Jamie Stanley excited to try and defend his QAT Florence Amateur Championship crown

FLORENCE, S.C. — Jamie Stanley knows what’s at stake this weekend. But he wants to take it swing by swing.

Chip by chip, and putt by putt.

Although Stanley is the defending champion of the QAT Florence Amateur Championship, which is today and Sunday at Traces Golf Club, he knows what can happen if he puts too much pressure on himself.

Take the recent DCC Southern 500 Invitational at Darlington Country Club, where Stanley was not only the defending champion but had a chance to win that event for a record seventh time.

“Sometimes, when you put that much stress on yourself about wanting to accomplish something so bad, it can have an effect on you,” Stanley said.

It was not a good effect, as he still has six Southern 500 Invitational wins.

Stanley, however, has enough golf experience that he is able to learn from those situations. After all, he was a golf star at USC Aiken, where he was not only a four-time All-American but also the winner of two Peach Belt Conference championships. On top of that, in 1997, he earned medalist honors at regionals and was the 1994 NCAA Division II Freshman Men’s Golfer of the Year.