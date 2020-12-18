Darlington Raceway benefits Pee Dee in ways outside of racing

DARLINGTON, S.C. – This year, Darlington Raceway not only hosted the race that resumed NASCAR’s season after a pandemic-induced stoppage of 71 days, it continued to benefit the Pee Dee in ways outside of motorsports.
Darlington Raceway, which hosted three Cup races (including the Southern 500), two Xfinity events and a truck race in 2020, raised funds for charity and donated to those in need.
It even served as a graduation site for one school.
But first was perhaps one of Darlington Raceway’s more ambitious projects early in the pandemic, and a day after the Real Heroes 400. In response to COVID-19, the NASCAR Foundation teamed up with Joey Logano Foundation and Elevation Outreach, an outreach ministry of Elevation Church based in Charlotte, North Carolina, to bring the Convoy of Hope. An estimated 40,000 pounds of food and supplies arrived at Darlington Raceway, and volunteers started staging for a monumental supply distribution.
“That was one thing that we did that I was proud of, in that it benefitted so many people in the community,” said Kerry Tharp, president of Darlington Raceway. “There were a lot of people in need of food and supplies. And we did our small part, I think, in trying to help them out.”
Then, on May 30, the Track Too Tough to Tame – after saving NASCAR – then saved graduation for the Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics by hosting it on the track.
“They had approached us, as had Florence One Schools about doing a drive-thru graduation for them, too,” Tharp said, noting that F1S schools eventually settled with hosting graduation ceremonies outside the Florence Center.
“But this was really neat what we did with (GSSM),” he added. “They were in their cars, presented their degrees at the start-finish line, and each vehicle got to take a couple of track laps.”
Tharp was in the pace car, leading the graduation.
“I don’t know who was more excited, the students or their parents there on the track,” Tharp said. “It was just a neat day for everybody. So many students really didn’t get a proper sendoff for graduation, whether it was virtually or not at all. But for these young people, it was an experience they won’t forget.”
Then, in mid-June, whoever wanted to drive three laps around Darlington Raceway could do it – for a $30 donation. With each donation, $10 benefits the VFW's Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship Program.
Sports Clips and VFW are sponsors of the Labor Day Weekend Xfinity race.
“We weren’t sure of what kind of crowd we were going to attract,” Tharp said. “But it was a decent crowd. Everyone stayed in their vehicles. It was great weather that day, and people came from throughout the region, from places like North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. They came for a good cause, and obviously to ride around the track.”
Then, after the Southern 500, the track donated 20 teddy bears (NASCAR calls them “Speedy Bears) were donated to the children’s ward at Georgetown County’s Tidelands Health as part of the “Speedy Bear Brigade.”
The track also donated toys to Toys for Tots and gave Christmas presents to a family in need that has students attending schools in the Darlington County School District.
The pandemic, however, did wipe out annual Darlington Raceway staples such as the Speed and Feed BBQ Festival and Cruise-In Presented by Raldex.
“Typically, we draw 4,000 to 5,000 people from the area, that’s a great community event when we can have it,” Tharp said.
The annual Freedom Fest was also canceled. That, according to Tharp, draws close to 10,000 people.
For all of the things that DID happen at Darlington Raceway in 2020, Tharp is grateful.
“It’s been a year for the ages, I’ll put it that way,” Tharp said. “One to remember.”
