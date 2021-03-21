 Skip to main content
Ryan Blaney's Atlanta NASCAR victory nets $1,200 for Florence Motor Speedway
NASCAR Atlanta Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney poses near the trophy for a NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

 Brynn Anderson

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Since Advance Auto Parts uses its associate sponsorship of Ryan Blaney's No. 12 Ford to showcase NASCAR-sanctioned local short tracks across the United States and Canada that are part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, Florence Motor Speedway and Greenville-Pickens Speedway -- tracks that fit that criteria -- were featured on Blaney's car in Sunday's Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Each week, up to two different Weekly Series tracks are featured on Blaney’s car, alongside Advance Auto Parts' checkered-flag logo. And because Blaney won Sunday, Florence and Greenville-Pickens will each receive a $1,200 donation from Advance Auto Parts.

The news was first reported by thefourthturn.com. This is Florence's first season in years in which it is a NASCAR-sanctioned local track.

Prep Sports Writer

Prep Sports Writer

