Harvick, Hamlin lead field into 71st Cook Out Southern 500

Hamlin and Harvick were in last year’s final four entering Homestead, but Kyle Busch walked away with the season crown. With this year’s playoff finale being at Phoenix, instead, Hamlin and Harvick are braced for another action- and tension-filled playoff.

Will things change between them?

“I don’t think so, simply because the championship is won in the final race where I think if this was a 10-week playoff where the champion was crowned after his 10-race performance then yeah, maybe there’s an opportunity there for head games or whatever it might be,” Hamlin said. “Even though I think we’re pretty much old and too old for that. We have a lot of respect between each other. Our teams do as well, and we’re going to battle each other at some point in these playoffs, but we know that we both need to make it to the final four.

“I think the right scenario is that we’re at Phoenix together battling it out for the championship. There’s a lot of work that has to get done to get us to that point, but that’s probably the right thing when you think about how a championship should be crowned. Our format is a little different, and you have to go out and win that final one. I don’t think that we will race each other any different than what we have all season long. The only time it would ever change would be in that final race.”