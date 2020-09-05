Harvick, Hamlin lead field into 71st Cook Out Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Fate has a way of working itself out.
Consider Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, the two winners of May’s impromptu Darlington Cup events when NASCAR returned from the pandemic.
Harvick won that Sunday’s Real Heroes 400, which was the springboard to him winning six more – tying a career high for regular-season victories.
In the Toyota 500(K) night race a couple days later, it was Hamlin – with his fitting facemask with a wide smile – holding up that No. 1 finger (no, not the one Chase Elliott directed at Kyle Busch earlier that same night) after taking first place in that race. Sure, Hamlin also repeated as the Daytona 500 champion in the season opener, but that Darlington win was what got his proverbial engine roaring for the rest of the season as well to tie a career high of six regular-season wins.
And that brings us to the Cook Out Southern 500, with the two ripping and roaring into the Track Too Tough to Tame with their sights set on the Cup championship.
Why here? That’s because the playoffs begin here. It is, in fact, the first time since 2004 that Darlington had been part of the playoffs.
And why does this crown jewel of a race also hold a special place with Harvick and Hamlin? That’s because they’ve won this Southern 500 as well, with Harvick in 2014 and Hamlin in 2010 and ’17.
Harvick, the regular-season champion with not only seven wins but 17 top-five finishes and 21 top-10s, knows what it’s like to win the season crown, having done so the last year he won the Southern 500. He doesn’t see this as a different season, however, but a chance to just do what his team has been doing.
“You’re not gonna start that, now,” Harvick said. “Four or five years ago we sat down as a team and really tried to figure out how we could playoff race every week. There’s no switching gears from that mindset into a different mindset … as far as how to race in playoff form on a week-to-week basis, and do that as a team at that level and I think that, for us, has worked very well, because when we get to the playoffs, it’s not how do we switch gears into playoff mode, it’s keep doing what you’ve been doing at that level in order to continue that going forward, so momentum comes in different waves.
“Obviously, we’ve been fortunate to have great momentum throughout the year and have been able to capitalize on the weeks when we’ve had great race cars and the weeks that we haven’t we’ve made decent finishes out of what we’ve had. I think momentum is real, but it comes and goes, but starting the playoffs can’t be – our theory is not that you change gears and try to do something different, it’s you’d better be ready and already have been in that mode.”
So what, says Hamlin, who has won 12 races during the past two years after not winning any in 2018?
“Just a lot of stuff has changed on and off the race track. I think I’ve changed a little bit as a driver. I’ve just adapted quite a bit as well,” Hamlin said. “It’s tough to say what has automatically just flipped the switch and made the results what they’ve been over the last two years or less than two years.
“Certainly, there’s a process we’ve put in to preparing for each week that is working for us, it’s working for me. Me and Chris (Gabehart, crew chief) have just kind of got a thing going that’s working for us. I don’t really know what it is. I just know that we’re performing at tracks that haven’t necessarily and statistically been strong suits for us. Each and every week we’re contending for the race win. I don’t know why that is, but it’s just happening.”
Will Hamlin make any changes for this postseason, one in which he has yet to win the championship?
“I want to see how we do in the first round. I want to see, these are historically really good tracks for me,” Hamlin said. “I think that I want to see our momentum continue. We’re not going to race any differently, especially in the first round. I think that I’m going to be very aggressive. I’m going to try to get more wins. I just want to see who shows up from the competition standpoint that maybe people have slept on or maybe haven’t shown everything they had until the playoffs started. I think there will be one or two guys that find a way to run significantly better than what they have shown during the regular season and we’re going to have to step up our game accordingly to that.”
Hamlin and Harvick were in last year’s final four entering Homestead, but Kyle Busch walked away with the season crown. With this year’s playoff finale being at Phoenix, instead, Hamlin and Harvick are braced for another action- and tension-filled playoff.
Will things change between them?
“I don’t think so, simply because the championship is won in the final race where I think if this was a 10-week playoff where the champion was crowned after his 10-race performance then yeah, maybe there’s an opportunity there for head games or whatever it might be,” Hamlin said. “Even though I think we’re pretty much old and too old for that. We have a lot of respect between each other. Our teams do as well, and we’re going to battle each other at some point in these playoffs, but we know that we both need to make it to the final four.
“I think the right scenario is that we’re at Phoenix together battling it out for the championship. There’s a lot of work that has to get done to get us to that point, but that’s probably the right thing when you think about how a championship should be crowned. Our format is a little different, and you have to go out and win that final one. I don’t think that we will race each other any different than what we have all season long. The only time it would ever change would be in that final race.”
Of course, this has been a season that has been anything but normal. There was a 10-week layoff between races at Phoenix on March 8 and Darlington’s Real Heroes 400 in May 17. Although today’s Southern 500 will have 8,000 fans, next week’s event at Richmond won’t have any.
No practice, no qualifying since the season resumed in May.
Will this championship mean anything more for whoever stands atop the points standings at the Phoenix track that was the last one to experience a normal race?
“It would be great to win the championship, but it’s hard to put together that one week and let alone 10 weeks of the playoffs in order to just get yourself there,” Harvick said. “Our biggest focus is trying to be competitive week in and week out, win races, which we’ve done over the first 26 weeks, and that’s our goal to continue forward and do those things.
“To have it all come together like it has says a lot already about our organization and the things that we’ve been able to accomplish in extreme circumstances, so winning a championship in this particular year would say a lot about the people, but being able to be competitive week in and week out and win races says a lot about the people already.”
