Cole Drummond finished 2020 angling season strong

FLORENCE, S.C. — Cole Drummond’s first year competing in the Bassmaster Eastern Open series had its highs and lows.
But in his most recent tournament, at Alabama’s Lay Lake last weekend, the former South Florence star made the most of his final day.
So much so, after reeling in five fish for 12 pounds, six ounces on Day 1, he bettered that the next day with 13-6. Drummond missed the cut for the top 12 by nine ounces, but he still earned $2,988 by placing 15th.
To put that in perspective, his yearly winnings by either competing alone or with his father, Steve, were almost $8,000.
“That tournament definitely put some pride in me. That was my best finish on that tour from the four I was in,” Drummond said. “It makes me want to put my head down and go harder, knowing that I can compete with these guys. I’m looking forward to next year because I think it can be even better.
“I’m rolling off of a good tournament,” he added. “And if I can keep rolling off of that mindset, that can take me a long way.”
South Carolina has a footprint on the Bassmaster Classic — angling’s most prestigious event — with championships won by the likes of Ninety Six’s Davy Hite (1999) and Due West’s Casey Ashley (2015). Drummond now wants to achieve what they did — and hopefully more. But he spent this season learning how to adapt to lakes he had not previously fished on.
“It’s definitely a learning experience,” Drummond said. “You’re no longer fishing against high school kids. These guys know their stuff. And you’ve got to be on your ‘A’ game. You’ve got to study day and night, whenever you have free time, and get on the water as much as possible.”
That’s far from the common perception that fishing is relaxing.
“This is very stressful because you want to do the best you can, so you can attract sponsors and keep them and make those back home proud,” Drummond said. “Just go out and do the best I can, that’s all I know to do.”
Words from pros like 2017 world champ Bobby Lane keep Drummond going.
“He told me as young as I was, I’ll be going places if I keep it up,” Drummond said.
To illustrate Drummond’s potential, consider the circumstances of his final day competing at Lake Lay.
“I had a terrible practice last week. On the final day, I had to be off the water at noon, so I went to a spot that I had wanted to go all week. And in the first 30 minutes, I had six bites. I ended up placing 15th in that one area," he said.
As Drummond looks to next season, studying will be key.
“Mainly, it’s researching how fish will react to weather,” he said. “I’ll do research on YouTube, Google, that kind of stuff. I need to know what the lake is like, and just get a feel for it. It’s a mental thing, I guess. I’ve got to have that perfect mindset on what to do and what not to do while out there.”
With that in mind, Drummond wants to be a competitive angler for years to come.
“I’m going to try and do this as long as I can. I knew I wasn’t going to be able to win it all in the first year. I’ve got to ease my way around the country and get used to all these lakes,” he said. “A lot of them, I’d never been on them in my life. But now that I’m becoming more familiar, I feel better about it.”
