Dillon Motor Speedway to host Renegade Monster Truck Tour on Saturday

DILLON, S.C. – There will be no Monster Jam at the Florence Center in January because of the pandemic. But Dillon Motor Speedway is hosting a monster-truck show of its own at 2 p.m. Saturday when the Renegade Monster Truck Tour competes there.
If Saturday’s event is rained out, Dillon will try it again at 2 p.m. Sunday. Since it’s an outdoor event on 30 acres of land, there are no crowd restrictions, according to track owner Ron Barfield Jr.
Some of the monster trucks even competed this past January in Florence’s Monster Jam. Among the trucks scheduled this weekend are “Stinger Unleashed" (a Monster Jam event champ), “Pretty Wicked,” “Barely Tame” and “Toxic.”
There are several early ticket deals at monstersindillon.com. Among them, according to Barfield, is a free child’s ticket that comes with an adult-ticket purchase.
“Quad 4s are going to be there. We have special tracks that will be put in the infield at the track,” Barfield said. “That way, fans around it can social distance and get to see a monster-truck show at Dillon Motor Speedway.”
Another advantage, if it doesn’t rain, is the warm weather.
“It should be a good temperature to have it,” Barfield said. “We’ve already got a bunch of cars to be crushed by the trucks, and we’ve got lots of dirt. We’re making the jumps and ramps in the infield. So, the trucks should get a lot of speed on the course, which is something different from what you would see if you went to watch something like that in an arena.”
The Delaware-based tour appears to be on its Southeast swing, as it was in Gaffney last weekend, and will be in Lavonia, Ga., the weekend after this one.
“I think it’s great to have things like this, especially in ways to utilize our infield at the race track – whether it’s for a concert venue or monster-truck show, or anything like that,” Barfield said.
