Jamie Stanley excited to try and defend his QAT Florence Amateur Championship crown
QAT FLORENCE AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Jamie Stanley golf

Florence Amateur champion Jamie Stanley hits a shot in 2019 at Traces Golf Club.

 MORNING NEWS FILE PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. — Jamie Stanley knows what’s at stake this weekend. But he wants to take it swing by swing.

Chip by chip, and putt by putt.

Although Stanley is the defending champion of the QAT Florence Amateur Championship, which is today and Sunday at Traces Golf Club, he knows what can happen if he puts too much pressure on himself.

Take the recent DCC Southern 500 Invitational at Darlington Country Club, where Stanley was not only the defending champion but had a chance to win that event for a record seventh time.

“Sometimes, when you put that much stress on yourself about wanting to accomplish something so bad, it can have an effect on you,” Stanley said.

It was not a good effect, as he still has six Southern 500 Invitational wins.

Stanley, however, has enough golf experience that he is able to learn from those situations. After all, he was a golf star at USC Aiken, where he was not only a four-time All-American but also the winner of two Peach Belt Conference championships. On top of that, in 1997, he earned medalist honors at regionals and was the 1994 NCAA Division II Freshman Men’s Golfer of the Year.

Although Stanley said it’s fun to enter this tournament as the defending champion (last year’s trophy sits on his living-room bookshelf), he knows what to focus on.

Not the competition but the course.

“I love the competition after I tee off," Stanley said. "I have not looked at who’s playing and who’s not. But for me, it’s not about playing against anyone else. You play the course. After that, you can’t control what somebody else does.”

Therefore, he doesn’t mind being the golfer the others are chasing after this weekend.

“I love that. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have won,” Stanley said. “I embrace that. It doesn’t bother me at all. If anything, it pumps me up even more. I have a very competitive attitude on the golf course. To me, I consider that a strength for the most part.”

Denise Bracket is the defending women’s Florence Amateur champion.

ROUND 1 TEE TIMES

MEADOWS TO CREEKSIDE

9 a.m.: Jeff Felten, Cory Deering, Preston Shuey, Phillip Hobbs.

9:08 a.m.: Parker Godfrey, Zane Folan, Liam Finn, Cameron Pease

9:16 a.m.: Tyler Godfrey, Dylan Dickerson, Kemp Dewitt, Max Holcombe

9:24 a.m.: Glenn Godfrey, Steve Ateyeh, Madeline Ateyeh.

9:32 a.m.: Burns McBride, Kris Kirby, Mike Adams

9:40 a.m.: Frankie Garber, Denise Brackett, Wilma Matthews, Catherine Shealy.

9:56 a.m.: Scott Pleasant, Adam Evans, Seth Evans, Brad Avent.

10:04 a.m.: Matt Winburn, Josh Winburn, Brandon Bardner, Chip Harper.

10:12 a.m.: Pierre De Caevel, John Burghardt, Casper Kennedy, Markus Skjelstad.

10:20 a.m.: Michael Rials, McClure Thompson, Mitchell Vance, Grainger Howle

10:28 a.m.: Kent McDaniel, Mac Gandy, Jamie Stanley, Mark Gaynor.

10:36 a.m.: Frank Trzcinski, Patti Trzcinski, Ronald Payne, Rick Parkhurst.

10:52 a.m.: Brian Parrott, Bill Parrott, Brian Hickman.

11 a.m.: Brantley Douglas, Mill McCall, Reggie Duncan, Ryan McGee

11:08 a.m.: Rick Taylor, Matt Taylor, Johnny Nexsen, Justin Gainey

11:16 a.m.: Travis Gantt, Trey Humphries, Drew Patrick, Michael Chaney

11:24 a.m.: Steve Lyles, Ozzy Osborn, Randy Few, Brian Lewis

11:32 a.m.: Greg Batchelor, Natalee Batchelor, Doug McGillivray, Alla McGillivray

11:48 a.m.: Ava Neal, Brenna Miller, Matt Etheridge, Vic Boney

11:56 a.m.: Stephen Mature, Sue Mature, Bobby Cartrett, Thomas Leyen

12:04 p.m.: Brian Calcutt, Adam Swindler, Tim Wilson, George Hatchell

12:12 p.m.: Lisa Lee, Mary Beth Lewis, Melissa Etheridge

12:20 p.m.: Zachary Herold, Nicholas Beiers, Matt Stallings, Justin Prozzi

12:28 p.m.: Chris Dale, Kevin Allen, Greg Dolce, David Spearman

12:36 p.m.: Chris Wegmann, Tyler Wegmann, Matt Dowdell, Robbie Suggs.

1:45 p.m.: Dan Porter, Bobby Matthews, Josh Baker, Aaron Gamble.

