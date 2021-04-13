RedWolves' new home will be Carolina Bank Field

Even before the ceremony, there was a baseball feel, as refreshments that involved Cracker Jack and peanuts were available for guests.

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin was happy for Tuesday’s ceremony for more reasons than one. That’s because she sees the city’s benefits from this going way beyond baseball.

“When you think about the RedWolves being here, those children will come out here, play their little league games,” Myers Ervin said. Then, if the RedWolves are playing, I know they’ll want to go see them. That gives them a vision and a mentor to look forward to about the possibilities of the future. So we’re not just serving for sports activity. This complex will serve for the vision of the children for the future in athletic gaming.”

Carolina Bank Field is expected to be completed in late spring 2022. And while Myers Ervin looked to the future, she also paid tribute to past area leadership.

“Thank you to everyone who played a part in the development of this complex,” she said. “I don’t want to be remiss; this took time to get here. So even to our previous leadership, thank you for our having the vision to know that we need to continue to develop our athletic programs.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.