers set up on the land to try to find the poachers. Early in the morning, around 2 a.m., a truck pulled down a dirt path. Interestingly the truck had the headlights off, which didn’t make much sense since the possible violators could not see what was in the field.
After the truck parked, the officers started their vehicle and pulled in behind the truck, not sure what to expect. Was it a late-night excursion of two people having a romantic interlude? Was it a drug deal waiting to happen or a park under the stars to use drugs?
As they approached the vehicle, they found two people using military spec night-vision headwear to scope the land for deer. Beside them in their vehicle was a loaded rifle with a night-vision scope. Yes, these were the poachers and they had gone high tech in their endeavors. I got to see the headwear and it is exactly what you would expect military spec night vision to be.
Another story, and my favorite, was of a man who reported someone was killing his deer at night. He complained repeatedly that the wildlife officers were not taking him seriously and the would-be poachers were still coming every night to kill his deer.
One day, the officers set up one of their deer decoys along the wood’s edge. They then parked away from the land to monitor any activity.
Several hours later, after the sun had gone down, a truck drove down the road. It stopped, backed up, and then pulled into the drive of a house that was near the property. A man got out of the truck and went inside the house. A few moments later, the man came back out with a high-intensity flashlight and a rifle.
The man set the light on the edge of the railing of the porch of the house with the beam aimed directly at the deer decoy. The man carefully propped the rifle’s forestock on a coat on the railing, and then he fired. He pulled his head up from his rifle and looked in amazement. He preceeded to fire twice more.
The wildlife officers, knowing they had now caught their poacher, started their truck and drove to the house with the man still on his porch looking in bewilderment at the deer still standing beside the woods.
What the officers found was the man who had been continually making the complaints. When asked why he shot the deer decoy, the man responded, “Well, you all weren’t doing anything about the poachers and that was the biggest deer I have ever seen in my life and they sure won’t going to get that one.”
The officers then explained what they were doing and had been doing as they wrote the man a ticket for poaching (the deer decoy was on neighboring property), shooting at night, spotlighting, and destroying government property (the deer decoy took some considerable damage in spite of it remaining upright and steadfast in its position).
This week was government employees’ appreciation week, and as you can see, our wildlife officers deserve appreciation.
