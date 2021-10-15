Former French junior national champion Andrianjafitrimo eying McLeod for Health Florence Open crown

FLORENCE, S.C. – France’s Tessah Andrianjafitrimo was all smiles Friday after defeating Gabriella Lee for the first time.

That’s because Andrianjafitrimo was all forehand and all volley during her 6-2, 6-2 win against the Romanian in the McLeod for Health Florence Open quarterfinals at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.

Andrianjafitrimo was also all focus and all heart. She learned the hard way what could happen if she didn’t keep applying the pressure to Lee, who won their two previous meetings. In one of them, Andrianjafitrimo led 5-1 in the first set, only to let it slip away and lose the match.

Now, Andrianjafitrimo is two wins away from earning her sixth career ITF singles championship. She won earlier this year in Portugal.

“I’ve also lost in a final this year, and I’ve lost in some semifinals,” said Andrianjafitrimo, a 23-year-old native of France who was her country’s 2014 champion for 15-16 girls. “I feel really good and confident in my game, now. Florence is a really nice place to play. So, I’m really happy.”

Andrianjafitrimo was not about to let memories from her two losses to Lee affect Friday.