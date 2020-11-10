Dillon Motor Speedway to host Renegade Monster Truck Tour on Saturday

DILLON, S.C. – There will be no Monster Jam at the Florence Center in January because of the pandemic. But Dillon Motor Speedway is hosting a monster-truck show of its own at 2 p.m. Saturday when the Renegade Monster Truck Tour competes there.

If Saturday’s event is rained out, Dillon will try it again at 2 p.m. Sunday. Since it’s an outdoor event on 30 acres of land, there are no crowd restrictions, according to track owner Ron Barfield Jr.

Some of the monster trucks even competed this past January in Florence’s Monster Jam. Among the trucks scheduled this weekend are “Stinger Unleashed" (a Monster Jam event champ), “Pretty Wicked,” “Barely Tame” and “Toxic.”

There are several early ticket deals at monstersindillon.com. Among them, according to Barfield, is a free child’s ticket that comes with an adult-ticket purchase.

“Quad 4s are going to be there. We have special tracks that will be put in the infield at the track,” Barfield said. “That way, fans around it can social distance and get to see a monster-truck show at Dillon Motor Speedway.”

Another advantage, if it doesn’t rain, is the warm weather.