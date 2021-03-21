Ryan Blaney's Atlanta NASCAR victory nets $1,200 for Florence Motor Speedway

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Since Advance Auto Parts uses its associate sponsorship of Ryan Blaney's No. 12 Ford to showcase NASCAR-sanctioned local short tracks across the United States and Canada that are part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, Florence Motor Speedway and Greenville-Pickens Speedway -- tracks that fit that criteria -- were featured on Blaney's car in Sunday's Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Each week, up to two different Weekly Series tracks are featured on Blaney’s car, alongside Advance Auto Parts' checkered-flag logo. And because Blaney won Sunday, Florence and Greenville-Pickens will each receive a $1,200 donation from Advance Auto Parts.

The news was first reported by thefourthturn.com. This is Florence's first season in years in which it is a NASCAR-sanctioned local track.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.