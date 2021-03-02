SCOTT CHANCEY: Darius Leonard's impact off field continues to grow

FLORENCE, S.C. – Darius Leonard is the engine that knew it could.
Note how the usual word, “little,” was omitted before “engine.” That’s because there’s nothing little about a 6-foot-2, 230-pound man known for pulverizing NFL quarterbacks.
The only thing could be objectively declared “little” was the town he grew up in: Lake View, a population of 750, as of last year. But it was in this little town where he learned to dream big.
Play big. And then, dream and play even larger.
No matter where Leonard has been, his motivational drive has engulfed it and shot him to stardom.
From the time he was a star player for the Wild Gators, to earning All-America honors with the South Carolina State Bulldogs, to now starring with the Indianapolis Colts, he has embraced his “Maniac” nickname with the same energy and passion that got him that nickname in the first place.
From being named the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year while leading the league in tackles and becoming a first-team All-Pro selection after being a second-round draft pick, to being selected for two Pro Bowls, and earning first-team All-Pro honors yet again this past season, Leonard has driven home the point he has lived by: Anything is possible, if you believe in yourself.
From conducting free youth football camps to overseeing the distribution of Thanksgiving turkeys, and even giving away bicycles to area youngsters, Leonard has not forgotten where he has come from. Someone as powered by positivity as Leonard obviously would want to spread that to others.
Hence, the “Maniac Foundation,” which Leonard founded. It was announced Tuesday. According to his organization, the Maniac Foundation is dedicated to transforming communities through education, wellness, serving families in need and other charitable causes. The foundation will support its mission through a variety of initiatives including children’s health and wellness programs, providing resources for families in need, and Math Maniacs – an educational program designed to encourage kids to fall in love with math.
“Indianapolis has been my home for the past three years – this community has given me so much and I’m extremely excited to have the opportunity to give back,” Leonard stated in a media release. “I’m thrilled to announce the launch of the Maniac Foundation and look forward to the impact we will be able to make in Indianapolis and my hometown, Lake View, South Carolina.”
Leonard already has made a tremendous impact in the Pee Dee. He made it to football’s top level and is a living example to those growing up: If he can make it this far, they can, too.
A multi-sport athlete at Lake View, it wasn’t even a football quote that drives Leonard. That came from his baseball coach, Kip Herlong, a seven-time state championship coach in his own right.
“It’s not the size of the dog that’s in the fight. It’s actually the size of the fight in the dog,” Leonard recited from Herlong in a 2018 Morning News interview.
No one embodies that more than Leonard.