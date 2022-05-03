Florence Flamingos' opening night at Carolina Bank Field sold out

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence Flamingos announced today that all 1,408 seats for their inaugural game at Carolina Bank Field on May 28 are sold out.

The Flamingos also announced a sellout of their initial five game plan that included opening night and released a new all-you-can-eat five game plan with new games. The new five-game plan includes unlimited hamburgers, hotdogs, cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, Coke products, water, chips and cookies and starts at $75 per plan ($15 per game).

The games in the new five-game plan includes:

• June 3rd - NASCAR night

• June 25th - Faith and Family night

• July 1 - Fireworks

• July 9th - Bark in the Park

• July 22nd - Kids Night Out

Fans will also receive a Florence Flamingos baseball cap with each ticket plan and have the ability to exchange unused tickets for other games.

“We’re thrilled with the community’s excitement for the opening of Carolina Bank Field,” said team president Cameron Kovach. “This is the earliest the team has ever sold out a game and we expect more to come with the release of our second all-you-can-eat plan and single game tickets.”

For Opening Night, the team will release 100 general admission seats for the Budweiser Lagoon which will go on sale Wednesday at 10am.

SINGLE GAME TICKETS ON SALE DATE

At the same time, single game tickets will go on sale for all Flamingos home games. Single game tickets begin at $13 but do not include all-you-can-eat.

Some of the top single game promotions for the Flamingos in include fireworks shows on May 28, July 1, Spirit of Florence celebration on July 2 and Fan Apprecation/Fireworks on July 30.

The team is also hosting a variety of theme nights including:

• NASCAR Night in conjunction with Darlington Raceway on June 3

• Superhero Night on June 11

• First Responders Night on June 17

• Bark in the Park on July 9

• Star Wars Night on July 15

To purchase the new All-You-Can-Eat 5-game plan or single game tickets beginning Wednesday, May 4 at 10am, go to www.florenceflamingos.com or call the team offices at (843) 629-0700.