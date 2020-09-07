Crazy endings like the one to Elliott are common in NASCAR

And in 2016, Harvick himself was in command late – that was, until pit-crew problems relegated him to second behind the winner – ironically, Truex.

But that’s in the past. It’s Harvick in the same spot where he has been for most of this season – on top of the NASCAR world, just like 2014.

Remember 2014, the year Harvick also went on to earn his first Cup points championship?

Harvick’s path sure looks similar to six years ago, doesn’t it? All he did during this regular season was win seven races – all since NASCAR returned from the pandemic.

And where did Harvick win his first Cup race of 2020? Darlington, of course – the Real Heroes 400.

Harvick is a tremendous talent, no question about it. But to illustrate how big a role a team can play, he has been dominant at Darlington since switching from Richard Childress Racing’s Chevy to Stewart-Haas’ Ford in 2014.

Since then, Harvick has only one finish outside the top-five at Darlington – ninth in the 2017 Southern 500.

But although Elliott eventually placed 20th Sunday, his championship dreams are far from over.