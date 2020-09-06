Kevin Harvick wins his second Cook Out Southern 500

That, of course, cleared the way for Harvick to take control. Only Harvick didn’t know about his opportunity, at first.

“I didn't see anything,” Harvick said. “(Spotter Tim Fedewa) came on the radio and told me that the leaders had just wrecked. At that particular point the whole game changes just because of the fact that obviously I knew we were running third. At that point it was managing what I had behind me and trying to make sure that I didn't make any big mistakes to give up big chunks of time. As we went through the next couple laps, obviously I could see the (Elliott) and (Truex) getting progressively closer to me as we were making laps, and the (Truex) pitted there, and when I passed (Elliott’s car), I saw that he was all tore up. So it was definitely a strange cycle of laps there over those four or five laps.”

Truex led the most laps Sunday with 196 and won both the first and second stages.

To still drive away with the win, Harvick was especially happy.