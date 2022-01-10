 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence Tennis Association offers adult beginner lessons, starting Jan. 16
Tennis

Florence Tennis Association offers adult beginner lessons, starting Jan. 16

FTA LOGO.png

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence Tennis Association is ramping up adult beginner tennis to help area residents achieve their New Year’s resolutions by getting in shape, making new friends and having more fun.

The first Florence Course will begin at 4 pm on Jan. 16. Each course will feature a small group clinic with a professional instructor once a week for six weeks.

To make this program even more accessible, the FTA is subsidizing the cost so that students will pay only $40 for the six-week course, or $30 if they have their own racquet.

To enroll in Tennis 101, go to https://bit/ly/ftatennis101 or contact the program coordinator at dusteegurl@me.com.

For More Information Contact: Dusty Braddock, FTA, 843-3193665, dusteegurl@me.com, or Paul Pittman, Past President, FTA, 843-667-9804, pmpittman@gmail.com.

