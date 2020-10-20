 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence RedWolves announce 2021 schedule
0 comments
Coastal Plain League

Florence RedWolves announce 2021 schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Coastal Plain League announced the 2021 schedule Tuesday afternoon. The 2021 schedule includes 44 league games for the Florence RedWolves. 

In addition to the 44-game league schedule, Florence has added two more home contests for a total of 46 games for the 2021 season. The RedWolves will play 24 games within the friendly confines of Sparrow Stadium on the campus of Francis Marion University.

"This will be an exciting season for our organization," team president Cameron Kovach said. "It's our last year playing at Sparrow Stadium and we have a great schedule lined up. We have theme nights and fireworks shows to provide great family entertainment to the Florence community."

The RedWolves will open the season May 27 in a home game against Holly Springs. The team will head to Macon the following day before returning home to face Wilmington on May 29.

"The Grand Opening Night on May 29 is a game that fans should not miss," Kovach added. "Not only is it the first game on our all-new five-game ticket plan, but we will have a postgame fireworks show to cap off the night."

The organization has several exciting theme nights planned for the 2021 campaign, including Healthcare Heroes Night (June 4), Strike Out Cancer (June 11), First Responders Night (June 19), NASCAR Night (June 24), Military Appreciation Night (June 26), Spirit of Florence (July 3), Star Wars Night (July 9), Faith and Fellowship Night (July 17), Homer's Birthday (July 24), Francis Marion University Appreciation Night (July 29) and Fan Appreciation Night (July 31).

In addition to last week's announcement of the all-you-can-eat, 5-game ticket plan, the full season tickets are available. The all-you-can-eat, 5-game plan is only $15 per seat ($75 per plan), while a full-season ticket is $190. Click here to purchase online or call the ticket office at 843-629-0700.

FLORENCE REDWOLVES LOGO.png

2021 Florence RedWolves Schedule

May 27 vs. Holly Springs

May 28 at Macon

May 29 vs. Wilmington

June 1 vs. Holly Springs

June 3 vs. Macon

June 4 vs. Wilmington

June 5 at Holly Springs

June 7 at Wilmington

June 8 vs. Lexington County

June 9 at Asheboro

June 10 TBA

June 11 vs. Wilmington

June 12 at Lexington County

June 13 at Wilmington

June 14 vs. Savannah

June 15 at Lexington County

June 17 at Savannah

June 18 at Holly Springs

June 19 vs. Morehead City

June 22 at Wilmington

June 24 vs. Lexington County

June 25 at Morehead City

June 26 vs. Asheboro

June 28 vs. Holly Springs

June 29 at Holly Springs

July 1 at Lexington County

July 2 vs. Wilmington

July 3 vs. Asheboro

July 6 vs. Savannah

July 8 at Wilmington

July 9 vs. Lexington County

July 10 at Savannah

July 14 vs. Macon

July 15 at Asheboro

July 16 at Lexington County

July 17 vs. Wilmington

July 18 at Macon

July 19 vs. Holly Springs

July 22 at Wilmington

July 23 at Morehead City

July 24 TBA

July 25 at Holly Springs

July 26 vs. Lexington County

July 29 vs. Morehead City

July 30 at Wilmington

July 31 vs. Wilmington

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert