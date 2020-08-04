FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence’s Paul Pittman is going into the South Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame. Although November’s induction event is canceled, he’ll be formally inducted in 2021.
Pittman is a long-time volunteer who served as state president and has been instrumental in the development of the Florence Community Tennis Association and its many programs for youth and adults.
“This is wonderful news! I certainly know Paul and I am aware of all he has done to further the USTA’s mission to promote and develop the game of tennis,” said Ernie James, chairman of the South Carolina Tennis Patrons Foundation.
Pittman is one of the Southern Section’s top volunteers and administrators who has made significant contributions to the game at the local, state, sectional and national levels. He played USTA Adult League tennis for 20 years and served as a team captain for 15 years. He played on teams that won state and sectional titles in Men’s, Senior Men’s and Mixed Doubles. He was a USTA Certified Official from 2009 to ’15
Pittman is a strong supporter of grass roots tennis at the local level. He spearheaded the revitalization of the Florence Tennis Association in the 1990’s and served in numerous leadership positions, including president. He planned, organized and managed numerous programs, including those for beginner adults, underserved youth and Hispanic youth.
He has written more than 30 successful grant applications that produced more than $100,000 for local tennis and has coordinated FTA participation in community events.
Pittman represented FTA on the Florence Mayor’s Coalition to Prevent Juvenile Crime and as chair of the Florence Area Sports Council. He was a key contributor to a community-wide effort to create and build the 30-court Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center in 2011. Under his leadership and guidance the Florence Tennis Association has been named the USTA South Carolina and USTA Southern Community Tennis Association of the Year, and in 2007 the FTA was named the National CTA of the Year.
He became active in USTA South Carolina in the late 1990’s serving on numerous state committees. He chaired Community Development, Strategic Planning, Personnel and Nominating and served on the By-Laws & Policies, Budget & Audit and Investment committees. He was elected to the USTA-SC Board in 2008 and served as President in 2010 and 2011. Pittman also served on the South Carolina Tennis Patrons Foundation board where he was chair of the Youth Program Grant Committee and served on the Scholarship, Youth Program and Hall of Fame Selection committees. He was the SCTPF Board Chair in 2012-2013.
In 2008, Pittman began volunteering at the Southern Section level, where he chaired the Community Development Committee and served on the Finance & Budget, Nominating and NJTL committees. He served on the USTA Southern Executive Committee from 2010 to ’13 and the Board of Directors in 2012 and ’13 when he helped draft a number of policies and revised the section Vision & Mission Statement. Since then, he has organized and presented numerous leadership and organization training session for new volunteers and committee chairs. Pittman served on the Southern Tennis Foundation Board from 2016 to 2018 where he served on the Youth Programs Committee. He currently chairs the STF Major Gifts Committee.
He has served on a number of USTA national committees, including Community Tennis Association, Public Affairs and Advocacy, Learning & Leadership Development, Nominating and NJTL.
Pittman has been recognized with a number of state awards including the President’s Award, Lucy Garvin Volunteer of the Year and Southern State Volunteer of the Year. He has also received USTA Southern’s highest honors including the President’s Award, Charles Morris Volunteer Service Award and the Jacobs Bowl.
