Griffin Motors associated with two awards in February

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The big thing with Bobby was he believed in what was going on in the building at the Darlington race track,” said Tim Leeming, who helps publicize the February event.

As for Goldsmith, who is 95, he has raced in several different series, from the beach-and-road course to the Southern 500 and even the Indianapolis 500.

“Paul is one of the greatest overall racers in history. He just means a great deal to all forms of racing,” Leeming said. “He’s not specifically a stock-car racer. He’s raced motorcycles and everything. He just means a lot to the motorsports world in general.”

Marshall Griffin, nephew of Bobby Griffin, can even draw a parallel between Kulwicki and Goldsmith.

“Both Alan and Paul loved to fly airplanes and seemed to use flight-planning strategies also in their race-plan strategies,” Marshall said. “Very smooth and thought-out planning.”

While winning that final Daytona beach-and-road course, Goldsmith drove a 1949 Oldsmobile modified stock car, known as the “Roarin’ Relic,” widely thought to be NASCAR’s oldest original racing vehicle. Among those who drove the “Roarin’ Relic” include Buck Baker, Lee Petty (father of Richard Petty) and Darel Dieringer (eventual winner of the 1965 Southern 500).