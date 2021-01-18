Griffin Motors associated with two awards in February

FLORENCE, S.C. – The one-time Florence Oldsmobile dealership, Griffin Motors, will be honored a couple of times at the upcoming “Back to the Roots Daytona” awards ceremony in February at Daytona Beach, Florida.
Paul Goldsmith, who drove Griffin Motors’ Roarin’ Relic to victory in NASCAR’s final beach-and-road course race in 1958, will receive the Alan Kulwicki Award, named after the 1992 Cup champion. And Florence’s Bobby Griffin, the heartbeat of Griffin Motors when it fielded race cars in NASCAR, will receive the Tim & Frances Flock Award. Tim Flock was a two-time Cup champion who won a NASCAR beach-and-road course event in 1957. Frances was Tim’s wife.
Bob Hissom, co-founder of “Back to the Roots Daytona,” is on the panel that selects the award winners.
Hissom talked about the importance of Griffin receiving this award.
“We like to give this award to those who had a hand in helping get NASCAR started in the 1950s,” Hissom said.
Griffin, who was the sales manager at Griffin Motors, also owned the first entry into the first Southern 500, held in Darlington Raceway's first year in 1950, driven by two-time Cup champ Buck Baker. Griffin Motors was the sponsor of that car, which finished 69th out of 75 cars. Also driving a Griffin Motors-sponsored in 1953, Baker did win the Southern 500. The year before that, Fonty Flock (Tim's brother) accomplished the same feat for Griffin Motors.
“The big thing with Bobby was he believed in what was going on in the building at the Darlington race track,” said Tim Leeming, who helps publicize the February event.
As for Goldsmith, who is 95, he has raced in several different series, from the beach-and-road course to the Southern 500 and even the Indianapolis 500.
“Paul is one of the greatest overall racers in history. He just means a great deal to all forms of racing,” Leeming said. “He’s not specifically a stock-car racer. He’s raced motorcycles and everything. He just means a lot to the motorsports world in general.”
Marshall Griffin, nephew of Bobby Griffin, can even draw a parallel between Kulwicki and Goldsmith.
“Both Alan and Paul loved to fly airplanes and seemed to use flight-planning strategies also in their race-plan strategies,” Marshall said. “Very smooth and thought-out planning.”
While winning that final Daytona beach-and-road course, Goldsmith drove a 1949 Oldsmobile modified stock car, known as the “Roarin’ Relic,” widely thought to be NASCAR’s oldest original racing vehicle. Among those who drove the “Roarin’ Relic” include Buck Baker, Lee Petty (father of Richard Petty) and Darel Dieringer (eventual winner of the 1965 Southern 500).
The Roarin’ Relic was the first to be inducted into the Joe Weatherly Stock Car Racing Museum when it opened in 1965 (it's now known as the Darlington Raceway Stock Car Museum). Today, the car is in the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in Daytona Beach, Fla.