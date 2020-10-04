Limestone golf coach Zach Ziefert wins SCGA Mid-Amateur

Siefert began the day with a one shot lead over defending champion Jordan Sease (Lexington), who had every intention on keeping his title, along with a two shot lead over Cody Clepper (Sumter). Siefert stayed steady throughout the front nine, posting only one birdie to complement eight pars for a front nine score of 33. With another birdie on the par-4 tenth hole, Siefert continued with pars on the eleventh, twelfth, and thirteen holes before two staggering bogies on fourteen and fifteen. Sease would make an eight on the Par-5 fifteenth hole, which would ultimately take his repeat chances away. Siefert’s two bogey swing moved Clepper into a tie for the lead heading into the sixteenth hole. Siefert stated, “I made two bogies in a row and standing on 16 tee was the first time I looked at the leaderboard because I wanted to see where I stood and saw that I was tied”. After pars from Siefert and Clepper on the sixteenth, Clepper made a costly double bogey on the Par-4 seventeenth hole. Heading into the final hole, Siefert knew that playing safe was his best option and proceeded to hit 3 iron off the tee, a 3 iron second shot, wedge into the green, and a two putt to seal his victory. After the round, Siefert said, “my wedge and short game is my best attribute and I knew that I needed to play safely on 18 to win”.