Darlington Raceway, SCDPS Partner on safe driving campaign

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Plylar Park was set for an experience, complete with a SkyWheel in the background.

“WELCOME TO MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA!” proclaimed Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp.

A few minutes earlier, the tone beneath everything else also played the speaker in the form of a song.

Cue Bruce Springsteen’s song, “Darlington County.”

Here we are, one month from the 73rd running of the Cook Out Southern 500. As Darlington Raceway’s pace car sat to one side of the podium, a state trooper’s car was on the other.

As much as the Southern 500 is about fast cars and fast drivers, Thursday’s message from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety was safety on the road.

Darlington Raceway and the the SCDPS announced a partnership on a campaign to bring awareness to safe driving practices across the state of South Carolina. The new partnership was unveiled at a press conference that also included Gov. Henry McMaster and SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV

“We are proud to partner with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety to raise awareness to safe driving in the Palmetto State,” Tharp. “Through our new partnership, we will further support the mission of SCDPS to protect and serve the citizens of the state of South Carolina by encouraging drivers to follow good driving practices to keep everyone safe on the road.”

"The historic Darlington Raceway is part of the very fabric of our state, and by their efforts to build strong partnerships statewide, they have extended their impact on South Carolina far beyond the track," said Governor Henry McMaster. "This new partnership between the S.C. Department of Public Safety and Darlington Raceway is another example of the power of public-private partnerships, and it will go a long way in keeping our roadways safe."

The new SCDPS partnership will be part of the Shriners Children’s presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 3-4. The public information campaign will feature a promotional display and signage around the Darlington Raceway facility including the fan parking entrances and exits, along with promotional videos on the in-stadium video boards and messaging broadcasted across the stadium PA system. A new social media marketing campaign will debut on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in advance of the upcoming NASCAR race weekend.

“We are thrilled to partner with NASCAR and Darlington Raceway to educate South Carolina residents and visitors about safe driving habits during one of the crown jewels of racing,” said Robert G. Woods, IV, Director of the S.C. Department of Public Safety. “The Labor Day holiday weekend caps off the busy summer travel season. We want folks to enjoy themselves, but we also want them to be safe while traveling to Darlington Raceway and heading home after the checkered flag is waved.”