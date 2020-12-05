Florence tennis court named for beloved tennis pro Ron James

FLORENCE, S.C. -- On Saturday afternoon the most prominent court at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center, was named the Ron James Court in honor of Ronald Avan “Ron” James, who passed away in February of 2019. James, an accomplished tennis teacher and player and a highly respected member of the Florence Tennis Community, was a mainstay of adult and junior beginner tennis for many years, managing and conducting programs for both the Florence Tennis Association and the City Parks and Recreation Department.

A brief ceremony featured several speakers who lauded Mr. James’ organizational skills, teaching ability, volunteer spirit and selfless commitment to helping others. These included City of Florence Director of Tennis Rob Hill, former City Parks and Recreation Director Darlene Buchanan, past Florence Tennis Association President Ernie James, and Janet James, who thanked the City and the Tennis Association for the tribute to her late husband.

The large crowd applauded as a sign marking the court with its new name was unveiled. The sign, which describes Mr. James as a “tennis professional, teacher, coach, role model, and one of the finest men who ever walked onto a tennis court,” is permanently attached to the fence surrounding the court.