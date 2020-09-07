Crazy endings like the one to Elliott are common in NASCAR

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Throughout its 71-year history, the Southern 500 has had its share of wild and woolly twists and turns.
Sunday’s classic at Darlington Raceway was no different.
Just when it seemed Chase Elliott would bring another Johnny Mantz trophy to his family after his father, Bill, won three, the unexpected happened.
While Elliott led and Martin Truex Jr. was right behind him, Truex saw an opening.
Or, he thought he did.
Oh, why not? Take a chance.
Truex did, and it did not go as planned. Both Truex and Elliott brushed the wall and – as they say in Darlington lore – earned their stripes.
Going almost 200 mph, Kevin Harvick can only mutter to himself, “Oh, wow! Thank you!” while keeping his eyes on the egg-shaped oval.
And from there, Harvick cruised his Ford to collecting the checkered flag – his second in the Southern 500. His first victory was in 2014.
Crazy, huh?
How about the 2018 Southern 500 when Kyle Larson led 284 laps, only to see Brad Keselowski’s pit crew step it up a notch and help the No. 2 beat everybody else off pit road and capture HIS first Southern 500 victory.
And in 2016, Harvick himself was in command late – that was, until pit-crew problems relegated him to second behind the winner – ironically, Truex.
But that’s in the past. It’s Harvick in the same spot where he has been for most of this season – on top of the NASCAR world, just like 2014.
Remember 2014, the year Harvick also went on to earn his first Cup points championship?
Harvick’s path sure looks similar to six years ago, doesn’t it? All he did during this regular season was win seven races – all since NASCAR returned from the pandemic.
And where did Harvick win his first Cup race of 2020? Darlington, of course – the Real Heroes 400.
Harvick is a tremendous talent, no question about it. But to illustrate how big a role a team can play, he has been dominant at Darlington since switching from Richard Childress Racing’s Chevy to Stewart-Haas’ Ford in 2014.
Since then, Harvick has only one finish outside the top-five at Darlington – ninth in the 2017 Southern 500.
But although Elliott eventually placed 20th Sunday, his championship dreams are far from over.
“I think this lines up well for Chase when you look at the racetracks,” Harvick said. “Obviously they run well here. He's a very good road course racer. He runs well at Bristol.”
And then, if Elliott can still be in contention after the playoff field is reduced to 12, there are Talladega and the Charlotte Roval – two places he has won. Also, Martinsville is the final round-of-eight event.
“I think when you look at the way that the racetracks line out, if they can capitalize on their strengths, they have a good opportunity to do what they need to do. He runs well at Martinsville, too,” Harvick said about Elliott. “... Now you just have to try to capitalize on your strengths and go from there. It's definitely a handful of races that line up good for him.”
Or maybe not.
What starts in the playoffs as something seemingly magical, it can crash down to earth in an instant.
Same goes for a race.
Just look at Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!