Darlington Raceway to Host Track Laps for Charity Benefiting Toys for Tots on Saturday, Nov. 20

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington Raceway will offer fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around the iconic 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval with Track Laps for Charity on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a donation of $20 per car, fans will drive three laps around the track Too Tough to Tame to support Toys for Tots and Darlington Shares.
“Toys for Tots is an organization that is humbly serving communities across the nation to help families have a Merry Christmas,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “With the holidays season approaching, we are proud to support this purposeful organization by welcoming our loyal fans to the track Too Tough To Tame for a fun community event to benefit a worthy cause.”
This is the fourth Track Laps for Charity event of the year as Darlington Raceway continues to partner with organizations making a difference in our community. The first three Track Laps for Charity benefited Donate Life South Carolina in March, VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program with Sport Clips, the Official Hair Care Service Provider of Darlington Raceway, in June and Blessings in a Backpack in August.
The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U. S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas. This assistance includes providing day-to-day leadership and oversight of the Program, raising funds to provide toys to supplement the collections of local Toys for Tots Campaigns, to provide promotional and support material and defray the costs of conducting annual Toys for Tots Campaigns. To learn more about Toys for Tots, visit www.toysfortots.org.
Darlington will open its gates for fans to drive three laps around the track on Nov. 20 beginning at 11 a.m. Fans will enter the track through the Gate 39A tunnel entrance off of Highway 151. To participate in Track Laps, fans must abide by the following rules and restrictions:
• All drivers must be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license.
• Driver and passengers must sign Track Laps for Charity waivers in the presence of track personnel.
• All participants must adhere to South Carolina state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints.
• Passenger vehicles only; motorcycles are not permitted.
• Maximum speed is 55 miles per hour and regulated by Darlington Raceway personnel with a lead and chase vehicle.
• Drivers must stay up to speed and refrain from lagging behind in order to speed up.
• Track Laps for Charity may be postponed or canceled due to inclement weather or safety conditions. If a cancellation is necessary, Darlington Raceway will make its best effort to contact guests in advance of their visit.
For more information on Track Laps for Charity, visit www.darlingtonraceway.com/tracklaps.
To learn about Darlington Shares, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation, go to www.darlingtonraceway.com/darlington-shares.
2022 NASCAR Season
Darlington Raceway will host the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR on May 6-8, 2022, featuring all three national series with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Friday, May 6, 2022, NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, May 7, 2022 and NASCAR Cup Series on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022.
The Tradition Continues at Darlington Raceway with Labor Day Race Weekend on Sept. 3-4, 2022, featuring the Xfinity Series on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 and start of the Cup Series Playoffs in the 73rd running of the crown jewel Southern 500® over Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
2022 NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com.
About Darlington Raceway
Darlington Raceway, nicknamed The Lady in Black and the track Too Tough To Tame, is home to the award-winning Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR and annually hosts two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends, along with the NASCAR Xfinity Series and/or NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Opening in 1950, Darlington Raceway is “A NASCAR Tradition” and NASCAR’s original superspeedway with its famed 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval, challenging the sports best in one of the most iconic NASCAR races, the Southern 500®. For more information about Darlington Raceway, visit darlingtonraceway.com.