RedWolves' new home will be Carolina Bank Field

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence RedWolves and Carolina Bank jointly announced a 10-year partnership Tuesday for the naming rights of the new stadium at the Florence Sports Complex, which will be known as Carolina Bank Field.
Additionally, Carolina Bank will serve as the presenting partner of the RedWolves’ upcoming season, the Coastal Plain League team’s final one, at Francis Marion University’s Sparrow Stadium.
The stadium will be the centerpiece of a new $16 million city of Florence sports complex that is under construction. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new complex on March 22.
“We found an organization that has operated in the Pee Dee region for 85 years and understands the needs and desires of the people in our area,” RedWolves President Cameron Kovach said. “We look forward to many years of working together with their team, creating great memories at not only RedWolves baseball games, but also other events and community initiatives.”
The RedWolves and Carolina Bank also will partner on a community program that will affect the local school districts.
“We are excited to partner with the RedWolves on something that invests in our community,” said Carolina Bank Senior Vice President Vera Herbert. “This partnership will allow us to further cement Carolina Bank’s commitment to the Florence community and create new educational initiatives for the Pee Dee region that will serve our youth.”
Even before the ceremony, there was a baseball feel, as refreshments that involved Cracker Jack and peanuts were available for guests.
Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin was happy for Tuesday’s ceremony for more reasons than one. That’s because she sees the city’s benefits from this going way beyond baseball.
“When you think about the RedWolves being here, those children will come out here, play their little league games,” Myers Ervin said. Then, if the RedWolves are playing, I know they’ll want to go see them. That gives them a vision and a mentor to look forward to about the possibilities of the future. So we’re not just serving for sports activity. This complex will serve for the vision of the children for the future in athletic gaming.”
Carolina Bank Field is expected to be completed in late spring 2022. And while Myers Ervin looked to the future, she also paid tribute to past area leadership.
“Thank you to everyone who played a part in the development of this complex,” she said. “I don’t want to be remiss; this took time to get here. So even to our previous leadership, thank you for our having the vision to know that we need to continue to develop our athletic programs.”