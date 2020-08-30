Flock gave Griffin Motors big win as a sponsor in 1952 Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The presentation of a driver is just as important as his or her skill – especially in these days of big-time sponsorships and big-time budgets needed to thrive on the NASCAR Cup scene.
Therefore, no driver with the name, “Truman Fontell Flock” would have sufficed.
Instead, meet Fonty Flock, winner of the 1952 Southern 500 with Florence-based Griffin Motors as a sponsor. Griffin Motors’ sales manager, Bobby Griffin, ordered the Oldsmobile for Flock’s racing car owner that year, Frank Christian.
“They knew that when that car was pulled off the line, it was going to be a race car – and a pole winner – and a race winner,” said Marshall Griffin, Bobby’s nephew. “And, the car was all in one piece – with Fonty Flock driving in his Bermuda shorts. I mean, that’s pretty cool.”
If Jimmy Buffett would have been a NASCAR driver, all fans had to do was look at the eccentric Flock, whose 1952 Oldsmobile won in 6 hours, 42 minutes and 27 seconds (the 1951 Southern 500, won by Herb Thomas, lasted a little more than 5½ hours). Flock opened his lead on Lap 185, holding off charges from Thomas and race runner-up Johnny Patterson (both driving Hudson Hornets) in a race that had seven cautions for a total of 40 laps.
Flock drove the final hour and 14 minutes nonstop before hopping on top of his car, in Bermuda shorts and a pullover collar shirt and leading the crowd of more than 40,000 to a rendition of “Dixie.” Because no fire suits were available back in that day, drivers often chose to wear simple uniforms and regular shoes.
"(Flock) had been a Late Model champion," NASCAR historian Bob Latford told then-Morning News sports writer Wade Baker. "His career was really already established before that win, but he was the flamboyant one of the Flocks. He just decided it was too hot on Labor Day at Darlington. So, he wore his Bermuda shorts that day, to be cooler in the car.
"I'd say it didn't hurt his chances that year."
Flock won $6,000 for taking the checkered flag, and an additional $3,500 in lap money. This Southern 500 was one of Flock’s two wins in 1952, with his other coming later that season at Hillsboro. He finished fourth in that season’s points race.
Flock finished his career with 19 wins in what now is NASCAR’s Cup Series.
Like other NASCAR competitors back in the day, Flock’s venture into racing was jump-started by delivering moonshine – on his bicycle as a teenager before graduating to a car. He later won the national championship stock-car circuit championship in 1947. Then, in 1949, he became NASCAR’s national modified champion.
"Fonty was an interesting character," former Darlington Raceway President Jim Hunter once told reporters. “I wasn't around at the time, but I've been told about some of the stuff he would do at the track.
"I heard he even had a monkey he'd put in his car, I guess for good luck, from track to track."
The Flock family as a whole was interesting. Consider this: Fonty wasn’t even the Flock who put a monkey in his race car. That was Flock’s brother, Tim, who for a period of time in 1953 raced with a stuffed monkey in his car named, “Jocko Flocko.”
But Fonty could hold his own to be the life of the NASCAR party, wearing huge sunglasses just to joke around with people around the track.
And being a sponsor, Griffin Motors reaped the benefits.
