SCOTT CHANCEY: Darius Leonard's impact off field continues to grow

From conducting free youth football camps to overseeing the distribution of Thanksgiving turkeys, and even giving away bicycles to area youngsters, Leonard has not forgotten where he has come from. Someone as powered by positivity as Leonard obviously would want to spread that to others.

Hence, the “Maniac Foundation,” which Leonard founded. It was announced Tuesday. According to his organization, the Maniac Foundation is dedicated to transforming communities through education, wellness, serving families in need and other charitable causes. The foundation will support its mission through a variety of initiatives including children’s health and wellness programs, providing resources for families in need, and Math Maniacs – an educational program designed to encourage kids to fall in love with math.

“Indianapolis has been my home for the past three years – this community has given me so much and I’m extremely excited to have the opportunity to give back,” Leonard stated in a media release. “I’m thrilled to announce the launch of the Maniac Foundation and look forward to the impact we will be able to make in Indianapolis and my hometown, Lake View, South Carolina.”