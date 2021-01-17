S.C. Dixie Youth Baseball names a sportsmanship award after Hartsville's Dylan Adams

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball named its sportsmanship award for Division 2 AAA (9-10-year-olds) to honor the memory of Hartsville’s Dylan Adams, who died in October after battling cancer.

Adams was a member of two Dixie Youth World Series championship teams while playing for Hartsville Northern. And, in 2017, he won the batting championship at that World Series in Alabama. Adams holds the individual DYB state record for most home runs in a game, and he is a member of the state’s DYB hall of fame.

“We had our state meeting last Saturday. And leading up to that, we ran it through our executive board of South Carolina to make it official,” said Paul McCulloch, state DYB director for ages 12-under. "Dylan was a pretty remarkable kid.”

McCulloch talked more about honoring Adams.

“Dylan was just a great ambassador for baseball. And even today, he still is,” he said. “When it comes to thinking about who to name the sportsmanship award after, it was important to us, because we put a lot of emphasis on that. Our sportsmanship trophy is the same size as our championship trophy."

McCulloch, who lives in Conway, also talked about the excitement of watching Adams play.