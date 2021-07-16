Hartsville's 8-under Dixie Youth Darlings softball team wins state and advances to World Series

From staff reports
HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Hartsville's 8-under Dixie Youth Darlings softball team recently won its state tourney. The team had already won district, and went undefeated in the state tourney, outscoring their state tournament opponents 90-5.
In combined district and state tourney play, Hartsville has outscored its opponents by a total of 164-33.
The next trip for coach Richie Wallace's squad is to the World Series, starting July 23 in Prince George, Va.
