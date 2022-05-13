Here's a chance to name the Florence Flamingos' mascot

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence Flamingos today introduced pictures of their new mascot that will be a centerpiece of the fan experience at Carolina Bank Field this season and announced a “Help Us Name the Mascot” contest through their team website.

The team’s new mascot is a nearly 8’ tall Flamingo whose bio on the team website says the bird loves eating Bacon, Bananas, Marlin and Blowfish but is afraid of Sharks. Those all happen to be teams in the Coastal Plain League where the Flamingos play.

“Our new mascot could be either male or female, depending on the name selected,” said team president Cameron Kovach. “We want the local Florence community to help us name our feathered friend and make him/her part of the community.

The Flamingo mascot and name will be unveiled live and in person at the Florence After Five event on Friday, May 27 in downtown Florence. The unveiling will take place between 7-7:30pm that night on the mainstage and then the mascot will be part of the team’s festivities the next evening when a sold-out crowd opens the brand-new Carolina Bank Field on Saturday, May 28 as the Flamingos take on the Lexington County Blowfish at 7pm

One lucky winner who suggests the winning name will receive a $200 Flamingos merchandise shopping spree at the team store and tickets to Opening Night. To suggest a name, go to https://florenceflamingos.com/about-us/namethemascot/ and enter your name suggestion.

Tickets for all Flamingos games for the 2022 season are on-sale now at www.florenceflamingos.com or by calling 843-629-0700. The team is also selling their highly popular All-You-Can-Eat 5-game plan with unlimited hotdogs, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, soft drinks, water, chips and cookies with the first game of the plan Friday, June 3.