Florence's Coastal Plain League team searching for new name for 2022 season

FLORENCE, S.C. -- With a new stadium set to open for the 2022 season, fans in the Florence community will have a chance to shape the new image of the Florence RedWolves, as the franchise and Carolina Bank are seeking suggestions for a new team name which will lead to a new team logo.

That not only includes changing "RedWolves," but possibly, "Florence."

"Everything's on the table," team president Cameron Kovach said. "We've had some suggestions like 'Pee Dee,' as well as, 'Florence. We're just seeking suggestions. The majority of the ideas so far have had 'Florence' in it, but there have been a couple of others."

Launching Tuesday, at Carolina Bank branches in the Pee Dee region and online at www.FlorenceRedWolves.com, fans will have the opportunity to suggest their ideas to rename the team.

“With our new ownership taking over, and our final season at Francis Marion University’s Sparrow Stadium taking place this year, it seems like the perfect time to refresh our brand and get the community’s input and suggestions,” team president Cameron Kovach said. “Next year, we will move into a new stadium, and we’d like to have a new name and logo to go along with it that represents the Florence community.