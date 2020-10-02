CARS Tour racing at Florence Motor Speedway on Saturday

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The next-to-last race of this Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour season (Late Model Stock, Super Late Model) will be tonight at Florence Motor Speedway. Each race will be 125 laps.

Many of the Super Late Models will race for the second time in as many weeks after competing in the U.S. Short Track Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway last Saturday night, while the Late Model Stocks return to action after their most recent race at Carteret County Speedway on Sept. 12. Tonight’s race at Florence is the first time either series has raced in South Carolina in over two years.

Layne Riggs became the first repeat winner in this Late Model Stock season with his victory at Carteret County. Championship contenders Corey Heim and Jared Fryar finished second and third. Riggs now trails Fryar by seven points in the standings.

In the Super Late Models, defending champion Matt Craig leads by 18 points over Sammy Smith. However, Trevor Noles comes into Florence with the most momentum after winning the U.S. Short Track Nationals at Bristol on Sept. 26.