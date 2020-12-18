Darlington Raceway benefits Pee Dee in ways outside of racing

“They had approached us, as had Florence One Schools about doing a drive-thru graduation for them, too,” Tharp said, noting that F1S schools eventually settled with hosting graduation ceremonies outside the Florence Center.

“But this was really neat what we did with (GSSM),” he added. “They were in their cars, presented their degrees at the start-finish line, and each vehicle got to take a couple of track laps.”

Tharp was in the pace car, leading the graduation.

“I don’t know who was more excited, the students or their parents there on the track,” Tharp said. “It was just a neat day for everybody. So many students really didn’t get a proper sendoff for graduation, whether it was virtually or not at all. But for these young people, it was an experience they won’t forget.”

Then, in mid-June, whoever wanted to drive three laps around Darlington Raceway could do it – for a $30 donation. With each donation, $10 benefits the VFW's Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship Program.

Sports Clips and VFW are sponsors of the Labor Day Weekend Xfinity race.