Cole Drummond finished 2020 angling season strong

“It’s definitely a learning experience,” Drummond said. “You’re no longer fishing against high school kids. These guys know their stuff. And you’ve got to be on your ‘A’ game. You’ve got to study day and night, whenever you have free time, and get on the water as much as possible.”

That’s far from the common perception that fishing is relaxing.

“This is very stressful because you want to do the best you can, so you can attract sponsors and keep them and make those back home proud,” Drummond said. “Just go out and do the best I can, that’s all I know to do.”

Words from pros like 2017 world champ Bobby Lane keep Drummond going.

“He told me as young as I was, I’ll be going places if I keep it up,” Drummond said.

To illustrate Drummond’s potential, consider the circumstances of his final day competing at Lake Lay.

“I had a terrible practice last week. On the final day, I had to be off the water at noon, so I went to a spot that I had wanted to go all week. And in the first 30 minutes, I had six bites. I ended up placing 15th in that one area," he said.

As Drummond looks to next season, studying will be key.