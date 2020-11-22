Gene Zeigler wins boys' 15-18 crown in 24th Annual Players Championship

Beginning the day, the focus would be on Isabella Rawl (Lexington) and Sydney Roberts (Chesnee), but waves would quickly be made by 2019 Beth Daniel Player of the Year MK Talledo (Spartanburg). Talledo would coast to a smooth three-under par (33) on her first nine holes and turn up the heat as she moved to her final nine. with seven birdies, she would post a nine-under par (63) and break the 18-hole tournament record and move herself into a tie for first place. Roberts posted a three-under par (69) and force a playoff with Talledo.

With great tee shots off the first hole, Roberts would find the back bunker on her approach shot while Talledo left herself a 25 foot putt for birdie. Roberts hit an incredible sand shot, leaving herself four feet for par. Wanting to be aggressive, Talledo knocked her birdie putt five feet past the hole and would miss her par putt. Taking a deep breath, Roberts stepped over her putt and hit the center of the cup to clinch the Girls Division champion's title.

The Boys 13-14 Division had no shortage of drama and excitement down the stretch in its own right, with Greenville natives Hugh Faulkner and Tip Price finishing their 36th hole tied at five-over par (149). On the first playoff hole, both competitors tied with pars and headed to their second sudden-victory hole, the par-five ninth. It was from there that Faulkner hit a pin-seeking wedge to within four feet of the hole and would make the birdie putt, which would be enough for the victory. First round leader Harrison James (Chapin) would round out the top-three finishers with a total of seven-over par (151).