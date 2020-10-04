 Skip to main content
Limestone golf coach Zach Ziefert wins SCGA Mid-Amateur
SCGA Mid-Amateur Championship

Limestone golf coach Zach Ziefert wins SCGA Mid-Amateur

20201004_173843.jpg

Zach Siefert attempts to read a putt during Sunday's final round of the South Carolina Golf Association's Mid-Amateur Championship at Florence Country Club. He won by two strokes.

 SCGA

FLORENCE, S.C. -- With a vast amount of grit and grind to complete the task, Simpsonville's Zach Siefert (Simpsonville) has earned the title of 2020 SCGA Mid-Amateur champion after a stellar final round performance of an even-par 70 to solidify his victory for a tournament total of 208 (2 under par).

Siefert began the day with a one shot lead over defending champion Jordan Sease (Lexington), who had every intention on keeping his title, along with a two shot lead over Cody Clepper (Sumter). Siefert stayed steady throughout the front nine, posting only one birdie to complement eight pars for a front nine score of 33. With another birdie on the par-4 tenth hole, Siefert continued with pars on the eleventh, twelfth, and thirteen holes before two staggering bogies on fourteen and fifteen. Sease would make an eight on the Par-5 fifteenth hole, which would ultimately take his repeat chances away. Siefert’s two bogey swing moved Clepper into a tie for the lead heading into the sixteenth hole. Siefert stated, “I made two bogies in a row and standing on 16 tee was the first time I looked at the leaderboard because I wanted to see where I stood and saw that I was tied”. After pars from Siefert and Clepper on the sixteenth, Clepper made a costly double bogey on the Par-4 seventeenth hole. Heading into the final hole, Siefert knew that playing safe was his best option and proceeded to hit 3 iron off the tee, a 3 iron second shot, wedge into the green, and a two putt to seal his victory. After the round, Siefert said, “my wedge and short game is my best attribute and I knew that I needed to play safely on 18 to win”.

Clepper would finish alone in second place with a three-day tournament total of even par 210 followed by Brian Quackenbush (Aiken) in third place with a 213. Jeremy Revis (Greenville) finished with a solo fourth place and tournament total of 214. The 2018 SCGA Mid-Amateur Champion, Kyle Bearden (Barnwell) and defending SCGA Mid-Amateur Champion, Jordan Sease (Lexington), would finish in a two-way tie for fifth.

Florence's Gregg Jones, who won the 1996 Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational, tied for 10th Sunday with 217.

