Flock gave Griffin Motors big win as a sponsor in 1952 Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The presentation of a driver is just as important as his or her skill – especially in these days of big-time sponsorships and big-time budgets needed to thrive on the NASCAR Cup scene.

Therefore, no driver with the name, “Truman Fontell Flock” would have sufficed.

Instead, meet Fonty Flock, winner of the 1952 Southern 500 with Florence-based Griffin Motors as a sponsor. Griffin Motors’ sales manager, Bobby Griffin, ordered the Oldsmobile for Flock’s racing car owner that year, Frank Christian.

“They knew that when that car was pulled off the line, it was going to be a race car – and a pole winner – and a race winner,” said Marshall Griffin, Bobby’s nephew. “And, the car was all in one piece – with Fonty Flock driving in his Bermuda shorts. I mean, that’s pretty cool.”

If Jimmy Buffett would have been a NASCAR driver, all fans had to do was look at the eccentric Flock, whose 1952 Oldsmobile won in 6 hours, 42 minutes and 27 seconds (the 1951 Southern 500, won by Herb Thomas, lasted a little more than 5½ hours). Flock opened his lead on Lap 185, holding off charges from Thomas and race runner-up Johnny Patterson (both driving Hudson Hornets) in a race that had seven cautions for a total of 40 laps.